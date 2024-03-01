NFL

The San Francisco 49ers Have Met With NFL Running Back Prospect Frank Gore Jr.

Anthony R. Cardenas
Sports Editor
Teams around the NFL are gearing up for an eventful next couple of months. We have the free agency period on the horizon and the Draft coming up in late April, and in anticipation of the latter, the NFL combine is taking place in Indianapolis this week.

NFL Families: Frank Gore Jr. Meets With 49ers

It is a time for the collegiate prospects who have entered their name among those eligible to be picked for the next level to meet with their potential teams. Not only do teams use physical tests to gauge the athletic ability of the players, but they also put the prospects through mental tests and exams as well, to go along with general interviews in getting to know them as people.

One of this year’s running back prospects has quite a familiar NFL name, and he has reportedly met with an NFL team quite familiar to his family.

Frank Gore Jr. just finished his fourth season at Southern Miss. He rushed for just shy of 3,000 yards combined in his time, and scored 16 rushing touchdowns on 608 carries, but moonlighted at quarterback due to his team’s inability to keep their roster intact through transfer portal issues. Gore Jr. was able to throw for 7 touchdowns to just 1 interception in his collegiate career.

He is not one of the top running back prospects in this year’s class, and is projected to be a Day 3 pick, somewhere in the 5th or 6th round. But that hasn’t stopped teams from visiting with him and getting to know him, and one of those teams was the San Francisco 49ers, a franchise that his father spent 10 seasons with.

Gore Sr. Was A Legend In San Francisco

Frank Gore Sr. finished his career as the third-leading rusher in league history, thanks in large part to his longevity. But he was a force during his early days, rushing for over 950 in 11 straight seasons after his rookie year, with his largest total being 5 yards shy of 1,700 in 2006, his second season in the league. He made five Pro Bowls as a member of the 49ers, and will be remembered as one of the legends of a franchise with a history full of them.

And now, his son could potentially follow in his legendary father’s footsteps. There are few teams that have more picks than the 49ers in the upcoming NFL Draft (thanks in large part to compensatory selections) many of them coming in the range of when many predict Gore will come off of the board.

Frank Gore Sr. finished his career with exactly 16,000 rushing yards. He also spent time with the Colts, Dolphins, Bills, and Jets to wrap up his time in the league. He last played in 2020.

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
Anthony R. Cardenas

