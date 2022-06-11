Horse Racing Tips Today: Saturday’s Best UK and Ireland Racing Bets

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Today the horse racing action comes on both the flat tracks and over the jumps too, with seven meetings from England, one from across the water in Northern Ireland and one from across the Irish Sea in Ireland. Here are our Saturday horse racing tips and bets across every meeting.

The meetings from York, Chester, Sandown, Limerick, Downpatrick, Hexham and Bath all get underway in the early afternoon. Meanwhile the remaining two meetings from Worcester and Leicester get underway in the late afternoon/early evening and run through the night. The first race sets off at 1.15pm at Bath, with the last race of the day on getting underway at 8.45pm at Leicester.

We have selected a NAP and NEXT BEST bet for you, one from Chester and one from York, to add to your bet slip as well as racing bets and tips on the day.

Horse racing bets & tips today: York, Chester, Sandown, Limerick, Downpatrick, Hexham, Bath, Worcester and Leicester

Have a read to find our most confident picks of the day, as well as race-by-race selections for every race across the nine meetings today!

NAP – GOLDEN MELODY @ 9/4 with Bet UK – 2.45 Chester



Our NAP of the day comes in the third race of the afternoon at Chester, where we have sided with Golden Melody to triumph in this Class 4 Handicap over 1m2f70y.

This 4-year-old filly looks to have some of the most impressive form in the field, with a win, runner-up and two thirds in her last four starts. That win came back in September around this exact course, when she was just a 3-year-old in a Class 5 Handicap.

Today’s race will prove to be a sterner test for Golden Melody, but she has been running in Class 3 and 4 races since. A mark of 8st 13lbs is down 6lbs from last time, which could prove to be vital if Golden Melody is to claim her fifth win as a race horse.

NEXT BEST – TOPANTICIPATION @ 7/2 with Bet UK – 2.00 York

Our Next Best bet on Saturday 11th June comes from York, where we have selected Topanticipation to win the opening race of the meeting from Yorkshire.

This 5-year-old mare comes in boasting back-to-back wins, which includes a win here last time out around the same track and over roughly the same trip, with today’s race being half a furlong or so shorter. Topanticipation won that Handicap here at the end of May by 1 1/2 lengths, so will be looking to replicate that form again today.

Today’s race is a Class 3 Handicap (Queen Mother’s Cup), and the handicappers have given Topanticipation a fairly hefty penalty, but here at SportsLens we think she is more than capable of making it a hat-trick of wins for trainer Harry Eustace.

Other Horse Racing Tips



Check out all of our selections across the nine meetings in the UK and Ireland on Saturday

We’ve gone through each of the respective cards at York, Chester, Sandown, Limerick, Downpatrick, Hexham, Bath, Worcester and Leicester on Saturday. Here is who we are backing for our racing bets on all 63 races:

York Horse Racing Tips

2.00 Topanticipation (NB) @ 7/2 with Bet UK

2.35 Maywake @ 7/2 with Bet UK

3.05 Onesmoothoperator @ 15/1 with Bet UK

3.40 Harry Three @ 8/1 with Bet UK

4.15 Northcliff @ 8/1 with Bet UK

4.50 Electrical Storm @ 15/2 with Bet UK

5.22 Ventura Express @ 7/1 with Bet UK

Chester Horse Racing Tips

1.35 Sanks A Million @ 19/5 with Bet UK

2.10 Rebel At Dawn @ 7/1 with Bet UK

2.45 Golden Melody (NAP) @ 9/4 with Bet UK

3.20 Outgate @ 100/30 with Bet UK

3.55 Spirit Mixer @ 11/4 with Bet UK

4.30 Toussarok @ 11/2 with Bet UK

5.05 Bookmark @ 7/2 with Bet UK

Sandown Horse Racing Tips

1.40 Roudemental @ NR with Bet UK

2.15 Encouraged @ 11/4 with Bet UK

2.50 Mitbaahy @ 19/5 with Bet UK

3.25 Good Earth @ 11/2 with Bet UK

4.00 Windseeker @ 9/1 with Bet UK

4.35 Honiton @ 8/15 with Bet UK

5.10 Moel Arthur @ 3/1 with Bet UK

Limerick Horse Racing Tips

2.05 Semantics @ 9/4 with Bet UK

2.40 Rose Of Malta @ 13/1 with Bet UK

3.15 Decorated Guest @ 10/1 with Bet UK

3.50 Black Hawk Eagle @ 9/4 with Bet UK

4.25 Run The Jewels @ 4/1 with Bet UK

5.00 Alessandro Algardi @ 3/1 with Bet UK

5.30 Marhaba Ashmayme @ 6/4 with Bet UK

Downpatrick Horse Racing Tips

1.45 North Of Nashville @ 2/1 with Bet UK

2.20 Willyouwalkwithme @ 5/1 with Bet UK

2.55 Light Heidi @ 7/2 with Bet UK

3.30 Tullyveery Lad @ 6/1 with Bet UK

4.05 Arrycan @ 7/1 with Bet UK

4.40 Na Caith Tobac @ 5/4 with Bet UK

5.15 Folio @ 11/8 with Bet UK

Hexham Horse Racing Tips

1.20 Going Mobile @ 13/2 with Bet UK

1.55 Miss Amelia @ 7/4 with Bet UK

2.30 Nero Rock @ 2/9 with Bet UK

3.10 Merry Berry @ 9/4 with Bet UK

3.45 Better Getalong @ 23/5 with Bet UK

4.20 Henry Brown @ 13/2 with Bet UK

4.55 Bestiarius @ 3/1 with Bet UK

Bath Horse Racing Tips

1.15 Tibbie Dunbar @ 11/8 with Bet UK

1.50 Kimnkate @ 5/1 with Bet UK

2.25 Royal Aclaim @ 4/5 with Bet UK

3.00 Defilade @ 23/4 with Bet UK

3.36 King Of War @ 13/2 with Bet UK

4.11 Wisper @ 11/2 with Bet UK

4.46 Sisterandbrother @ 11/4 with Bet UK

Worcester Horse Racing Tips

5.25 Give Us A Swig @ 6/1 with Bet UK

6.00 Ragamuffin @ 29/20 with Bet UK

6.30 Lord Bryan @ 7/2 with Bet UK

7.00 Wind Of Fortune @ Evens with Bet UK

7.30 Master Malachy @ 2/1 with Bet UK

8.00 Mr Craftsman @ 34/1 with Bet UK

8.30 Thirsty Farmer @ 11/8 with Bet UK

Leicester Horse Racing Tips

5.45 Penalty Charge @ Evens with Bet UK

6.15 Hello Zabeel @ 3/1 with Bet UK

6.45 Haven Lady @ 7/4 with Bet UK

7.15 Watermelon Sugar @ 5/6 with Bet UK

7.45 Noble Mark @ 9/4 with Bet UK

8.15 Miss Belladonna @ 9/4 with Bet UK

8.45 Astrophysics @ 6/1 with Bet UK

Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change