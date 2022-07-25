Goodwood Betting Tips Day One | ITV Racing Best Bets Tues 26th July

See below our Goodwood betting tips from the opening day of their 5-day Glorious Goodwood Festival, which kicks-off this Tuesday (26th July 22). Plenty to look forward to, but all eyes will be on the feature race – The Goodwood Cup (3:35) – where the four-time winner of the race, Stradivarius, is back for more.
To help you find the winners, Andy Newton is on-hand with the key big-race trends and his ITV racing tips for all the Glorious Goodwood LIVE races on Tuesday.
Goodwood Betting Tips – ITV Horse Racing Best Bets Tuesday 26th July 2022
- 1:50 Goodwood: LEGEND OF DUBAI (e/w) @ 13/2 with 888Sport
- 2:25 Goodwood: HOLLOWAY BOY @ 15/8 with 888Sport
- 3:00 Goodwood: SACRED @ 15/8 with 888Sport
- 3:35 Goodwood: KYPRIOS @ 6/4 with 888Sport
- 4:10 Goodwood: EQUALITY (e/w) @ 6/1 with 888Sport
Note: Odds are subject to change
Glorious Goodwood Betting Tips | Horse Racing Trends and ITV Racing Best Bets, Tues 26th July 22
1.50 – Coral Chesterfield Cup Handicap Cl2 1m1f192y ITV
- 19/20 – Aged 4 or 5 years-old
- 18/20 – Had won over at least 1m2f before
- 16/20 – Had won at least 3 times already during their career
- 16/20 – Carried 8-10 or more
- 15/20 – Had 4 or more previous runs that season
- 14/20 – Returned 12/1 or shorter in the betting
- 13/20 – Unplaced last time out
- 11/20 – Had run at Goodwood before
- 11/20 – Unplaced favourites
- 11/20 – Returned a double-figure price in the betting
- 6/20 – Trained by Mark Johnston
- 5/20 – Winning favourites (1 co-fav)
- 2021 Winner: Migration (2/1 fav)
- 11 of the last 16 winners came from stalls 9 or higher
- 10 of the last 16 winners came from a double-figure stall
SPORTSLENS GOODWOOD BETTING TIP: A massive 19 of the last 20 winners of this opening Glorious Goodwood race have been aged 4 or 5, while 11 of the last 16 winners came from stalls 9 or higher.
With that in mind, the Roger Varian 4 year-old – LEGEND OF DUBAI @ 13/2 with 888Sport – who is drawn in 12, is taken to bounce back after flopping at Royal Ascot last time. He was sent off the favourite for the Royal Hunt Cup that day but ran too free and trailed in 20th. Prior to that he’d won well at Newmarket (4 1/2 lengths), so is clearly a horse with potential. Connections have given him 41 days to recover and looks worth chancing.
Of the rest, the William Knight CD winner – MOKTASAAB (e/w) @ 11/1 with 888Sport – also looks interesting and ticks a lot of the main trends, while the Johnston yard often do well in this race, so their FOREST FALCON (e/w) @ 16/1 with 888Sport, with Frankie riding, might be worth a small saver too.
2.25 – Japan Racing Association Vintage Stakes (Group 2) Cl1 7f ITV
- 19/20 – Had won over 6f or 7f before
- 19/20 – Returned 6/1 or shorter in the betting
- 19/20 – Finished 1st or 2nd last time out
- 16/20 – Had 2 or 3 previous career runs
- 15/20 – Won last time out
- 15/20 – Placed favourites
- 13/20 – Winning favourites
- 12/20 – Won by a March or later-born foal
- 11/20 – Ran at either Newmarket or Ascot last time out
- 9/20 – Had won 2 previous races
- 4/20 – Had run at Goodwood before
- 4/20 – Trained by Richard Hannon
- 4/20 – Ridden by Frankie Dettori
- 3/20 – Trained by Aidan O’Brien (3 of the last 8)
- 3 of the last 12 winners came from stall 9
- 2021 Winner: Angel Bleu (100/30)
SPORTSLENS GOODWOOD BETTING TIP: HOLLOWWAY BOY @ 15/8 with 888Sport was a shock winner of the Chesham Stakes at Royal Ascot last month so will be out to prove that wasn’t a fluke. He powered home to win well that day by a length and the Karl Burke camp have given him 38 days to recover from that effort.
Of the rest, Mysterious Night, Dornoch Castle and course winner Galeron are respected, but it was hard to not be impressed with DEAR MY FRIEND’s @ 6/1 with 888Sport 5 length win at Beverley last time out, so this Mark Johnston runner rates the danger.
