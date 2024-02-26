The Los Angeles Chargers have one of the worst financial situations in the NFL. Even after the league’s announcement this past week of the rise of the salary cap, the team is nearly $20 million in the red, and much of the reason is the money that they owe to their wide receivers.

NFL: Chargers Have Huge Price Tags On WRs and LBs

The Los Angeles Chargers are expected to cut WR Mike Williams this offseason. Chargers would save $20M in cap space. pic.twitter.com/vRrrYystUq — NFL Rumors (@nflrums) February 21, 2024

The Chargers’ 2024 payroll has some seriously stark contrasts. They have some elite talent on affordable contracts, including quarterback Justin Herbert, whose contract isn’t set to balloon until 2025. But they have the two most expensive positional units in the entire NFL, including the listed linebackers, who are scheduled to make nearly $90 million combined in 2024.

But the wide receivers aren’t far behind. Los Angeles’ pass catchers are the second-most expensive unit in the league behind their linebackers, with a price tag of just under $74 million for the upcoming season, and essentially all of it is owed to just two players.

Both Keenan Allen and Mike Williams are entering the final years of their contracts with the team, and they are set to have the two highest cap hits of any wide receivers in the entire league. Allen is set to make $34.7 million while Williams is set to take home $32.4 million, with the next-highest earning wide out being Tyreek Hill at $31.3 million.

Combined, Allen and Williams are set to make $67.1 million in 2024, with the other four WRs on the roster taking home a total of roughly $7 million.

Moving On From Mike Williams Is Likely

“Multiple teams” ESPN’s @JFowlerESPN have spoken to “have their eye on” Chargers pass-rusher Khalil Mack as a trade candidate. The Chargers star racked up 17 sacks last season. ⚡️ Which team should trade for Mack? pic.twitter.com/DPSw3RB4fO — SleeperNFL (@SleeperNFL) February 25, 2024

It is assumed that the team will move on from Williams this off-season. He signed a 3-year, $60 million deal before the 2022 season, a contract that was heavily back loaded for 2024. They will have to eat over $12 million in dead cap should the Chargers cut him this spring, but would save the other $20 million.

Considering that Los Angeles is roughly $20 million over the cap, they could become financially compliant with a single move regarding Williams’ future.

As it stands on February 25th, the Chargers have four players set to make north of $32 million in 2024, including Allen and Williams. Khalil Mack and Joey Bosa are actually the two most expensive players on the entire roster, both with price tags exceeding $36 million for the upcoming season.