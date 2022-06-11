Horse Racing NAP of the Day: Best Horse Racing Tips for Saturday, 11 June

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

On Saturday, 11 June, the horse racing NAP of the Day with SportsLens experts is Merry Berry. She contests the 2m 4f handicap hurdle at Hexham today (3:10). This progressive Fergal O’Brien trained mare looks well worth a wager today at odds of 85/40.

A daughter of National Hunt horse racing sire Malinas, Merry Berry has won her last four starts. She clearly gets on well with inexperienced riders as three different claimers have been successful jockeys aboard her in those successes. Merry Berry is thus our horse racing NAP for 11 June. Here are more reasons to back her.

Why will horse racing NAP of the Day Merry Berry win?

Six of the last 29 O’Brien runners have been first past the post, that’s a 21 per cent strike rate month to date in June for the yard. In Merry Berry, they have a six-year-old mare that likes her summer racing. After proving 14 lengths too good for Regaby – a subsequent three-time winner over fences including here – at Huntingdon, she followed-up in a Southwell match.

In the handicapper’s opinion, Merry Berry had improved a whole stone for posting those race results last summer. She defied an absence of 286 days from the track to win a military riders’ handicap hurdle around Wincanton on her return to action in April. Merry Berry made all and was always doing enough for another cosy win.

That led to another 5lb rise in the weights, but top betting sites kept faith with her and sent her off joint-favourite at Aintree last time out. Merry Berry again never saw another rival under today’s jockey Tom Broughton and kept on well for a 6 1/2 lengths success over Taragrace. There’s another 5lb hike from the handicapper here.

Today’s horse racing NAP makes her own running

Left alone on the front end, there just seems to be no stopping Merry Berry. All of the best horse racing betting sites know that O’Brien had a 33 per cent strike rate with his Hexham runners last season too. Broughton takes a handy 7lb off with his claim again. Merry Berry has clearly been superbly placed by connections to notch this winning sequence too.

If handling the Hexham hill climbing out of the back straight, then she could easily land the five-timer. The yard’s overall record at this venue is a 28 per cent win ratio. Merry Berry just had to be our horse racing NAP today and a £10 punt on her with 888Sport returns £31.25 if she follows up. New customers who bet just a tenner on her qualify for £40 in bonuses with details of the deal listed below…

