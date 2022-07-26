We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Professional racing tipster Andrew Mount takes a good look at today’s Spreadex markets to find the best value spread betting and fixed odds opportunities.

Spreadex offers both normal fixed odds betting plus spread betting on horse racing.

Andrew made a 23pt profit with his buy of Ffos Las favourites on Monday (market made up at 110) and he has three recommended bets/trades at Goodwood on Tuesday, July 26th. Follow his tips on horse racing betting sites throughout the year.

GOODWOOD 3.00

The winner of the Group 2 Lennox Stakes usually comes from off the pace and with POGO and LORD OF THE LODGE likely to ensure a strong gallop I’m expecting more of the same today. Two horses stand out and I want to back both. KINROSS was a big eyecatcher when third to Pogo at Haydock on his penultimate start, doing well to finish so close after challenging late/wide on the slowest part of the track and he found the drop to 6f against when a respectable 40-1 eighth of 24 in the Group 1 Platinum Jubilee Stakes at Royal Ascot next time. SIR DANCEALOT won this in 2018 and in 2019 for David Elsworth and would have needed his first start for John Butler on the back of a 23-month absence when seventh of nine at Newcastle. He took a big step forward when a half-length runner-up over an inadequate 6f at Pontefract next time, doing best of those to come from off the pace, and he could surprise. Buy both in the Spreadex 50-25-10 market or take a fixed odds price.

Recommendation: Back KINROSS & SIR DANCEALOT in Goodwood 3.00

GOODWOOD 5.10

LORD RIDDIFORD is better known as an all-weather performer butb he’s two from three over course and distance, including a win in this race 12 months ago. His only course defeat – a respectable fifth of 13 – is easily excused as he was taken on for the lead. Softer ground would suit but if the clerk of the course has gone ‘tap happy’ and overwatered– not a big price given that connections of Trueshan are talking about running their mud-lover in the Goodwood Cup today – he should be thereabouts once more. He’s 1lb lower than last year and caught the eye when sixth at Doncaster last time, his second run back after a wind operation. He’s a 17-2 shot in the Spreadex fixed odds betting or can be bought in the 50-30-20-10 market.

Recommendation: Back LORD RIDDIFORD in Goodwood

