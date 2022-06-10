ITV Racing Tips and Trends | York and Sandown Best Bets: Sat 11th June

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

ITV Racing tips and trends this Saturday as the cameras are at York and Sandown to take in seven races across the two venues. At York, the Ebor Grand Cup Stakes (3:05) is one of the highlights, while down at Sandown the Listed Scurry Stakes (2:50) stands out.



Andy Newton is on hand with all the ITV racing at York and Sandown horse racing tips and key trends this Saturday, plus we’ve a stack of horse racing free bets to take advantage of ahead of the ITV racing.

Sandown Horse Racing Trends and Tips (ITV4/RacingTV)

1.40 – Coral ‘Beaten-By-A-Length’ Free Bet Handicap Cl3 (3yo 0-90) 1m1f ITV

8/9 – Won no more than once

7/9 – Ran in the last 4 weeks

7/9 – Placed 5th or better last time out

7/9 – Hadn’t run at the track before

7/9 – Rated between 74-84 (inc)

7/9 – Won just once before

6/9 – Won over at least a mile before

6/9 – Favourites that finished in the top 4

6/9 – Returned 9/1 or shorter in the betting

6/9 – Horses from stall 2 placed (top 3)

6/9 – Drawn between stalls 3-9 (inc)

6/9 – Carried 8-11 or more in weight

2/9 – Trained by Andrew Balding

1/9 – Winning favourites

The average winning SP in the last 9 runnings is 15/2

SPORTSLENS BEST BETS: Trainer Charlie Appleby has a 29% record with his 3 year-olds at the track, so his MAPLEWOOD @ 9/2 with BetUK is interesting here. A winner at Windsor two runs back and despite coming third the last day fluffed the start. With the Andrew Balding yard winning this 12 months ago and also in 2013 their NASIM (e/w) @ 12/1 with BetUK is worth having a saver on too.

2.15 – Coral Play ‘Racing-Super-Series’ For Free Handicap Cl2 (3yo+ 0-100) 1m ITV

8/9 – Didn’t win last time out

8/9 – Rated between 90-94

8/9 – Carried 9-5 or more in weight

7/9 – Had raced in the last 6 weeks

7/9 – Returned 8/1 or shorter in the betting

7/9 – Had won over 1m before

6/9 – Aged 4 years-old

6/9 – Had won between 2-4 times before

6/9 – Drawn in stall 6 or higher

6/9 – Had run at the course before

4/9 – Ran at either Sandown (2) or Newmarket (2) last time out

3/9 – Winning favourites

The average winning SP in the last 9 runnings is 6/1

SPORTSLENS BEST BETS: Encouraged is respected on a three-timer, but the call here is OUZO @ 10/3 with BetUK, for the Jamie Osbourne yard. This course winner will be fitter for a recent second here last month, which also came off a 230-day break. Of the rest, CD winner VIA SERENDIPITY (e/w) @ 15/2 with BetUK can go well too having been dropped 2lbs from a recent 4th at Windsor and also has the useful Harry Davies rides to claim another 5lbs.

2.50 – Coral Scurry Stakes (Listed Race) Cl1 5f6y ITV

17/17 – Returned 11/1 or shorter

14/17 – Had won over 5f before

14/17 – Placed favourites

13/17 – Came from the top 3 in the betting

13/17 – Returned 5/1 or shorter in the betting

11/17 – Had at least 2 previous runs that season

10/17 – Came from stall 7 or higher

10/17 – Irish bred

10/17 – Had won at least 3 times before

9/17 – Finished 1st or 2nd last time out

9/17 – Winning favourites

6/17 – Had won a Listed or Group 3 race before

5/17 – Ran at either Haydock (3) or Beverley (2) last time out

7 of the last 11 winners came from stalls 5-9 (inc)

The average winning SP in the last 10 years is 4/1

SPORTSLENS BEST BETS: It’s hard to look beyond the Clive Cox runner here – CATURRA @ 11/10 with BetUK. This 3 year-old ran well for much of the way last time in the G2 Sandy Lane Stakes – beaten only 3 lengths at the line – so the drop back in grade here will back him hard to beat. The Frankie ridden Live The Dream and Roger Varian-trained Mitbaahy can follow him home.

York Horse Racing Trends and Tips (ITV4/RacingTV)

2.00 – Queen Mother´s Cup Handicap (For Female Amateur Jockeys) (Handicap) Cl3 1m4f ITV



16/18 – Had raced within the last 6 weeks

15/18 – Carried 9-11 or more

15/18 – Had run over 1m4f or further previously

15/18 – Had at least 2 previous runs already that season (flat)

14/18 – Aged 6 or younger

14/18 – Won from a single-figure stall

13/18 – Rated between 80-89

13/18 – Had run at York before

13/18 – Had won over 1m4f or further before

11/18 – Favourites placed in the top four

10/18 – Had won at least 3 times before (flat)

10/18 – Returned 8/1 or shorter in the betting

8/18 – Came from the top 3 in the betting

7/18 – Aged either 5 or 6 years-old

4/18 – Winning favourites (1 joint)

4/18 – Won by trainer Tim Easterby

4/18 – Won last time out

2/18 – Placed horses from stall 2

Arctic Fox (5/1) won the race in 2019 and 2nd in 2021

SPORTSLENS BEST BETS: The 6 year-old ARCTIC FOX @ 15/2 with BetUK won this race in 2019 and was runner up 12 months ago, so looks worth sticking with. He’s also rated 2lbs lower than last year and also has a 3lb claimer on for this lady amateur riders’ race. Of the others, it’s a race the Tim Easterby yard like to target – 4 wins in the last 18 – so their CD winner BOLLIN JOAN @ 19/2 with BetUK – is also of interest.

