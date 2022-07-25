Goodwood Betting Tips Day One | ITV Racing Best Bets Tues 26th July

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

See below our Goodwood betting tips from the opening day of their 5-day Glorious Goodwood Festival, which kicks-off this Tuesday (26th July 22). Plenty to look forward to, but all eyes will be on the feature race – The Goodwood Cup (3:35) – where the four-time winner of the race, Stradivarius, is back for more.

To help you find the winners, Andy Newton is on-hand with the key big-race trends and his ITV racing tips for all the Glorious Goodwood LIVE races on Tuesday.



Plus, grab a £30 FREE BET with our friends at 888Sport (bet £10, get £30) to use on the LIVE ITV Racing from Goodwood today.

RELATED: See the best horse racing betting sites to add new bookmakers to your portfolio

Goodwood Betting Tips – ITV Horse Racing Best Bets Tuesday 26th July 2022

Note: Odds are subject to change

RELATED: Goodwood Races – Cards, Tips & Results from Races at Glorious Goodwood

Glorious Goodwood Betting Tips | Horse Racing Trends and ITV Racing Best Bets, Tues 26th July 22



1.50 – Coral Chesterfield Cup Handicap Cl2 1m1f192y ITV

19/20 – Aged 4 or 5 years-old

18/20 – Had won over at least 1m2f before

16/20 – Had won at least 3 times already during their career

16/20 – Carried 8-10 or more

15/20 – Had 4 or more previous runs that season

14/20 – Returned 12/1 or shorter in the betting

13/20 – Unplaced last time out

11/20 – Had run at Goodwood before

11/20 – Unplaced favourites

11/20 – Returned a double-figure price in the betting

6/20 – Trained by Mark Johnston

5/20 – Winning favourites (1 co-fav)

2021 Winner: Migration (2/1 fav)

11 of the last 16 winners came from stalls 9 or higher

10 of the last 16 winners came from a double-figure stall

SPORTSLENS GOODWOOD BETTING TIP: A massive 19 of the last 20 winners of this opening Glorious Goodwood race have been aged 4 or 5, while 11 of the last 16 winners came from stalls 9 or higher.

With that in mind, the Roger Varian 4 year-old – LEGEND OF DUBAI @ 13/2 with 888Sport – who is drawn in 12, is taken to bounce back after flopping at Royal Ascot last time. He was sent off the favourite for the Royal Hunt Cup that day but ran too free and trailed in 20th. Prior to that he’d won well at Newmarket (4 1/2 lengths), so is clearly a horse with potential. Connections have given him 41 days to recover and looks worth chancing.

Of the rest, the William Knight CD winner – MOKTASAAB (e/w) @ 11/1 with 888Sport – also looks interesting and ticks a lot of the main trends, while the Johnston yard often do well in this race, so their FOREST FALCON (e/w) @ 16/1 with 888Sport, with Frankie riding, might be worth a small saver too.

2.25 – Japan Racing Association Vintage Stakes (Group 2) Cl1 7f ITV

19/20 – Had won over 6f or 7f before

19/20 – Returned 6/1 or shorter in the betting

19/20 – Finished 1 st or 2 nd last time out

or 2 last time out 16/20 – Had 2 or 3 previous career runs

15/20 – Won last time out

15/20 – Placed favourites

13/20 – Winning favourites

12/20 – Won by a March or later-born foal

11/20 – Ran at either Newmarket or Ascot last time out

9/20 – Had won 2 previous races

4/20 – Had run at Goodwood before

4/20 – Trained by Richard Hannon

4/20 – Ridden by Frankie Dettori

3/20 – Trained by Aidan O’Brien (3 of the last 8)

3 of the last 12 winners came from stall 9

2021 Winner: Angel Bleu (100/30)

SPORTSLENS GOODWOOD BETTING TIP: HOLLOWWAY BOY @ 15/8 with 888Sport was a shock winner of the Chesham Stakes at Royal Ascot last month so will be out to prove that wasn’t a fluke. He powered home to win well that day by a length and the Karl Burke camp have given him 38 days to recover from that effort.

