Injuries held the Cincinnati Bengals from being contenders last season in the AFC. Starting QB Joe Burrow missed their final seven games of the regular season. The Bengals finished 4-3 in those final seven games and 9-8 for the season. In a tough AFC North, that was last in the division.

This offseason, the Bengals have made moves to improve on both sides of the ball. Their latest is the signing of veteran DT Sheldon Rankins to a two-year deal for $26 million. Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network was the first to report. Rankins played for the Texans in 2023 and made 15 starts. How will the former first-round pick be able to help the Bengals on defense next season?

The #Bengals just now agreed to terms on a two-year, $26 million deal with DT Sheldon Rankins, sources say. Another nice payday for the former first-round pick, who heads to Cincinnati to join Lou Anarumo's defense after recording six sacks last season for the #Texans.



To start his NFL career, Sheldon Rankins was the 12th pick by the New Orleans Saints in 2016 out of Louisville. He played five seasons with the Saints before joining the Jets in 2020. Rankins was with New York for two seasons. The 29-year-old was on a one-year deal for $10.5 million in 2023 with the Texans. In Houston, his (6.0) sacks were the second-most of his career in a single season. Additionally, three of those sacks came in one game vs. the Bengals.

No surprise that Cincinnati went out and signed the veteran DT. They saw first-hand just how much of a game-wrecker he could be. That’s why he agreed to a two-year, $26 million deal to play for the Bengals. In four career games vs. the Bengals, Rankins has (6.0) sacks, eight QB hits, and 17 tackles. Now, Cincinnati has the services of Rankins on their team. D.J. Reader and Josh Tupou are still free agents this offseason. The signing of Sheldon Rankins could replace one or even both of the players mentioned above.

Sheldon Rankins in 2023: 42 QB Pressures, 6 sacks, 14.6% pass rush win rate Interior pass rush help



On the interior defensive line, Rankins will be joining B.J. Hill. In 17 games with the Benagls in 2023, Hill had (6.0) sacks and 58 total tackles. Sheldon Rankins also had six sacks last season but for the Texans. Bengals’ defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo spoke about how interior pressure leads to edge rushers sacking the QB more easily. That’s something Rankins can help bring to the team in 2024. Expect the Bengals to add to their defense through the draft in April.