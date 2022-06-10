Horse Racing Each-way Tip Of The Day | York Best Bet On 11th June

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Our horse racing each-way tip comes from York this Saturday on their 7-race card, that starts at 2:00pm and runs till 5:22. See below what our value horse racing each-way tip of the day is on Saturday 11th June from York and why we’ve selected this horse.



Each-Way Horse Racing Tip Of The Day at York – Sat 11th June

2.00 York: ARCTIC FOX (e/w) @ 15/2 with BetUK

Won this race in 2019 and was back for more last year when a close one length second. Clearly has this race as a target most seasons then and will be spot on for it again after a close 5th at Chester in May.

Is also 2lbs lower this time and jockey Fern O’Brien can claim a handy 3lbs as well – is also 9lbs lower than when winning the race in 2019. We know the track and trip are fine, plus the cheekpieces are also on today for the first time to eke out a bit more.

A £5 e/w bet on ARCTIC FOX (e/w) @ 15/2 with BetUK will return £55.00 – click the bet slip below.

Each-Way Betting Explained

An each-way bet is split into two parts

A win bet

A place bet

Therefore, if you are placing an each-way bet on a horse race your total stake will be split equally into two bets – half your stake will be wagered on the horse to win and the other half on the horse to be placed.

Winning a horse race is fairly self-explanatory, but the ‘place’ part means the horse will need to finish either 1st, 2nd, 3rd or 4th (this depends on the type of race and how many runners are in it) – you can see the industry standard each-way place terms here

Number of Runners:

1 – 4 runners – No Places – Win Only bet

5 – 7 runners – 1/4 Odds – 1st & 2nd place only

8+ runners – 1/5 odds – 1st, 2nd and 3rd place

12 – 15 runners (handicap races only) – 1/4 odds – 1st, 2nd and 3rd place

16+ runners (handicap races only) – 1/4 odds – 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 4th place

Shop Around The Bookmakers For Enchanced Each-way Place Terms

Yes, the above place terms are the set industry standard but with bookmakers competing for your business all the time, then many will offer enhanced place terms of their own.

This means, some bookmakers might offer places outside the top three or four places in certain races. These are more common in the big field handicap races – like the Grand National – and can often see the place terms paid out on horses that finish 5th, 6th, 7th or even 8th in the race.

How To Place An Each-way Bet In Horse Racing

You can see from the example screen shot below that all bookmakers will have an ‘Each-way (EW)’ tick box on their bet slips. Simply tick this e/w box and this will lock that horse in as an each-way selection.

You will notice that in the example below the £5 stake then becomes doubled (£10) – meaning you will have £5 on the horse to win and £5 on the horse to be placed.