Of the rest, Mysterious Night, Dornoch Castle and course winner Galeron are respected, but it was hard to not be impressed with DEAR MY FRIEND’s @ 6/1 with 888Sport 5 length win at Beverley last time out, so this Mark Johnston runner rates the danger.

3.00 – World Pool Lennox Stakes (Group 2) Cl1 7f ITV

20/20 – Had won at least 2 times before

18/20 – Returned 7/1 or shorter in the betting

18/20 – Had 2 or more previous runs already that season

17/20 – Had won over 7f before

17/20 – Previous Group Race winners

16/20 – Had previously won a Group 2 or 3

13/20 – Aged 3 or 4 years-old

12/20 – Had run at Goodwood before

8/20 – Winning favourites

7/20 – Ran at Ascot last time out

3/20 – Trained by Richard Hannon

11 of the last 13 winners came from stalls 7 or lower

3 of the last 11 came from stall 5

2021 Winner: Space Blues (2/1 fav)

SPORTSLENS GOODWOOD BETTING TIP: Pogo has done nothing wrong in winning his last two and is the top-rated in the field, while Lusail has a consistent profile and should not be far away. But SACRED @ 15/8 with 888Sport will be a lot fitter for her 5th in the Platinum Jubilee Stakes at Royal Ascot (beaten just a length) and now into a Group Two is taken to get back to winning ways for the William Haggas team.

3.35 – Al Shaqab Goodwood Cup (British Champions Series) (Group 1) Cl1 2m ITV

17/20 – Placed last time out

16/20 – Had 2 or more runs already that season

16/20 – Had won a Group 1 or 2 race before

15/20 – Aged 5 or older

14/20 – Had won over at least 2m before

13/20 – Returned 7/2 or shorter in the betting

12/20 – Ran at Ascot last time out

12/20 – Had run at Goodwood before

12/20 – Winning favourites

11/20 – Won their previous race

4/20 – Trained by John Gosden (5 wins in total)

2/20 – Trained by Aidan O’Brien

Just one winner aged 8 or older in the last 18 runnings

All of the last 18 winners had run in the last 45 days

Stradivarius won the race in 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020

Trainer John Gosden has trained 4 of the last 5 winners

8 of the last 26 runnings were won by a previous winner of the race

14 of the last 15 winners came from stall 10 or lower

2021 Winner: Trueshan (6/5 fav)

SPORTSLENS GOODWOOD BETTING TIP: The heart says Stradivarius, who is the four-time winner of this race, but the head says KYPRIOS @ 6/4 with 888Sport, who beat Strady into third in the Ascot Gold Cup last time and had just over a length in-hand.

Andrea Atzeni takes over from Frankie Dettori on Stradivarius, and the plus is he’s 3-from-3 on the horse, while many felt he didn’t get the best of rides last time and had too much to do. However, having won only one of his last four races now you just feel the younger legs of the Aidan O’Brien horse will have his measure again.

Kyprios is versatile in terms of trip – having won over 1m6f before Ascot, while we also know he’s got plenty of stamina. Ryan Moore has ridden him in his last three races to victory too and gets the leg-up again. While those against him might look to this being his first run at Goodwood, but he’s now been successful at five different tracks from just 7 career runs.

Of those at bigger prices, Princess Zoe, who was 6th in the Ascot Gold Cup, could easily bounce back, but the Andrew Balding runner COLTRANE (e/w) @ 9/1 with 888Sport looks a fast-improving stayer after bolting up at Sandown last time out. More needed here, but looks the e/w play in the race for those looking away from the main players, while he’s been touted for a tilt at the Melbourne Cup (1st Nov) @ 25/1 with Betfred later in the year Down Under.

