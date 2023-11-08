Jiri Prochazka vs Alex Pereira is finally upon us. The pair of UFC superstars will face-off in the octagon this weekend for the UFC Light-Heavyweight Title at UFC 295. But just how much is the winner expected to make from the fight?

Jiri Prochazka vs Alex Pereira UFC 295 Purses

A compelling UFC card goes down on Saturday night as Alex Pereira and Jiri Prochazka clash at UFC 295 for the vacant UFC Light-Heavyweight Title. UFC fans are in for a treat as Prochazka vs Pereira headlined this huge UFC 295 pay-per-view show from Madison Square Garden, New York, USA.

Both men are expected to make huge sums of money for the bout, with a career-high payday expected for Jiri Prochazka. For Alex Pereira, he has earned a lot more than ‘Denisa’ has to date due to his fights with the likes of Israel Adesanya and Jan Blachowicz. It is likely that ‘Poatan’ will earn more than Prochazka due to his bigger star power.

For Jiri Prochazka, he is set to earn the biggest purse of his career by quite some distance against the former UFC 185-pound king. Given that Prochazka has only had three UFC fights, he could well be in for an extremely lucrative payday with a purse over double what he has previously made.

Both men are set to earn a fortune, but the question on everyone’s lips is just how much money will the winner make?

Well, the answer to that question entirely depends on who wins the fight. Both men are expected to receive different base purses, before PPV buys, gate revenue and a potential winning bonus is added to their purse. Both men are guaranteed a minimum of $500,000 regardless of how the fight plays out on Saturday (source: thesportsdaily.com).

As both men are former UFC champions at middleweight and light-heavyweight respectively, they are both set to earn more than the rest of the fighters on the UFC 295 card. This is only fair, given that both men have been the best in their respective divisions in recent years.

Official purses have not yet been revealed for UFC 295. Once the official prize money and fight purses have been announced, we will update this article.

How Much Will The Prochazka vs Pereira Winner Make?

The winner of the Jiri Prochazka vs Alex Pereira fight is set to earn an extremely lucrative purse. As we have previously alluded to, the winner of this fight with receive an additional bonus on top of what they’ve already earned from their fight purse, sponsors and pay-per-view share.

So, after the final bell sounds and the pair are eagerly await the result of the fight, unless of course either man wins the fight via knockout/submission, there is an additional $100,000 on the line for the winner. Yes, that’s right. The winner of Prochazka vs Pereira will get an extra $100,000 on top of their fight purse should they get their hand raised.

Prior to the main event title fight at UFC 295, Alex Pereira is the -125 betting favorite to before a two-division UFC champion with the best live betting sites. The former light-heavyweight king, Jiri Prochazka, goes into this 205-pound title bout as the +105 underdog with the best offshore sportsbooks to become a two-time UFC champion.

With just days until fight night, UFC fans can watch the Prochazka vs Pereira fight live on ESPN+ PPV. This is without a doubt one of the most evenly contested main event fights of the year so far. US fight fans will be hoping this fight lives up to all expectation.

Jiri Prochazka vs Alex Pereira – UFC 295 Event Info

🥊 UFC Fight: UFC 295: Jiri Prochazka vs Alex Pereira

📊 Records: Jiri Prochazka (29-3-1, 25 KO’s) | Alex Pereira (8-2, 6 KO’s)

📅 Date: November 11, 2023

🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 11.45 PM EST

🏆 Title: UFC Light-Heavyweight Title

📺 TV Channel: US: ESPN+ PPV

🏟 Venue: Madison Square Garden | New York, USA

🎲 Fight Odds: Prochazka +105 | Pereira -125