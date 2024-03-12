NFL

The Giants traded for Panthers’ Pro Bowl pass-rusher Brian Burns and singed him to a new deal

Zach Wolpin
Sports Editor
Ahead of the 2023 season, the Carolina Panthers tried signing OLB Brian Burns to an extension. Talks fell apart and a long-term deal was never given to the 25-year-old. Reports said that Burns wanted to be paid like one of the top edge rushers in the league. Carolina was not going to give that to him. 

That is why the Panthers traded with the Giants for two-time Pro Bowler Brian Burns. New York gave up a 2024 second-round pick and a 2025 fifth-round pick. On top of that, the Giants have Burns a massive five-year deal worth a maximum of $150 million. Over the last two seasons, Burns has a total of 20.5 sacks.

Brian Burns is now a member of the New York Giants after being traded by the Panthers


Just last week, Brian Burns received the non-exclusive franchise tag from the Panthers. The 25-year-old was interested in getting a long-term deal. Carolina’s one-year franchise tag was not going to work for Burns. Luckily, the Panthers found a trade partner and were able to send Burns to the Giants. New York immediately gave Burns a five-year deal worth up to a maximum of $150 million. Burns will have $76.5 million fully guaranteed at signing.

In the 2019 NFL Draft, the Panthers used the 16th overall pick to select Brian Burns out of Florida State. This past season, Burns was playing on a one-year, $24 million franchise tag. After Kayvon Thibodeaux broke out for the Giants in 2022, they wanted to add more talent to their defensive line. The Giants’ 34 sacks in 2023 were the fifth-fewest in the league. Adding another pass-rusher was always a move the New York wanted to make.


Over his five-year career, Burns has been a consistent producer sacking the QB. He has 46 career sacks and has averaged (9.2) sacks each season. During his 2022 campaign, Burns had a career-high (12.5) sacks for Carolina. That is why New York gave Burns a massive extension. They’re confident that the 25-year-old can replicate that production with the Giants. Burns is now the second-highest-paid edge rusher in NFL history.

