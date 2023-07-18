NFL

Rams’ Aaron Donald was named to the “Madden 99 Club” for a record-breaking 7th time

Ahead of the Madden 24 release, the popular sports video game has been revealing its 99 overall players. Yesterday, they announced Vikings WR Justin Jefferson as the first player to be part of the “Madden 99 Club”. 

Today, Madden announced that Rams DT Aaron Donald will once again be a 99 overall this season. This is his record-breaking 7th time being a 99 overall player in Madden. Only Peyton Manning had more at six until the latest “Madden 99 Club” selection.

For the 7th straight season, Aaron Donal is a 99 overall in Madden


For the past seven editions of Madden, Rams DT Aaron Donald has been a 99 overall. He was first chosen to be a 99 overall player in Madden 18. Donald hasn’t missed out on being 99 overall since Madden was 18. In his rookie season, Madden had Donald as a 92 overall.

The three-time AP Defensive Player of the Year has dominated the NFL since entering the league in 2014. He’s made the Pro Bowl in all nine of his NFL seasons and led the league in 2018 with (20.5) sacks. Donald is also a seven-time All-Pro selection in his NFL career. Additionally, he’s led the league in tackles for loss, twice.


After playing only 11 games last season for the Rams, his 99 status in Madden was in question. He missed significant time last season for just the first time in his career. Donald has played the full NFL schedule in seven of his nine NFL seasons. He missed two games in 2017 and then missed six games in 2022.

Donald is one of the NFL’s most talented defenders in the rich history of the league. He’s one of three players to have three DPOY awards. Donald also made All-Pro in seven straight seasons from 2015-2021. The 32-year-old now joins Justin Jefferson as the only player in the “Madden 99 Club” to be announced. More 99 overall players should be announced in the near future.

