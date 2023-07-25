NFL

Giants: Pro Bowl RB Saquon Barkley has agreed to a one-year, $11 million deal with a $2 million signing bonus

Zach Wolpin
Sports Editor
This offseason, the New York Giants and Saquon Barkley were in a “stalemate” during contract negotiations. Barkley made it known that he did not want to sign a franchise tag for the 2023 season. The two parties were not able to reach a deal before the deadline, but new reports have surfaced. 

NFL Network’s Ian Rappaport announced this morning that Barkley and the Giants have agreed to a one-year, $11 million deal. The 26-year-old also received a $2 million signing bonus. Barkley also had $910,000 in contract incentives that he can earn in his one-year deal. In reality, the Pro Bowl running back did not want to miss any training camp and the two sides got a deal done.

Saquon Barkley was in the Giants’ facility before 8:00 AM this morning

Before today, Saquon said he was prepared to sit out of training camp and possibly even some regular season games. That was clearly a bluff by Barkley who’s a team-first guy over anything. He’s said countless times over his five-year career that he wants to be a “Giant” for life. Contract disputes this offseason were strictly business.

Barkley loves playing New York and there’s no question that the team would not be the same without him. His incentives on the one-year deal include 1,350 rushing yards and a playoff berth, 11 touchdowns, and 65 receptions. ESPN sources noted that his new deal does not include a “no franchise tag” clause. This allows the Giants the ability to franchise tag Barkley again next offseason.


In most cases, it’s very rare for a player to negotiate an adjusted one-year contract. It rarely happens, but it shows just how committed Barkley is to the Giants. He did not want to miss any time in training camp and he signed a team-friendly deal. Barkley missed out on some money by not signing in-season. However, the two sides were ultimately able to get a deal done and keep the Pro Bowl RB in New York for another year.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily.
