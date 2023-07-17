American Football

Justin Jefferson had a genuine reaction after he was announced as the first 99 overall player in Madden 24

Zach Wolpin
In the 2022 NFL season, Justin Jefferson was sensational for the Minnesota Vikings. He led the league in receptions, receiving yards, and receiving yards per game. That earned him the 2022 AP Offensive Player of the Year. 

The 24-year-old superstar WR joined an exclusive club today when Madden 24 announced the rankings of players. Jefferson is the first member of Madden NFL 24’s “99 Club”. He went to social media and had a genuine reaction to the announcement.

Justin Jefferson is the first member of Madden NFL 24’s “99 Club”


In Madden 23, Jefferson was a 93 overall. After his elite 2022 season with the Vikings, Madden felt he was worthy of a 99 overall ranking. He’s the first WR in Viking’s history to receive a 99 overall ranking in Madden. Hall of Famer Randy Moss has been a 98 in past releases, but never a 99.

Some of his stats in Madden 24 include:

  • Catching (95)
  • Catch in traffic (97)
  • Short route running (94)
  • Medium route running (95)
  • Deep route running (95)
  • Release (97)
  • Spectacular Catch (99)
  • Speed (92)
  • Acceleration (91)


At this year’s ESPYs, he won the award for “Best Play”. Media across the league have called it “The Catch of the Century”. On November 13, 2022, Justin Jefferson made a spectacular one-handed catch on a 4th and 18. He took a potential interception from a Bills defender and got possession of the ball himself. Not to mention that he did this all in the air while falling to the ground.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame put his glove and arm sleeve on display in Canton, Ohio. Training camp for the Vikings begins on July 25th. Their season kicks off on September 10, vs the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Justin Jefferson will look to match the incredible performance he put on in the 2022 season and carry that into 2023 with the Vikings.

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is watching sports and being able to share that through his sports writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years. like https://sircharlesincharge.com/, https://gmenhq.com/, and https://www.tapinto.net/towns/south-plainfield/. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
