Lucky 15 ITV Horse Racing Tips Today: Four Best Bets on Sat 11th June

Horse racing tips to add to your Lucky 15 bet slips on Saturday 11th June, as Andy Newton gives you his four best bets from across the two LIVE ITV horse racing fixtures at York and Sandown.



Course winner here that will strip much fitter for a recent second here – that said, was still only beaten a neck that day and that was also his first run for the Jamie Osbourne yard so they are sure to have learned a fair bit more too. Saffie Osbourne rides to claim 3lbs

In tip-top order at the moment after wins at Chester and Thirsk. Up just 4lbs for the recent Epsom success but that also came over 1/2 a furlong longer so we know he stays a bit further too. David Allen, who has been on his back the last twice, keeps the ride as horse, jockey and trainer go in search of the three-timer.

Travelled well last time out in the Sandy Lane Stakes at Haydock, but just faded in the closing stages to be a 3 length 5th – that was a G2 so dropped into a Listed race here will suit and despite having to give 5lbs away is the clear top-rated in the field and is expected to be the one to beat here.

Returned last time with a close second to Al Aasy at Ascot in a Listed race – will be better for that here and into a similar race here today. But is up from 1m4f to 1m6f, which is fine having run okay over this longer distance. Sean Leavy rides.

