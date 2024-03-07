Last offseason, the Giants sent a third-round pick to the Las Vegas Raiders in exchange for Darren Waller. New York wanted to make upgrades to their offensive talent. General Manager Joe Schoen felt Waller did that at TE for the Giants. Through training camp and the preseason, Waller looked like a key piece in New York’s offensive strategy.

However, the veteran TE had to deal with nagging injuries all season. He did play in 12 games for the Giants but it was clear Waller was not 100 percent. Dan Duggan of The Athletic had Waller tell him that the Pro Bowl TE is contemplating retirement this offseason. The 31-year-old is unsure if he is ready to commit to another season of grinding and putting his body through all the hits. There’s a real chance Waller does retire this offseason and steps away from the game.

Has Darren Waller hinted that he is going to retire this offseason?

#Giants TE Darren Waller tells @DDuggan21 he will make a decision on his future soon, though not ahead of free agency next week. https://t.co/OaPnwn3IxU — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 7, 2024



In 12 games for the Giants in 2023, Darren Waller had 52 catches for 552 yards and one touchdown. Before the season began, many NFL media members speculated Waller to be Daniel Jones’ favorite target. Not only did Waller miss time due to injury but Jones did as well. The QB-TE duo never had a real connection on the field. New York had to use three different starting QBs in 2023 and Waller was never able to find consistency in the offense.

Waller’s best game with the Giants was seven catches for 98 yards and a touchdown vs. the Commanders. Injuries have been a real concern for the veteran TE over the last three seasons. He hasn’t played a full season since 2020 with the Raiders. In 2021 Waller played in 11 games, he played nine in 2022, and then 12 for New York 2023. Right now. Waller said he doesn’t know what decision he’s going to make. Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network noted Waller will make his decision after free agency starts next week.

At 31 years old, Giants TE Darren Waller is unsure if he’ll return to New Jersey to continue his football career as he contemplates retirement. “If you’re not fully bought into every single thing of the process, it’s going to be tough.” ✍️ @DDuggan21 ⤵️https://t.co/R4s7Q28B65 pic.twitter.com/pfuwZZEnYL — The Athletic NFL (@TheAthleticNFL) March 7, 2024



If the 31-year-old TE is not on the team next season, Daniel Bellinger will become TE1 again. Bellinger was a rookie in 2022 for the Giants out of Cincinnati. New York used a lot of two TE sets in 2023 with the lack of talent they had at WR. The 23-year-old played in all 17 games last season and made 13 starts. Expect New York to potentially draft another TE or find someone in free agency if Waller does retire this offseason. The Giants will eagerly be waiting for Waller’s answer.