Las Vegas will release WR Hunter Renfrow after five seasons with the Raiders

Zach Wolpin
After a rollercoaster season in 2023, the Raiders are looking to hit a mini rebuild. They fired head coach Josh McDaniel’s mid-season and Antonio Pierce replaced him as interim head coach. Las Vegas players felt strongly about Pierce and publicly endorsed him to be their next head coach. Fittingly, Pierce was hired as the new full-time head coach this offseason. 

Additionally, the Raiders hired a new general manager this offseason. They went with former Chargers GM Tom Telesco who was fired this offseason by Los Angeles. Together, Telesco and Piece have a large say in how they want to shape their team moving forward. Per Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Raiders plan to release WR Hunter Renfrow. He fell off last season and was replaced by the production of Jakobi Meyers.

Hunter Renfrow will look for a new team to call home in 2024


In 2023, Hunter Renfrow played in all 17 games for the Raiders and made three starts. It was a career-worst season for him around the board. His (37) targets, (25) receptions, (255) receiving yards, and zero touchdowns were all career lows. That’s largely due to Las Vegas bringing in WR Jakobi Meyers last offseason.

Renfrow was quickly replaced and found himself buried in the depth chart for the Raiders. Davante Adams and Jakobi Meyers are Las Vegas’ to WR’s on the team. Even rookie WR Tre Tucker had more receiving yards on fewer receptions than Renfrow did in 2023. Making the Pro Bowl WR arguably their fourth or fifth-best target on offense. No surprise that the team plans to release the 28-year-old. In his best season, Renfrow had 103 receptions, 1,038 receiving yards, and nine touchdowns. All career-highs for Renforw. However, once Davaate Adams joined the team, Renfrow’s production immediately began to drop.

By releasing Renfrow, the Raiders will save a $13.7 million cap hit in 2024. That extra money will not be available for Las Vegas until June. Hunter Renfrow was rumored to be a trade candidate for the Raiders last season. He remained with the 2023 for the rest of 2023. However, the Raiders will part ways with Renfrow once the new league year begins at 4:00 p.m. EST. The 28-year-old gets a chance to start fresh and find a new team for 2024.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
