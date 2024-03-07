NFL

Giants’ Darren Waller is contemplating retirement this offseason after one year with New York

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
3 min read
Darren Waller Giants pic
Darren Waller Giants pic

Last offseason, the Giants sent a third-round pick to the Las Vegas Raiders in exchange for Darren Waller. New York wanted to make upgrades to their offensive talent. General Manager Joe Schoen felt Waller did that at TE for the Giants. Through training camp and the preseason, Waller looked like a key piece in New York’s offensive strategy. 

However, the veteran TE had to deal with nagging injuries all season. He did play in 12 games for the Giants but it was clear Waller was not 100 percent. Dan Duggan of The Athletic had Waller tell him that the Pro Bowl TE is contemplating retirement this offseason. The 31-year-old is unsure if he is ready to commit to another season of grinding and putting his body through all the hits. There’s a real chance Waller does retire this offseason and steps away from the game.

Has Darren Waller hinted that he is going to retire this offseason?


In 12 games for the Giants in 2023, Darren Waller had 52 catches for 552 yards and one touchdown. Before the season began, many NFL media members speculated Waller to be Daniel Jones’ favorite target. Not only did Waller miss time due to injury but Jones did as well. The QB-TE duo never had a real connection on the field. New York had to use three different starting QBs in 2023 and Waller was never able to find consistency in the offense.

Waller’s best game with the Giants was seven catches for 98 yards and a touchdown vs. the Commanders. Injuries have been a real concern for the veteran TE over the last three seasons. He hasn’t played a full season since 2020 with the Raiders. In 2021 Waller played in 11 games, he played nine in 2022, and then 12 for New York 2023. Right now. Waller said he doesn’t know what decision he’s going to make. Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network noted Waller will make his decision after free agency starts next week.


If the 31-year-old TE is not on the team next season, Daniel Bellinger will become TE1 again. Bellinger was a rookie in 2022 for the Giants out of Cincinnati. New York used a lot of two TE sets in 2023 with the lack of talent they had at WR. The 23-year-old played in all 17 games last season and made 13 starts. Expect New York to potentially draft another TE or find someone in free agency if Waller does retire this offseason. The Giants will eagerly be waiting for Waller’s answer.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Justin Simmons Broncos pic
NFL

LATEST Denver is releasing veteran safety Justin Simmons to save $18.5 million against the cap

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Mar 07 2024
Kirk Cousins Vikings pic
NFL
NFL insiders have heavily linked Kirk Cousins as a free agent target for the Falcons
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Mar 07 2024

In 2023, QB Kirk Cousins was playing in the final year of his deal with the Minnesota Vikings. Unfortunately, Cousins tore his Achilles last season and needed surgery. The veteran…

Mitchell Trubisky Bills pic
NFL
Veteran QB Mitchell Trubisky will return to Buffalo for two season’s after being cut by Pittsburgh
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Mar 07 2024

One recurring theme that happened in the 2023 NFL season was the need to have a competent backup QB. Several teams were hit with long-term injuries at QB. You could…

Jerry Jacobs Lions pic
NFL
Detroit is letting CB Jerry Jacobs hit unrestricted free agency this offseason
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Mar 06 2024
Courtland Sutton Broncos pic
NFL
Broncos WR Courtland Sutton had some cryptic messages after Denver released Russell Wilson
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Mar 06 2024
Micah Parsons Cowboys pic
NFL
Dallas is placing the fifth-year option on All-Pro pass-rusher Micah Parsons
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Mar 06 2024
rsz 18117044110
NFL
Dolphins Make More Changes To Defense By Releasing Linebacker Jerome Baker
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Mar 05 2024
Arrow to top