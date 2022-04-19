Racing Tips: Andrew Mount’s Tuesday Picks – April 19th

Leading racing advisor Andrew Mount’s is a contributor to the Racing Post, Racing Post Weekender, Racing & Football Outlook, the GG.co.uk website and a regular pundit on William Hill radio. Andrew uses stats and systems to find value bets and shares his latest thoughts below…

Andrew has four selections at Yarmouth, Worcester and Wolverhampton on Tuesday, April 19th. Follow his tips this week and all year round on horse racing betting sites with the lowdown on his latest picks below:

YARMOUTH 4.10

AT LIBERTY (system – Michael Bell handicappers, first run since gelded)

Since the start of 2010, Michael Bell is 26 from 115 with his handicappers on their first run since gelding and backing them all would have returned a profit of £73.75 to the usual £1 level stake at SP. King Francis (5-4 from 7-2) landed a gamble on this system 11 days ago and AT LIBERTY can keep the ball rolling here.

WORCESTER 5.20

ROSE OHARA (system – Jamie Snowden, young handicap chasers)

Jamie Snowden’s young handicap chasers (aged four to six) are worth backing blind on their chase debut or second chase outing, landing 21 of their 81 starts for a profit of £39.16. ROSE OHARA has put in a couple of respectable shifts over hurdles since returning from wind surgery and looks an interesting recruit to fences.

YARMOUTH 5.40

COLEY’S COKO (system – Nigel Tinkler, second run after a break)

Since the beginning of last year, Nigel Tinkler has done well with horses having their second run after a layoff (of at least 120 days), scoring with six of the 39 qualifiers for a profit of £36.75 to a £1 level stake at SP. Those who got within ten lengths of the winner on that first run back after the break were six from 25 for a profit of £50.75. Dougie’s Dream was a winner on this angle at Redcar yesterday and COLEY’S COKO can follow suit. She ran as though the race were needed when going down by just over five lengths at Newcastle on last month’s reappearance and she won at about this time last year on her second run after her winter break.

WOLVERHAMPTON 8.05

LORDMAN (system – Hugo Palmer geldings, all-weather handicaps, first-time headgear)

Hugo Palmer is 11 from 40 with geldings on the all-weather in first-time headgear and backing them blind would have returned a profit of £21.33 to a £1 level stake at SP. He’s three from four here at Wolverhampton (+£11.00) and LORDMAN could go well now back up in trip for his handicap debut.

