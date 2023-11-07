UFC 295 is almost upon us as the UFC Light-Heavyweight Title is on the line this weekend in New York. That’s right, Jiri Prochazka vs Alex Pereira takes centre stage at Madison Square Garden. UFC fans all around the world are excited for this title double-header on Saturday night.

Read on and check out everything you need to know about the Prochazka vs Pereira title fight at UFC 295. This includes fight predictions, betting picks, a preview, fight time, venue, odd, full undercard and a UFC free bet.

On paper, this is a truly compelling fight and can be billed a true 50/50, despite the best US betting apps slightly favoring Alex Pereira. This is a truly sensational match-up between two of the best mixed martial artists in the world at 205-pounds!

Can Jiri Prochazka become a two-time UFC Light-Heavyweight Title after a lengthy injury? Will Alex Pereira secure another big scalp and become a two-division UFC champion? We’ll find out on Saturday…

Jiri Prochazka vs Alex Pereira – UFC 295 Event Info

🥊 UFC Fight: UFC 295: Jiri Prochazka vs Alex Pereira

📊 Records: Jiri Prochazka (29-3-1, 25 KO’s) | Alex Pereira (8-2, 6 KO’s)

📅 Date: November 11, 2023

🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 11.45 PM EST

🏆 Title: UFC Light-Heavyweight Title

📺 TV Channel: US: ESPN+ PPV

🏟 Venue: Madison Square Garden | New York, USA

🎲 Fight Odds: Prochazka +105 | Pereira -125

Jiri Prochazka vs Alex Pereira Preview

A stellar main event for this UFC 295 card sees a huge UFC title fight with Jiri Prochazka vs Alex Pereira taking centre stage at Madison Square Garden, New York. This fight is for the UFC Light-Heavyweight Title, which Prochazka won in his last fight, before vacating the title due to a long absence through injury.

This is a truly compelling 205-pound match-up. Alex Pereira of course stepped up in weight once again following his defeat to Israel Adesanya, in an attempt to become a two-division UFC champion. He has the chance to do just that this weekend, as he aims to add the UFC Light-Heavyweight Title to his mantelpiece.

In Jiri Prochazka you have a man who became UFC champion in just his third fight in the organisation. Not only that, but he is one of the hardest punching fighters in the entire UFC right now. Of his 29 MMA wins, 25 of them have come via knockout. Just one has gone the distance.

On the other side of the octagon, you have Alex Pereira. He comes into this fight off a closely fought win in his 205-pound debut against Jan Blachowicz, and now looks to become a two-weight UFC champion up at light-heavyweight now. The Brazilian is the slight favorite with the best US sportsbooks, presenting some huge value when selecting your UFC 295 bets.

Will Alex Pereira become a two-division UFC champion? Can Jiri Prochazka cement himself as the best 205-pound fighter on the planet and become a two-time UFC champion? Only time will tell!

It’s almost fight night. Jiri Prochazka vs Alex Pereira goes down this Saturday night at UFC 295 from Madison Square Garden, New York and is simply not to be missed!

Jiri Prochazka vs Alex Pereira Betting Pick

Alex Pereira comes into this UFC 295 main event as the ever so slight betting favorite with the best offshore gambling sites. It is clear to see why this is the case, given the fact he is a former UFC champion at middleweight and has wins over the likes of Israel Adesanya and Jan Blachowicz in his career to date.

The main event fight at UFC 295 between Prochazka and Pereira will be a compelling watch for as long as it lasts. Both of these fighters are clinical finishers, with a combined 31 finishes via knockout from their 37 combined wins.

Although he is the slight underdog in the main event at UFC 295, here at SportsLens we are slightly favoring Jiri Prochazka to make a successful return from a lengthy injury and become a two-time UFC champion at light-heavyweight.

This fight is as close to a 50/50 as you are likely to see, and you can certainly make a strong case for both men. However, we feel Prochazka has been more impressive in his career to date, with Pereira losing two fights ago before just about beating an aging Jan Blachowicz last time out.

