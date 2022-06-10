Templegate Horse Racing Tips | NAP & NB for Saturday 11th June

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Templegate Tips (NAP/NB) – Saturday 11th June 2022

Templegate Horse Racing NAP

CD winner with Frankie Dettori riding – won well at Chester two runs back beaten fav in the Dash at Epsom last week. Will be more at home in this smaller field and on this track so no shock to see him bounce back.

Templegate Horse Racing NB

Ran well to be second the last day at Ascot – will be fitter for that run and the step up from 1m4f to 1m6f here looks a plus.

Other Templegate ITV Horse Racing Tips (Saturday 11th June 2022)

