Saquon Barkley admitted he still wants to play for the Giants his entire career despite contract issues

This offseason, a number of the league’s top RBs were looking to get paid. One of those players was the Giants’ two-time Pro Bowler, Saquon Barkley. After a strong 2022 season, he was due for a new long-term deal. Additionally, Barkley’s rookie contract had expired. 

After contract negotiations did not happen before the deadline, there was the possibility that Barkley would sit out during training camp. However, Barkley and the Giants got a deal done hours before the first day of training camp. Without saying the exact words, Barkley told the media that he still wants to finish his career with the Giants.

For Saquon Barkley, the New York Giants are the only team he wants to play for in his NFL career


On Sunday, Paul Schwartz of the New York Post asked Giants: Pro Bowl RB Saquon Barkley has agreed to a one-year, $11 million deal with a $2 million signing bonus if he still wanted to be a “Giant for life”. The 26-year-old responded and said that the organization knows how he feels. That never changed throughout the contract disputes this offseason. Barkley understands that there is a business side to the game. He did not want to let that affect his reputation with the fans or his loyalty to his teammates.

Jonathan Taylor and Josh Jacobs are two RBs who also were looking for long-term deals. Jacobs recently signed, but that wasn’t until the preseason was over. Taylor has requested a trade from the Colts and his future with the team is in shambles. For the Giants, they never really had to deal with that type of stress with the RB1.


There was the chance that Barkley sat out for part or all of the 2023 preseason. However, the 2018 AP Rookie of the Year didn’t make Giants fans sweat for long. Barkley signed the one-year $10.1 million franchise tag for the 2023 season. On top of that, Barkley can earn $900,000 in contract incentives to make his grand total $11 million. He was given $2 million right away in a signing bonus.

Barkley didn’t miss any time during the preseason even though he said that could have been a possibility. The Pro Bowl RB knows he’s a fan-favorite in New York and didn’t want to ruin his image. It’s clear that Saquon wants to be with the Giants for his entire career. Owner John Mara said he would love to see Barkley be a “Giant for life”. After signing a one-year deal, Barkley and the Giants will be in this position next offseason as well. For now, he’s focused on the 2023 season and getting New York back to the playoffs.

