UFC 295 is almost upon us as former middleweight king Alex Pereira takes on former 205-pound champ Jiri Prochazka for the vacant UFC Light-Heavyweight Title. UFC fans in the US can watch this highly anticipated UFC Light-Heavyweight Title fight via ESPN+ – but just how much money will it cost fans to watch this super-fight?

How Much Will The Prochazka vs Pereira UFC 295 Pay-Per-View Cost?

With just a matter of days until the first bell sounds, UFC fans around the world are excited at the prospect of watching the Jiri Prochazka vs Alex Pereira fight at UFC 295.

UFC fans from the United States can watch ‘Poatan’ vs ‘Denisa’ this weekend exclusively live on UFC streaming site ESPN+. Not only is this a highly anticipated match-up for UFC gold at 205-pounds, but it is an intriguing battle between two men who have tasted UFC title victory before.

Not only are UFC fans in for a treat with this compelling main event, but there is also a stellar undercard on show from the famous Madison Square Garden, New York. There are some huge names as well as some intriguing battles on the prelims too. Not to mention the mammoth heavyweight bout in the co-main event for the Interim UFC Heavyweight Title.

The co-main event sees an intriguing heavyweight battle as Britain’s Tom Aspinall faces Russia’s Sergey Pavlovich for the interim title. The interim title is on the line as the original UFC 295 main event was supposed to be Jon Jones vs Stipe Miocic for the full heavyweight title, however that fight is now off due to Jones sustaining an injury in camp.

It comes as no surprise to learn that UFC 295 is indeed a pay-per-view event. All of the UFC‘s numbered cards are PPV events now, with around 10-15 of them per year. Watching sports in general can be an expensive hobby, with MMA no different.

All you’ll have to do to watch the full UFC 295 card, including the Prochazka vs Pereira main event, is pay the $79.99 PPV price as normal for huge UFC events like this one. If you are an existing ESPN+ subscriber, you just have to pay the $79.99 pay-per-view fee.

New ESPN subscribers can pay a bundle price of $134.98 for the UFC 295 pay-per-view and an ESPN+ annual subscription, which offers savings of more than 30%.

Watching MMA can be an expensive hobby, with quite a number of big fights now being listed as pay-per-view events. This is no different with a price of $79.99 set for fans who want to tune in and watch Prochazka vs Pereira and the rest of the UFC 295 card.

In the lead up to the fight at UFC 295, Alex Pereira is the -125 betting favorite to before a two-division UFC champion with the best live betting sites. The former light-heavyweight king, Jiri Prochazka, goes into this 205-pound title bout as the +105 underdog with the best offshore sportsbooks to become a two-time UFC champion.

What a fight we have on our hands this weekend in the main event at UFC 295. Finger’s crossed the contest lives up to the pre-fight hype and delivers for fans!

Pay-Per-View Price: $79.99 (Current ESPN+ Subscribers)

Jiri Prochazka vs Alex Pereira – UFC 295 Event Info

🥊 UFC Fight: UFC 295: Jiri Prochazka vs Alex Pereira

📊 Records: Jiri Prochazka (29-3-1, 25 KO’s) | Alex Pereira (8-2, 6 KO’s)

📅 Date: November 11, 2023

🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 11.45 PM EST

🏆 Title: UFC Light-Heavyweight Title

📺 TV Channel: US: ESPN+ PPV

🏟 Venue: Madison Square Garden | New York, USA

🎲 Fight Odds: Prochazka +105 | Pereira -125