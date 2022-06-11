Racing Tips: Andrew Mount’s Saturday Picks – June 11th

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Andrew Mount's is a contributor to the Racing Post, Racing Post Weekender, Racing & Football Outlook, the GG.co.uk website and a regular pundit on William Hill radio. Andrew uses stats and systems to find value bets and shares his latest thoughts below…

Andrew found 9-1 Newton Abbot scorer ROMANOR on Friday and bids to continue his good form with five selections on Friday, June 11th.

CHESTER 2.10

GLORY FIGHTER (system – Paul Midgley/Kevin Stott, 5f handicaps)

Paul Midgley’s 5f handicappers have a good record when ridden by Kevin Stott – landing 22 of their 120 starts for a small profit (+£4.31). When returned to the track within a fortnight of their previous start they’re 12 from 43 (28%) for a profit of £41.83. GLORY FIGHTER has the best of the draw in stall 1 and is fairly priced at around 5-1.

SANDOWN 2.15

VIA SERENDIPITY (system – ‘OXO’ pattern)

VIA SERENDIPITY is 0-10 immediately following a win but often bounce back from a defeat to score. Aside from seasonal debuts, his record over 1m or further on the back of a loss stands at nine wins from 24 starts for a profit of £45.00. He was only fourth of five on this angle at Windsor last time but the small field was no help and he could never get involved off a steady gallop. Today’s larger line-up will help, even though it’s not packed with pacesetters, and he should go well.

BATH 2.25

SPANGLED MAC (system – George Boughey, last-time out winners, recent run)

George Boughey has a great record when bringing a winner back to the track withing three weeks, scoring with 35 of the 101 qualifiers for a profit of £35.15. In non-handicaps, the figures are 12 from 28 (43%) for a profit of £47.28. Cachet was a qualifier on this angle when landing the 1000 Guineas at 16-1 and SPANGLED MAC, a good winner of a maiden here on May 24th, can add to recent gains.

BATH 3.36

BRYNTEG (system – sire Ardad, fresh)

Previously, I’ve discussed the good record of Ardad progeny on their juvenile debuts and they also do well after a break of at least eight weeks, regardless of age. Ten of the 56 qualifiers won for a profit of £18.25 to the usual £1 stake. BRYNTEG’s trainer Jamie Osborne is hardly firing on all cylinders at the moment but the three-year-old, second at 9-1 on his first run last term, looks worth a small interest at a big price on his reappearance. He’s been gelded over the winter and might improve now handicapping for the first time.

BATH 4.11

WISPER (system – Marcus Tregoning, last-time out winners, recent run)

Marcus Tregoning runs his horses sparingly compared to most trainers and it’s always worth noting when he brings a last-time out winner back to the track relatively quickly (1-28 days). He’s won with 95 of the 353 qualifiers (27% strike-rate) for a profit of £97.15 to a £1 level stake at SP. WISPER, a winner at Brighton on his stable debut 12 days ago, is worth a small bet to follow up.