2.35 – JCB Handicap Cl2 7f ITV

Only 6 previous runnings

6/6 – Ran in the last 3 weeks

5/6 – Unplaced favourites

5/6 – Had raced at York before

5/6 – Came from a single-figure stall

4/6 – Rated between 90-99

4/6 – Won over 7f before

4/6 – Aged 4 years-old

2/6 – Came from stall 9

1/6 – Winning favourites

The average winning SP in the last 6 runnings is 11/1

SPORTSLENS BEST BETS: This can go to the Tim Easterby runner – BOARDMAN @ 9/4 with BetUK– who is in the form of his life at present. This CD winner comes here off the back of two good wins at Thirsk and Chester and is up just 4lbs for the last of those. Titan Rock and CD winner Challet can do best of the rest.

3.05 – Sky Bet Race To The Ebor Grand Cup Stakes (Listed Race) Cl (4yo+) 1m6f ITV

12/13 – Officially rated 103 or higher

11/13 – Had won over at least 1m4f before

11/13 – Had raced in the last 2 months

11/13 – Aged between 4-6 years-old

10/13 – Won at least 4 times before (flat)

10/13 – Placed favourites

9/13 – Returned 10/3 or shorter in the betting

7/13 – Winning favourites

5/13 – Ran at the track before

2/13 – Winners from stall 1

Note: The 2014 running was a dead-heat

The average winning SP in the last 10 runnings is 9/2

SPORTSLENS BEST BETS: Several with chances here. Stamina would be the worry for Without A Fight, but in contrast Godolphin’s Kemari and Euchen Glen are the only distance winners in the field. But MANDOOB @ 9/4 with BetUK caught the eye in running a close second at Ascot (1m4f) last time out in a Listed race and looks well worth a crack over this longer 1m6f trip. That run also came off a 218-day break and was his first after a wind op to suggest there is more to come.

3.40 – Pavers Foundation Catherine Memorial Sprint (Handicap) Cl2 6f ITV

14/16 – Rated between 87-97

14/16 – Had won over 6f before

13/16 – Raced within the last 4 weeks

12/16 – Had won between 1-2 times before

10/16 – Unplaced favourites

10/16 – Returned 12/1 or shorter in the betting

8/16 – Raced at Newmarket last time out

7/16 – Irish bred

5/16 – Won last time out

3/16 – Won by trainer Tim Easterby (inc 3 of the last 8 runnings)

1/16 – Winners from stall 1

9 of the last 21 winners came from a single-figure draw

The average winning SP in the last 10 runnings is 12/1

SPORTSLENS BEST BETS: A good race for the Tim Easterby yard in recent years – winning 3 of the last 8. They run ATOMIC LADY @ 12/1 with BetUK, ROACH POWER @ 11/1 with BetUK and BAY BREEZE @ 12/1 with BetUK. All three could be worth an interest if the prices allow in this 19-runner race. However, so the sake of sticking our neck out, ATOMIC LADY @ 12/1 with BetUK is the pick of jockey David Allen and is also a proven course and distance winner at the track. Is back from a break, but went well first time out last season and has only had seven career runs (2 wins, 6 top three).

Note: Odds are subject to change

York Meeting Race Times and Names

Saturday 11th June 2022

2:00 – Queen Mother’s Cup Handicap (For Female Amateur Jockeys) Cl3 (3yo+ 0-90) 1m4f ITV

2:35 – JCB Handicap Cl2 (3yo+ 0-105) 7f ITV

3:05 – Sky Bet Race To The Ebor Grand Cup Stakes (Listed Race) Cl1 (4yo+) 1m6f ITV

3:40 – Pavers Foundation Catherine Memorial Sprint Handicap (Heritage Handicap) Cl2 (3yo 0-105) 6f ITV

4:15 – Reg Griffin Appreciation ebfstallions.com Maiden Stakes (GBB Race) Cl3 (2yo) 6f RTV

4:50 – Ice Co Supporting Macmillan Handicap Cl4 (4yo+ 0-85) 1m1f RTV

5:22 – Clean Up With PPS Handicap Cl4 (3yo+ 0-85) 6f RTV

Sandown Meeting Race Times and Names

Saturday 11th June 2022

1:40 – Coral “Beaten-By-A-Length” Free Bet Handicap Cl3 (3yo 0-90) 1m1f ITV

2:15 – Coral Play “Racing-Super-Series” For Free Handicap Cl2 (3yo+ 0-100) 1m ITV

2:50 – Coral Scurry Stakes (Listed Race) Cl1 (3yo) 5f ITV

3:25 – Watch Racing Online Free With Coral Handicap (Jockey Club Grassroots Sprint Series Qualifier) Cl4 (4yo+ 0-80) 5f RTV

4:00 – Coral Proud Supporter Of British Racing Handicap Cl3 (3yo 0-95) 7f RTV

4:35 – Coral Committed To Safer Gambling British EBF Maiden Stakes (GBB Race) Cl4 (3yo+) 1m2f RTV

5:10 – Coral Supporting Prostate Cancer UK Handicap Cl4 (4yo+ 0-80) 1m6f RTV

