In 2023, the Raiders finished 8-9 after a bumpy start to the year. Josh McDaniels was fired mid-season and Antonio Pierce became the interim head coach. Pierce had a ton of internal support from his players and was eventually hired as their full-time head coach. Las Vegas will be heading into their first season with Pierce as the true leader of their team.

Last season, three different QBs made at least one start for the Raiders. Aidan O’Connell had 10, Jimmy Garoppolo had six, and Brian Hoyer had one start. This offseason, the team moved on from Hoyer and Garoppolo. Garnder Minshew was brought into Las Vegas’ QB room for 2024. However, head coach Antonio Pierce says that Aidan O’Connell has earned the right to compete for the starting job in 2024.

Will Aidan O’Connell start for the Raiders next season?

“Whatever happens and whatever we do it has to go through Aiden O’Connell. Being honest with you because he’s earned that right.” — #Raiders coach Antonio Pierce to ⁦@wyche89⁩ on his QB situation and what’s next 👇👇👇 https://t.co/74CLVfZk28 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 24, 2024



Jimmy Garoppolo started the 2023 season as the starting QB for the Raiders. He started their first three games before missing time with a concussion. Las Vegas quickly turned to rookie QB Aidan O’Connell and he started in Week 4. The team went back to Garoppolo and even Brian Hoyer. Eventually, the Raiders went back to O’Connell in Week 9 and he started every game for the rest of the season. In 10 starts as a rookie, O’Connell went 5-5 for Las Vegas.

The 2023 4th-round pick threw for 2,218 yards, 12 touchdowns, and seven interceptions. For a rookie thrown into a starting job, O’Connell was impressive last season. His head coach Antonio Pierce said he has the “mental toughness” to play in the NFL. Additionally, Pierce said that O’Connell has earned the right to compete for the starting job in 2024. There will likely be a QB competition for the Raiders this offseason.

#Raiders HC Antonio Pierce says QB Aidan O’Connell has done a good job this offseason of being in the building. Likes the way he took care of the ball late in the season. One area he wants him to improve is being more vocal. Says you don’t want your QB to be a “church mouse.” pic.twitter.com/x4wwU4hKtz — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 25, 2024



Speaking to the media, Antonio Pierce said the team could also take a QB in the 2024 Draft class. That could be another player added to the starting completion for next season. Does Aidan O’Connell have what it takes to win the starting job for the Raiders? Out of any QB on the roster, he has the most experience in their system. Will the 25-year-old be the Week 1 starter for Las Vegas in 2024?