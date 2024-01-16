NFL

Rams Injury Report: Tyler Higbee Suffered Torn ACL In Wild Card

Author image
Owen Jones
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
fbge3fxazbe2hjzyk9af
fbge3fxazbe2hjzyk9af

Los Angeles Rams tight end Tyler Higbee suffered a torn ACL in their Wild Card loss against the Detroit Lions.

 

Hugbee suffered the injury on low hit from Lions safety Kirby Joseph. The hit obviously looked rather dirty and Rams players were visibly upset by it. Higbee was a key contributor for the Rams this season and signed a contract extension earlier in the year. Higbee had a down year after becoming the fourth option in the passing game due to the emergence of Puka Nacua and Demarcus Robinson towards the end of the season. In 15 games, Higbee had 47 receptions for 495 yards and 2 touchdowns.

https://theramswire.usatoday.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/64/2022/12/1430184162.jpg?w=1000&h=600&crop=1

This is a brutal blow to the Rams’ prospects for next season as Higbee is set to have a long recovery that could keep him from returning at the beginning of the 2024 NFL season. He will likley be placed on the PUP list before the season starts, but a lot can change from now till then. Higbee also has an $11 million cap hit for next season, so there could be a possibility he is released.

The Rams drafted tight end Davis Allen out of Clemson this past NFL Draft and has shown flashes when Higbee was out due to injury earlier this year. It is possible that Allen could be the starting tight end for the start of the 2024 NFL season. If he has a good camp with Higbee still recovering, Allen could be in for a big role. The Rams could also draft a tight end for the added depth.

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Owen Jones

Owen Jones is a sports writer mainly focusing on NFL news. He also has knowledge in the NBA and MLB fields as well. He recently graduated from the University of North Georgia with a Bachelors Degree in Communications. His experience covering sports news stems from when he wrote for his college's student newspaper, the UNG Vanguard. His main goal is to share his knowledge and passion for sports with as many people as possible.
View All Posts By Owen Jones
Author Image

Owen Jones

Twitter Linkedin
Owen Jones is a sports writer mainly focusing on NFL news. He also has knowledge in the NBA and MLB fields as well. He recently graduated from the University of North Georgia with a Bachelors Degree in Communications. His experience covering sports news stems from when he wrote for his college's student newspaper, the UNG Vanguard. His main goal is to share his knowledge and passion for sports with as many people as possible.
View All Posts By Owen Jones

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
fbge3fxazbe2hjzyk9af
NFL

LATEST Rams Injury Report: Tyler Higbee Suffered Torn ACL In Wild Card

Author image Owen Jones  •  Jan 16 2024
1798590271.0
NFL
Will Mark Andrews Make His Return For The Divisional Round?
Author image Owen Jones  •  Jan 16 2024

Baltimore Ravens star tight end Mark Andrews looks like to be trending in the right direction to play in Saturday’s AFC Divisional against the Houston Texans.   Mark Andrews continues…

louis rees zammit
NFL
Wales Rugby Star Louis Rees-Zammit Has Just a 20% Chance to Play an NFL Game According to Betting Odds
Author image David Evans  •  Jan 16 2024

Louis Rees-Zammit has just a 20% chance to play in a meaningful NFL game. LRZ is 6/4 to make an NFL roster. Rees-Zammit 33/1 to make the Pro Bowl. Louis…

exgea487irvxy3yq3tdy
NFL
New Orleans Saints Fire OC After 15 Seasons
Author image Owen Jones  •  Jan 16 2024
USATSI 21826874 168397130 lowres
NFL
When Was The Last Time The Baltimore Ravens Reached The Super Bowl?
Author image Joe Lyons  •  Jan 16 2024
USATSI 21710928 168397130 lowres
NFL
When Was The Last Time The Buffalo Bills Reached The Super Bowl?
Author image Joe Lyons  •  Jan 16 2024
Patrick Mahomes Chiefs pic
NFL
Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes set to face Josh Allen and the Bills in his first career road playoff game
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jan 16 2024
Arrow to top