After the 2022 season, safety Von Bell left the Bengals and signed with the Panthers. Carolina gave Bell a three-year, $22.5 million deal. The 29-year-old played and started in 13 of Carolina’s 17 games last season. On Wednesday, Bell was released by the Panthers after one season of that three-year deal.

However, the Bengals are bringing the safety back on a veteran’s minimum deal. That’s because the Panthers still owe Bell a fully guaranteed $6 million in 2024. It was an easy decision for Cincinnati to bring back Bell for one season, especially at the price they’re paying him. Bell was with the Bengals for four seasons and was a key piece in their run to the Super Bowl in 2021.

Von Bell is returning to the Bengals after playing the 2023 season with the Panthers

Bengals are bringing veteran safety Vonn Bell back to Cincinnati, per his agent @davidcanter. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 14, 2024



To start his career, Bell was drafted by the Saints in the second round of the 2016 draft. He played four seasons with New Orleans before signing a three-year, $18 million deal with the Bengals in 2020. The most productive seasons of his career so far have come with Cincinnati. Bell is reportedly one of the players who was well-respected in the locker room. His teammates will enjoy the veteran safety returning for the 2024 season.

With the Panthers in 20223, Bell played started 13 of their 17 games. His production was not where it had been in the past. Posting a career-low (69) in his one season with Carolina. The safety became a cap casualty with the Panthers and the Bengals were happy to bring back a player who had a career-high (114) tackles in his first season with Cincinnati. In his time with the Bengals, Bell was an important part of their defense when he was with the team. He’ll be returning to their secondary in 2024 along with a key free agent signing.

The Bengals really missed safeties Jessie Bates and Von Bell who both went elsewhere last offseason. They wanted to fix that this offseason. https://t.co/TC8Q88zxo9 — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) March 11, 2024



Safety was an issue for the Bengals in 2023 after not having Von Bell or Jesse Bates. It’s a position the team knew they needed to target in free agency or the draft. Along with Von Bell, the team has signed another safety for the 2024 season. Geno Stone got a two-year deal for $15 million with the Bengals. Stone had a breakout year in 2023 with a career-high seven interceptions and 68 tackles for the Ravens. Von Bell and Geno Stone address the team’s need for help in the secondary.