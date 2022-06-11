Racing Tips: Andrew Mount’s Spreadex Analysis – Saturday, June 11th

Professional horse racing tipster Andrew Mount takes a good look at today’s Spreadex markets to find the best value spread betting and fixed odds opportunities.
Spreadex offers both normal fixed odds betting plus spread betting on horse racing. There are some key differences between this form of gambling and placing regular fixed odds bets. Get the calls right and punters could win big, but the potential to lose money can be much higher. Intrigued? Then check out this how to spread bet on horse racing guide:
Andrew found well-backed Aintree winner CREMANT on Friday and has two recommended bets/trades at Downpatrick and Chester on Saturday, June 11th. Follow his tips on horse racing betting sites throughout the year.
Bet £25 on Fixed Odds Get £36 in Free Bets
DOWNPATRICK 1.45
Downpatrick has not been a happy hunting ground for Willie Mullins and although he obviously gets some winners here, they perform below market expectations, especially the hurdlers. They’ve won just nine of their 64 starts since 2014 (14.5% strike-rate) for a loss of £43.70 to a £1 level stake at SP (-70.5% on turnover). The expected number of winners based on their prices was 20.4. He runs a pair of 9-2 shots in this 2m3f mares maiden hurdle – MARY MEEHAN and DANI BARCELONA – and both look sellable in the Spreadex 50-25-10 market.
Recommendation: Oppose MARY MEEHAN and DANI BARCELONA in Downpatrick 1.45
CHESTER 4.30
SHOW ME SHOW ME is a son of Showcasing whose progeny have a solid record at Chester, especially when favourably drawn. Those berthed in stall 4 or lower have landed eight of their 19 starts (42.1%) for a profit of £17.89 to a £1 level stake at SP. Show Me Show Me (stall 3) is a big price (25-1 with Spreadex at the time of writing) but won at about the time last year and it’s safe to ignore his comeback effort when a 125-1 last of 21 at York on his most recent outing. That run would have been needed and York doesn’t seem to suit. He bounced back from a poor York effort last autumn to run second by a neck at Pontefract and his most recent success – at Lingfield last summer – came on the back of a 24th place at Goodwood. Buy in the Spreadex 50-25-10 market or back each-way.
Recommendation: Back SHOW ME SHOW ME in Chester 4.30
Bet £25 on Fixed Odds Get £36 in Free Bets
Spreadex Free Bets – New Customers Bet £25 on Fixed Odds, Get £36 in Free Bets – 5x £5 Fixed Odds Free Bets, 2x £5 Winning Favourites Spread Free Bets & £1 Race Index Free Bet
There’s a new customer betting offer open to any SportsLens readers that don’t already have an account. If £36 in Spreadex free bets across fixed odds and spread betting appeals, then sign up and place a £25 qualifying fixed odds bet at minimum odds of 1/2 (1.50). Once this settles, start receiving a bundle of £36 in free bets across both of the Spreadex betting platforms. To claim those, simply follow these steps:
-
- Go to spreadex.com
- Register your account details
- Place a £25 fixed odds bet at minimum odds of 1/2 (1.50)
- Once that settles, get the first £5 fixed odds free bet and a £5 Winning Favourites horse racing spread free bet
- Four more £5 fixed odds free bets are credited on consecutive days
- Once the second £5 fixed odds free bet is credits, the other £5 Winning Favourites horse racing spread free bet
- Also get a £1 Race Index spread free bet
All of the most popular horse racing spread betting markets like Winning Favourites, the 50-30-20-10 Race Index, Winning Distances, Favourites and Squared Numbers are included. When it comes sports spread betting sites in the UK today, Spreadex are number one. Check out SportsLens every day for more horse racing spread betting tips from Andrew Mount, complete with detailed analysis.
Related
- There is more from Andrew Mount every day on SportsLens with fixed odds betting tips
- Check out the latest horse racing results from across the UK.