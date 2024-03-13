NFL

San Francisco is signing veteran LB Eric Kendricks to a one-year deal

Zach Wolpin
This offseason, the Los Angeles Chargers were in a messy cap situation. The team needed to be below a certain number before 3/13 at 4:00 p.m.EST. As a result, the team has had to make some difficult decisions. On March 5th, the team parted way with veteran LB Eric Kendricks after just one season. 

That made Kendricks a free agent this offseason and he didn’t have to wait long for a new team to sign with. Today, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the 49ers are signing the Pro Bowl LB to a one-year deal. Kendricks will add veteran depth at LB for San Francisco in 2024. They’ll need it after Dre Greenlaw tore his Achilles in the Super Bowl.

Eric Kendricks will play for the San Francisco 49ers in 2024


In 2023, Eric Kendricks was a team captain for the Los Angeles Chargers. However, former head coach Brandon Staley was fired mid-season and a new regime was brought in. Jim Harbaugh is now their head coach and they have a new GM in Joe Hortiz. Kendricks became a casualty of salary cap issues for the Chargers. They released the veteran LB and saved $6.5 million. Last season, Kendricks was second on the team with 117 tackles.

The free agent did not have to wait long to find a new landing spot for 2024. For eight straight seasons, Kendricks has had 100+ tackles. He’s shown stability as a LB and that’s something the 49ers need next season. Unfortunately, Dre Greenlaw tore his Achilles in the Super Bowl vs. Kansas City. There is doubt that he’ll be ready for the start of 2024. If that is true, Eric Kendricks could start the season at LB alongside Fred Warner. San Francisco is playing it safe by signing Kendricks. There is no need to rush Greenlaw back to start next season.


Eric Kendricks will be entering his 10th professional season in 2024, his first with the 49ers. He was a second-round pick by the Vikings in 2015 out of UCLA. In eight seasons with Minnesota, Kendricks made one Pro Bowl and was selected to first-team All-Pro in 2019. Before being dropped by the Chargers, Kendricks was on a two-year, $13 million deal. Los Angeles released him one season early to save money. Now, the veteran LB gets a chance to play for the reigning NFC Champs, the 49ers.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
Zach Wolpin

