Rams Injury Report: Tyler Higbee Suffered Torn ACL In Wild Card

Los Angeles Rams tight end Tyler Higbee suffered a torn ACL in their Wild Card loss against the Detroit Lions.

#Rams TE Tyler Higbee did, in fact, tear his ACL after that brutal low hit by #Lions safety Kerby Joseph, source said after the MRI. He faces a challenge to be ready for the start of next season. Joseph wrote on social media: “I don’t have no intention to hurt no body and or… pic.twitter.com/jmfBjwGkuZ — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 16, 2024

Hugbee suffered the injury on low hit from Lions safety Kirby Joseph. The hit obviously looked rather dirty and Rams players were visibly upset by it. Higbee was a key contributor for the Rams this season and signed a contract extension earlier in the year. Higbee had a down year after becoming the fourth option in the passing game due to the emergence of Puka Nacua and Demarcus Robinson towards the end of the season. In 15 games, Higbee had 47 receptions for 495 yards and 2 touchdowns.

This is a brutal blow to the Rams’ prospects for next season as Higbee is set to have a long recovery that could keep him from returning at the beginning of the 2024 NFL season. He will likley be placed on the PUP list before the season starts, but a lot can change from now till then. Higbee also has an $11 million cap hit for next season, so there could be a possibility he is released.

The Rams drafted tight end Davis Allen out of Clemson this past NFL Draft and has shown flashes when Higbee was out due to injury earlier this year. It is possible that Allen could be the starting tight end for the start of the 2024 NFL season. If he has a good camp with Higbee still recovering, Allen could be in for a big role. The Rams could also draft a tight end for the added depth.