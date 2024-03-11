NFL

The Los Angeles Chargers could cut one of their key ‘big-money players’ this offseason

Zach Wolpin
In 2023, the Chargers finished 5-12 and are hitting a rebuild this offseason. The team parted ways with their head coach and general manager. Now, Jim Harbaugh is their head coach, and Joe Hortiz is the GM. With the fifth pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, the team is set up to get a potential game-changer. 

Unfortunately, Los Angeles was left in a terrible situation cap-wise. They’ve done what they can to get out of the negative but still find themselves $21 million over the cap in 2024. That could lead to the Chargers parting ways with one of the key “big money players” this offseason. The Athletic’s Diana Russini has reported that Mike Williams, Joey Bosa, Khalil Mack, and Keenan Allen have all been in exploratory trade talks. One of those players, if not more, will likely not be with the team next season.

What player is most likely to be cut by the Chargers this offseason?


On Sunday, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported the Chargers could move on from one of their key players this offseason. Next season, the Chargers are set to have four players account for $140 million of their cap space. Mike Williams, Keenan Allen, Khalil Mack, and Joey Bosa are allowed over $30 million in 2024. To get out of negative cap space, cutting one of those players is a route the team could take. However, they’ll likely try and trade one of them before a straight-up release.

Sources say that veteran WR Keenan Allen is a “long shot” to be traded this offseason. Chances are he is still with the team next season. That leaves Williams, Mack, and Bosa as potential trade or cut candidates. In 2023, Mike Williams played in three games for the Chargers due to injury. The 29-year-old has a cap hit of $32 million in 2024. With the fifth pick in the 2024 Draft, Los Angeles could select a new WR to pair with Keenan Allen.


Additionally, veteran edge rusher Joey Bosa has a cap hit of $36 million in 2024. He could be cut by the team if they cannot trade the four-time Pro Bowler. Sadly, he’s only been available for 14 games over the last two seasons due to injuries. Making him a realistic candidate to be cut. Finally, there’s 2016 DPOY Khalil Mack. The 33-year-old had a career-high (17.0) sacks for the Chargers in 2023. Mack has just (8.0) the previous season. His $38 million cap hit next season makes him another ideal trade or cut candidate for Los Angeles.