4.10 – Nicholson Gin Handicap (Class 2) (4yo+ 0-105) 5f ITV

7 previous runnings

7/7 – Unplaced last time out

7/7 – Carried 9-0 or less in weight

6/7 – Rated between 88-98

6/7 – Ran in the last 6 weeks

6/7 – Drawn in stalls 9 or lower

5/7 – Returned 14/1 or bigger in the betting

5/7 – Aged 4 or 5 years-old

5/7 – Won over 5f in the past

4/7 – Won between 3-6 times

4/7 – Ran at Goodwood before

2/7 – Trained by John Quinn

2/7 – Came from stall 6

2/7 – Ran at Ascot last time out

0/7 – Winning favourites

Lord Riddiford (13/2) won the race in 2021

SPORTSLENS GOODWOOD BETTING TIP: Many chances here, but with 5 of the last 7 winners aged 4 or 5 years-old, this is a decent stat to take into the race. We’ve also seen 6 of the last 7 winners come from stalls 9 or lower.

With these two stats in mind, EQUALITY (e/w) @ 6/1 with 888Sport and last year’s winner – LORD RIDDIFORD (e/w) @ 12/1 with 888Sport – look interesting. The former is a 4 year-old from the Charles Hills yard that has a top draw in 1. He was down the field at Ascot last time but ran too free that day. Before that had been 1st, 3rd and 3rd in his races, one of which was a bronze medal in the Epsom Dash.

Lord Riddiford comes from the John Quinn yard that have won this race twice in the last 5 years and is back for more on a pound lower mark. He’s drawn well in 2 and even though last year’s win came on softer ground, he’s a horse that acts well on a quicker surface too. Two recent runs this season will have him spot on for his defence.

Note: Odds are subject to change

RELATED: Glorious Goodwood Quiz | Test Your Goodwood Horse Racing Knowledge



116 Codes claimed Bet £10, Get £30 In Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus Copied Copy Visit 888Sport Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms A qualifying bet is your first ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 at odds of 1/2 (1.5) or greater placed on any sports market. Multiple bets qualify with cumulative odds of 1/2 (1.5) or greater. Each way bets count as two bets and must be at least £/€/$10 each way (£/€/$20 in total) to qualify. First qualifying bet must be placed within 30 days of registration. What doesn’t qualify: free Bet stakes and bets placed with Profit Boost tokens; cashed Out, Voided and Permutation Bets; bets placed on Virtual Sports; members making their first deposits with PayPal, Muchbetter, Paysafe Card, Neteller or Skrill; if you play from Northern Ireland, this promotion does not apply to you.

2022 Glorious Goodwood Race Time and Dates

Glorious Goodwood – Tuesday 26th July 2022

1:50 – Coral Chesterfield Cup Handicap Cl2 (4yo+) 1m2f ITV

2:25 – Japan Racing Association Vintage Stakes (Group 2) (IRE Incentive Race) Cl1 (2yo) 7f ITV

3:00 – World Pool Lennox Stakes (Group 2) Cl1 (3yo+) 7f ITV

3:35 – Al Shaqab Goodwood Cup Stakes (Group 1) (British Champions Series) Cl1 (3yo+) 2m ITV

4:10 – Nicholson Gin Handicap Cl2 (4yo+ 0-105) 5f ITV

4:45 – British Stallion Studs EBF Maiden Stakes (Colts & Geldings) (IRE Incentive Race) Cl2 (2yo) 6f ITV

5:20 – Coral Beaten-By-A-Length Free Bet Fillies’ Handicap Cl3 (3yo+ 0-95) 1m RTV

5:55 – World Pool EBF Fillies’ Handicap Cl3 (3yo+ 0-95) 6f RTV

Already Have Accounts With Our Featured Bookies? Here Are 10 Up-and-Coming Bookmakers With Cracking Free Bets

See below our select list of some of the best horse racing betting sites – but totally trusted bookmakers, that will also have prices ahead of today’s horse racing from Glorious Goodwood. Plus, best of all, they ALL also have ‘must-see’ free bet sign-up offers to take advantage of and by joining this will give you a wider range of bookmakers so you can get the best value when placing your horse racing bets.

More Horse Racing Free Bets