3.00 – World Pool Lennox Stakes (Group 2) Cl1 7f ITV
- 20/20 – Had won at least 2 times before
- 18/20 – Returned 7/1 or shorter in the betting
- 18/20 – Had 2 or more previous runs already that season
- 17/20 – Had won over 7f before
- 17/20 – Previous Group Race winners
- 16/20 – Had previously won a Group 2 or 3
- 13/20 – Aged 3 or 4 years-old
- 12/20 – Had run at Goodwood before
- 8/20 – Winning favourites
- 7/20 – Ran at Ascot last time out
- 3/20 – Trained by Richard Hannon
- 11 of the last 13 winners came from stalls 7 or lower
- 3 of the last 11 came from stall 5
- 2021 Winner: Space Blues (2/1 fav)
SPORTSLENS GOODWOOD BETTING TIP: Pogo has done nothing wrong in winning his last two and is the top-rated in the field, while Lusail has a consistent profile and should not be far away. But SACRED @ 15/8 with 888Sport will be a lot fitter for her 5th in the Platinum Jubilee Stakes at Royal Ascot (beaten just a length) and now into a Group Two is taken to get back to winning ways for the William Haggas team.
3.35 – Al Shaqab Goodwood Cup (British Champions Series) (Group 1) Cl1 2m ITV
- 17/20 – Placed last time out
- 16/20 – Had 2 or more runs already that season
- 16/20 – Had won a Group 1 or 2 race before
- 15/20 – Aged 5 or older
- 14/20 – Had won over at least 2m before
- 13/20 – Returned 7/2 or shorter in the betting
- 12/20 – Ran at Ascot last time out
- 12/20 – Had run at Goodwood before
- 12/20 – Winning favourites
- 11/20 – Won their previous race
- 4/20 – Trained by John Gosden (5 wins in total)
- 2/20 – Trained by Aidan O’Brien
- Just one winner aged 8 or older in the last 18 runnings
- All of the last 18 winners had run in the last 45 days
- Stradivarius won the race in 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020
- Trainer John Gosden has trained 4 of the last 5 winners
- 8 of the last 26 runnings were won by a previous winner of the race
- 14 of the last 15 winners came from stall 10 or lower
- 2021 Winner: Trueshan (6/5 fav)
SPORTSLENS GOODWOOD BETTING TIP: The heart says Stradivarius, who is the four-time winner of this race, but the head says KYPRIOS @ 6/4 with 888Sport, who beat Strady into third in the Ascot Gold Cup last time and had just over a length in-hand.
Andrea Atzeni takes over from Frankie Dettori on Stradivarius, and the plus is he’s 3-from-3 on the horse, while many felt he didn’t get the best of rides last time and had too much to do. However, having won only one of his last four races now you just feel the younger legs of the Aidan O’Brien horse will have his measure again.
Kyprios is versatile in terms of trip – having won over 1m6f before Ascot, while we also know he’s got plenty of stamina. Ryan Moore has ridden him in his last three races to victory too and gets the leg-up again. While those against him might look to this being his first run at Goodwood, but he’s now been successful at five different tracks from just 7 career runs.
Of those at bigger prices, Princess Zoe, who was 6th in the Ascot Gold Cup, could easily bounce back, but the Andrew Balding runner COLTRANE (e/w) @ 9/1 with 888Sport looks a fast-improving stayer after bolting up at Sandown last time out. More needed here, but looks the e/w play in the race for those looking away from the main players, while he’s been touted for a tilt at the Melbourne Cup (1st Nov) @ 25/1 with Betfred later in the year Down Under.
4.10 – Nicholson Gin Handicap (Class 2) (4yo+ 0-105) 5f ITV
- 7 previous runnings
- 7/7 – Unplaced last time out
- 7/7 – Carried 9-0 or less in weight
- 6/7 – Rated between 88-98
- 6/7 – Ran in the last 6 weeks
- 6/7 – Drawn in stalls 9 or lower
- 5/7 – Returned 14/1 or bigger in the betting
- 5/7 – Aged 4 or 5 years-old
- 5/7 – Won over 5f in the past
- 4/7 – Won between 3-6 times
- 4/7 – Ran at Goodwood before
- 2/7 – Trained by John Quinn
- 2/7 – Came from stall 6
- 2/7 – Ran at Ascot last time out
- 0/7 – Winning favourites
- Lord Riddiford (13/2) won the race in 2021
SPORTSLENS GOODWOOD BETTING TIP: Many chances here, but with 5 of the last 7 winners aged 4 or 5 years-old, this is a decent stat to take into the race. We’ve also seen 6 of the last 7 winners come from stalls 9 or lower.
With these two stats in mind, EQUALITY (e/w) @ 6/1 with 888Sport and last year’s winner – LORD RIDDIFORD (e/w) @ 12/1 with 888Sport – look interesting. The former is a 4 year-old from the Charles Hills yard that has a top draw in 1. He was down the field at Ascot last time but ran too free that day. Before that had been 1st, 3rd and 3rd in his races, one of which was a bronze medal in the Epsom Dash.
Lord Riddiford comes from the John Quinn yard that have won this race twice in the last 5 years and is back for more on a pound lower mark. He’s drawn well in 2 and even though last year’s win came on softer ground, he’s a horse that acts well on a quicker surface too. Two recent runs this season will have him spot on for his defence.
Note: Odds are subject to change
