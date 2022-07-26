We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

The horse racing NAP of the Day with SportsLens tipsters on Tuesday, 26 July, is Pogo. He contests the 7f Group 2 Lennox Stakes at Glorious Goodwood today (3:00). Charlie Hills’ in-form runner looks a free each way bet at a terrific 13/2 price.

After consecutive wins in the horse racing grade below this level, stepping up into this company is the next logical step for Pogo. This current purple patch means the six-year-old son of Zebedee simply looks overpriced for the hat-trick. Pogo is thus our horse racing NAP of the Day this Tuesday. This is why to back him…

Why will horse racing NAP of the Day Pogo make the frame?

Lambourn handler Hills is no strange to success at Goodwood races and the Glorious meeting. Former stable star Battaash turned up here year in year out over recent times, for example. Hills will hope that Pogo can enhance his 20 per cent strike rate at the course this year to date.

If we had backed all of the yard’s runners at this venue blind on the best betting sites in the UK during the current campaign, then we’d be £1 up off a £1 level stake. In Pogo, Hills has a dual Group 3 winner over this trip from the front. He has also been game in landing both of those recent outings and could prove tough to past on this downhill track.

Pogo prevailed in the John Of Gaunt at Haydock Park after a break, with re-opposing trio Laneqash, Kinross and Happy Power in-behind. He then built on that narrow victory and race result by following-up at Newmarket in the Criterion Stakes under a penalty. Pogo confirmed previous form with Laneqash and also had the re-opposing Ever Given beaten four lengths in third.

Today’s horse racing NAP well-backed last time out

He was one of the gambles of the day on horse racing betting sites opening at 13/2 on-course, but returned at 18/5. Don’t be surprised if the market speaks in favour of Pogo as today wears on and the race draws nearer. It has also paid to follow jockey Kieran Shoemark at Goodwood over the last five years.

A 14 per cent strike rate in the saddle there over that time has yielded almost £10 profit (£9.97) off a £1 level stake. Pogo is thus our horse racing NAP of the Day for 26 July and a bit of each way value with 888Sport one of several bookies paying four places. New customers who sign up and place a £10 (win or each way) wager qualify for £40 in bonuses with details below…