Although the fight is such a compelling match-up and incredibly tough to call, here at SportsLens we believe the fight will end with Jiri Prochazka getting his hand raised after securing his 30th MMA victory. Not only that, but we can see the fighting pride of Czech Republic securing an emphatic 26th KO victory.

Jiri Prochazka vs Alex Pereira Prediction: Jiri Prochazka to Win by KO/TKO @ +200 with BetOnline

Jiri Prochazka vs Alex Pereira Odds

Check out the list below for the best Prochazka vs Pereira UFC 295 odds from BetOnline, one of the best offshore betting sites.

Jiri Prochazka to Win @ +105

Alex Pereira to Win @ -125

Draw @ +8000

When Is UFC 295?

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Ring Walks expected: 11:45PM EST, Madison Square Garden, New York, USA

UFC 295: Jiri Prochazka vs Alex Pereira TV Channel & Live Stream

TV channel (US): If you are a ESPN+ subscriber and can watch the channel on your TV, you will be able to watch this compelling UFC Light-Heavyweight Title clash live from Madison Square Garden, New York on ESPN+ PPV, provided you are a subscriber to the channel and have paid the $79.99 pay-per-view price.

Live stream (US): ESPN+ subscribers can also catch the action online and via the ESPN+ app for free, provided you have the app downloaded on your device, are a subscriber to the channel and have paid for the PPV.

Be sure to also check out the UFC live streaming sites that will be airing this fight on Saturday night.

Tale Of The Tape

Jiri Prochazka — Record and Bio

Rank: #1 Light-Heavyweight

Age: 31

Country: Czech Republic

Height: 6’4″ (193 cm)

Reach: 80” (203 cm)

Stance: Orthodox

Overall Record: 29-3-1

Fights Won by KO/TKO: 25

Fights Won by Submission: 3

Fights Won by Decision: 1

Alex Pereira — Record and Bio

Rank: #3 Light-Heavyweight

Age: 36

Country: Brazil

Height: 6’4″ (193 cm)

Reach: 79” (200 cm)

Stance: Orthodox

Overall Record: 8-2

Fights Won by KO/TKO: 6

Fights Won by Submission: 0

Fights Won by Decision: 2

Prochazka vs Pereira: UFC 295 Full Card

Here is the full undercard of fights at Madison Square Garden, New York on Saturday night at UFC 295. The UFC Interim Heavyweight Title is on the line in the co-main event, following the former main event of Jon Jones vs Stipe Miocic for the full title being postponed due to Jones suffering a pre-fight injury.

The rest of the main card and prelims includes some incredible fights that could have title implications going forward, as well as some brilliant fights on the rest of the card too.

Fight Weight Class Rounds Main Card (ESPN+ PPV) Jiri Prochazka vs Alex Pereira (UFC Title) Light-Heavyweight 5 Sergei Pavlovich vs Tom Aspinall (UFC Interim Title) Heavyweight 3 Mackenzie Dern vs Jessica Andrade Women’s Strawweight 3 Matt Frevola vs Benoît Saint-Denis Lightweight 3 Diego Lopes vs Pat Sabatini Featherweight 3 Preliminary Card (ESPNews/ESPN+) Steve Erceg vs Alessandro Costa Flyweight 3 Tabatha Ricci vs Loopy Gidinez Women’s Strawweight 3 Mateusz Rębecki vs Roosevelt Roberts Lightweight 3 Nazim Sadykhov vs Viacheslav Borshchev Lightweight 3 Early Preliminary Card (ESPN+/ UFC Fight Pass) Jared Gordon vs Mark Madsen Lightweight 3 John Castaneda vs Kang Kyung-hos Bantamweight 3 Dennis Buzukja vs Jamall Emmer Featherweight 3 Joshua Van vs Kevin Borjas Flyweight 3