The Los Angeles Rams will almost certainly be searching for a new defensive coordinator this offseason. Raheem Morris was a strong candidate last offseason but stayed with the Rams in 2023. That will not be the case heading into 2024 as the 47-year-old has several head coaching interviews this week. Morris will meet with at least three teams via Zoom by Friday.

Per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, Morris will meet with the Panthers, Commanders, and Seahawks this week. The Chargers and Falcons have also requested to meet with Morris for their vacancy as head coach. It’s safe to say that Morris will have an opportunity to be a head coach in the NFL again. He was last the interim head coach of the Falcons in 2020 after Dan Quinn was fired. Where will the coveted DC end up this offseason?

Morris started his coaching career in the NFL in 2002 with the Buccaneers as a defensive quality control assistant. He worked his way up through the ranks and landed his first head coaching job in 2009 in Tampa Bay. They had Morris as their head coach for three seasons before he was fired by the team that gave him his start in the NFL. He then spent time with Washington and Atlanta.

With the Falcons, he was their interim head coach in 2020. He was 4-7 with Atlanta. After success with the Rams over the last three seasons, Morris is in line for another head coaching opportunity. He was their DC in their 2021 Super Bowl-winning season. Media members have speculated that the best job available for Morris is with Washington. The veteran DC was with the team from 2012-2014. Morris coached the secondary in Washington.

The Commanders have a new GM and ownership, finally giving the team a positive outlook in the future. Washington also owns the 2nd overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. That makes the Commanders’ job even more intriguing to a candidate like Morris. Taking over for Pete Carroll in Seattle is also another prime-time head coaching vacancy this offseason. Morris would not have to move very far if he went from Los Angeles to Seattle. We’ll have to wait and see how far he makes it in the hiring process.