Templegate Horse Racing Tips | NAP & NB for Saturday 11th June

Templegate Tips (NAP/NB) – Saturday 11th June 2022
- 2.50 Sandown: LIVE IN THE DREAM (NAP) @ 4/1 with BetUK
- 3.05 York: MANDOOB (NB): @ 9/4 with BetUK
Templegate Horse Racing NAP
CD winner with Frankie Dettori riding – won well at Chester two runs back beaten fav in the Dash at Epsom last week. Will be more at home in this smaller field and on this track so no shock to see him bounce back.
Templegate Horse Racing NB
Ran well to be second the last day at Ascot – will be fitter for that run and the step up from 1m4f to 1m6f here looks a plus.
Note: Odds are subject to change
Other Templegate ITV Horse Racing Tips (Saturday 11th June 2022)
- 1.40 Sandown: ROUDEMENTAL @ 13/2 with BetUK
- 2.15 Sandown: EMPIRESTATEOFMIND @ 7/1 with BetUK
- 2.50 Sandown: LIVE IN THE DREAM (NAP) @ 4/1 with BetUK
- 3:20 Chester: COWBOY JUSTICE @ 17/2 with BetUK
- 2.00 York: TOPANTICIPATION @ 7/2 with BetUK
- 2.35 York: LION TOWER @ 4/1 with BetUK
- 3.05 York: MANDOOB (NB) @ 9/4 with BetUK
- 3.40 York: GISBURN @ 11/1 with BetUK
