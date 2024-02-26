NFL

NFL: The Chargers Currently Owe $74 Million To Their Wide Receivers For 2024

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
rsz usa today 196817580
rsz usa today 196817580

The Los Angeles Chargers have one of the worst financial situations in the NFL. Even after the league’s announcement this past week of the rise of the salary cap, the team is nearly $20 million in the red, and much of the reason is the money that they owe to their wide receivers.

NFL: Chargers Have Huge Price Tags On WRs and LBs

The Chargers’ 2024 payroll has some seriously stark contrasts. They have some elite talent on affordable contracts, including quarterback Justin Herbert, whose contract isn’t set to balloon until 2025. But they have the two most expensive positional units in the entire NFL, including the listed linebackers, who are scheduled to make nearly $90 million combined in 2024.

But the wide receivers aren’t far behind. Los Angeles’ pass catchers are the second-most expensive unit in the league behind their linebackers, with a price tag of just under $74 million for the upcoming season, and essentially all of it is owed to just two players.

Both Keenan Allen and Mike Williams are entering the final years of their contracts with the team, and they are set to have the two highest cap hits of any wide receivers in the entire league. Allen is set to make $34.7 million while Williams is set to take home $32.4 million, with the next-highest earning wide out being Tyreek Hill at $31.3 million.

Combined, Allen and Williams are set to make $67.1 million in 2024, with the other four WRs on the roster taking home a total of roughly $7 million.

Moving On From Mike Williams Is Likely

It is assumed that the team will move on from Williams this off-season. He signed a 3-year, $60 million deal before the 2022 season, a contract that was heavily back loaded for 2024. They will have to eat over $12 million in dead cap should the Chargers cut him this spring, but would save the other $20 million.

Considering that Los Angeles is roughly $20 million over the cap, they could become financially compliant with a single move regarding Williams’ future.

As it stands on February 25th, the Chargers have four players set to make north of $32 million in 2024, including Allen and Williams. Khalil Mack and Joey Bosa are actually the two most expensive players on the entire roster, both with price tags exceeding $36 million for the upcoming season.

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Twitter Linkedin
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
rsz lscxbkxt6yqbbvj9koqf
NFL

LATEST Deshaun Watson’s Cap Hit Will Be $64 Million In 2024, The Highest In The NFL

Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Feb 25 2024
rsz ghdkhv5boaa1z9j
NFL
NFL: Dolphins Will Save Money By Cutting Xavien Howard, Emmanuel Ogbah
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Feb 23 2024

The Miami Dolphins entered the 2024 NFL off-season with one of the worst financial situations of any team in the league. But there were three different things that took place…

AP Commanders Peters Football 3 ezgif.com resize
NFL
Do The Washington Commanders Have The Best Off-Season Situation In The NFL?
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Feb 23 2024

It has been some time since the Washington Commanders were relevant contenders in the NFL. They have won 9 games in a season just once in the last 11 years,…

rsz 2024 01 18t043537z 758955097 mt1usatoday22317787 rtrmadp 3 nfl atlanta falcons at chicago bears
NFL
NFL: 3 Questions That The Chicago Bears Must Answer During 2024 Off-Season
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Feb 23 2024
Matt Araiza pic
NFL
Kansas City has signed free-agent punter Matt Araiza to a minimum deal
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Feb 23 2024
Justin Herbert Chargers pic
NFL
Chargers’ OC Greg Roman wants to have a run game that can compliment QB Justin Herbert
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Feb 23 2024
rsz 1424983990
NFL
NFL: 5 Highest Paid Players On Baltimore Ravens Roster For 2024 Off-Season
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Feb 23 2024
Arrow to top