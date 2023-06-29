After beating Alex Pereira in their rematch at UFC 287 earlier this year via emphatic knockout, ‘The Last Stylebender’ is back on top. Here at SportsLens, we have decided to take an in-depth look at the career of the UFC Middleweight Champion, Israel Adesanya. This includes his net worth, career earnings and endorsements.

Israel Adesanya Net Worth Estimated At Over $6 Million

Israel Adesanya became a two-time UFC Middleweight Champion after defeating bitter rival Alex Pereira in their highly anticipated rematch at UFC 287 back in April. Adesanya lost his belt last time out to Alex Pereira, but avenged that loss in style in their highly anticipated rematch at UFC 287 earlier this year.

Going into this main event bout at UFC 287, Israel Adesanya was priced as the -138 betting favorite to win the fight outright with the best offshore gambling sites. Despite losing last time against Pereira at UFC 281 by knockout in the fifth and final round, the sportsbooks favored ‘The Last Stylebender’ to become UFC Middleweight Champion for the second time – they weren’t wrong.

Here at SportsLens we have decided to take an in-depth look at Israel Adesanya’s net worth, career earnings and sponsorship deals. Israel Adesanya’s net worth is estimated to be in the region of $6 million.

The 33-year-old is worth an absolute fortune and is one of the biggest names in the sport of MMA. The New Zealand/Nigeria MMA sensation has won 24 professional fights, including seven UFC title fights. Not only that, but he is one of the biggest commercial draws and most recognisable names in the entire UFC.

Essentially Sports now estimates his net worth to be at least $6 million, based on his lifetime earnings. Adesanya has had an outstanding career so far, and looks to further solidify his legacy as the best middleweight of all time.

Since winning the UFC Middleweight Title back in October 2019, ‘Izzy’ has earned millions of dollars. More about Adesanya’s career earnings later in this article.

Adesanya’s net worth has also been heavily enhanced through ventures outside of the octagon too. His other main earners outside of MMA come through his various endorsements. Again, more on that later.

The career of Israel Adesanya has been an incredibly successful one thusfar, with ‘The Last Stylebender’ cemented himself as one of the greatest MMA fighters of all time by becoming a two-time UFC champion.

Israel Adesanya net worth figure according to essentiallysports.com

Israel Adesanya Career Earnings

Ever since Israel Adesanya signed for the UFC, he has gradually earned more money as his career has progressed. For his first fight against Rob Wilkinson, ‘The Last Stylebender’ was paid around $153,500. This is more than most UFC athletes making their debut, but UFC President Dana White clearly knew he had a special talent on his hands.

Compare Adesanya’s UFC debut purse to his last fight. For his UFC Middleweight Title clash with Alex Pereira at UFC 281, ‘Izzy’ reportedly pocketed $2,642,000. This emphasizes just how big of a star Adesanya is and how much of a draw he is to fans all around the world.

Just inside the octagon and in his career in the UFC, Israel Adesanya has earned $10,749,500 according to mmasalaries.com. This puts Adesanya right up there as one of the highest paid UFC fighters ever. Of course, this is nowhere near the likes of what Conor McGregor, Khabib Nurmagomedov or Jon Jones have earned in their career, but it’s still a lot of money!

The biggest purse of Israel Adesanya’s career to date in the UFC came at UFC 276 against Jared Cannonier. ‘Izzy’ reportedly earned a guaranteed base salary of $1.8 million. It is likely that Adesanya actually earned closer to $3m for the fight when you consider pay-per-view revenue, the gate and endorsement deals.

Several other high caliber fights of Adesanya’ have earned him a fortune too in recent years. Given that he was the champion in all of these fights, it comes as absolutely no surprise to discover that ‘The Last Stylebender’ was raking in some huge purses.

For example, Adesanya’s rematch with Robert Whittaker earned the 1989-born MMA superstar in excess of $1.5 million. His fight with Martin Vettori before that also earned Adesanya around $1.1m in total ($542,000 base salary).

Adesanya also earned over $1.5 million in total for his fight against Paulo Costa at UFC 253 and $1m+ for his world title winning night when he beat Robert Whittaker for the first time back in October 2019.

More about Israel Adesanya’s outside of the octagon earnings next.

Israel Adesanya UFC Earnings (Last 10):

Fight Fight Purse Adesanya vs Pereira 2 – UFC 287 $1.5 million Adesanya vs Pereira – UFC 281 $1.79 million Adesanya vs Cannonier – UFC 276 $1.8 million Adesanya vs Whittaker 2 – UFC 271 $642,000 Adesanya vs Vettori – UFC 263 $542,000 Adesanya vs Blachowicz – UFC 259 $540,000 Adesanya vs Costa – UFC 253 $590,000 Adesanya vs Romero – UFC 248 $540,000 Adesanya vs Whittaker – UFC 243 $490,000 Adesanya vs Gastelum – UFC 236 $430,000

All career earnings info provided by mmasalaries.com

Israel Adesanya Endorsement & Sponsorship Deals

Another reason that Israel Adesanya has a net worth of $6 million and has earned upward of $10 million in his career is due to the fact he has various sponsors.

Given his rise to fame and immense success in the cage, Israel Adesanya is endorsed by several huge global companies. The reigning UFC Middleweight Champion became the first ever MMA fighter to land a sponsorship deal with sportswear brand Puma. ‘Izzy’ signed a deal with the sporting giant back in September 2020, a partnership that is still going today.

Besides his main sponsors Puma, ‘The Last Stylebender’ also has an endorsement deal with fight gear supplier Engage. Not only that, but Adesanya also partnered with the extremely popular Call of Duty in November 2020. As a self confessed avid gamer, this endorsement deal was huge for the career of ‘Izzy’.

✨🌌💫

“Whoever said the sky is the limit, doesn’t know about the universe!”

Hyped and honored to partner up with a BEAST in the game @puma ✨🐾 pic.twitter.com/1RMFyzX21C — Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) September 17, 2020

As previously mentioned, Puma are Israel Adesanya’s main sponsor. It is unknown exactly how much this endorsement deal is worth, but it is said to be ‘big money’. The endorsement deal puts Adesanya as the second highest paid UFC athlete behind Conor McGregor (source: thesportsrush.com).

All of these sponsors, along with his earnings outside of the octagon are all huge factors in the growth of Israel Adesanya’s net worth.

