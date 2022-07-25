Countries
×
United KingdomUnited KingdomUnited StatesUnited StatesDeutschlandDeutschlandSouth KoreaSouth KoreaJapanJapanArabicArabicThailandThailandAustraliaAustraliaNew ZealandNew ZealandCanadaCanadaIrelandIrelandMalaysiaMalaysiaRussiaRussiaSpanish USASpanish USANorwayNorwaySwedenSwedenAustriaAustriaSwitzerlandSwitzerlandFranceFranceFinland Finland Ukraine Ukraine PhillipinesPhillipinesSingaporeSingaporeUnited Arab EmiratesUnited Arab EmiratesHong KongHong KongSouth AfricaSouth AfricaIndiaIndia
The query length is limited to 70 characters
The query length is limited to 70 characters
Home News 2022 goodwood cup betting tips and big race trends

2022 Goodwood Cup Betting Tips and Big Race Trends

Updated

11 mins ago

on

Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
Kyprios NEW

The 2022 Goodwood Cup is the main attraction on the opening day of the Glorious Goodwood Festival this Tuesday as horse racing fans will keen to see if four-time Goodwood Cup winner, Stradivarius, can win the race again. But, with Ascot Gold Cup winner, Kyprios, also heading to post and last year’s winner, Trueshan, we are set for a fascinating renewal.

To help you find the winner, Andy Newton takes a look at the latest betting, each horses probability of winning and the main 2022 Goodwood Cup trends.

Best Horse Racing Betting Offers & Free Bets

Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus
T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer

Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet

T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £60 in Bonuses

T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer

Already claimed these betting offers? You can check out the best horse racing betting sites and add more top bookmakers to your portfolio.

RELATED: Goodwood Races – Cards, Tips & Results from Races at Glorious Goodwood

What Time Is The 2022 Goodwood Cup?

🕙Time: 3:35pm (UK time)
📅Date: Tuesday 26th July 2022
🏇Racecourse: Goodwood
💰 Winner: £283,550
📺 TV: Racing TV /ITV

 DID YOU KNOW? 18 of the last 19 Goodwood Cup winners were aged 7 or younger

2022 Goodwood Cup Trends and Stats

Help find the winner of Tuesday’s Goodwood Cup at the Goodwood racecourse using our key trends and stats

  • 17/20 – Placed last time out
  • 16/20 – Had 2 or more runs already that season
  • 16/20 – Had won a Group 1 or 2 race before
  • 15/20 – Aged 5 or older
  • 14/20 – Had won over at least 2m before
  • 13/20 – Returned 7/2 or shorter in the betting
  • 12/20 – Ran at Ascot last time out
  • 12/20 – Had run at Goodwood before
  • 12/20 – Winning favourites
  • 11/20 – Won their previous race
  • 4/20 – Trained by John Gosden (5 wins in total)
  • 2/20 – Trained by Aidan O’Brien
  • Just one winner aged 8 or older in the last 18 runnings
  • All of the last 18 winners had run in the last 45 days
  • Stradivarius won the race in 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020
  • Trainer John Gosden has trained 4 of the last 5 winners
  • 8 of the last 26 runnings were won by a previous winner of the race
  • 14 of the last 15 winners came from stall 10 or lower
  • 2021 Winner: Trueshan (6/5 fav)

RELATED: Glorious Goodwood Quiz | Test Your Goodwood Horse Racing Knowledge

Kyprios Is Our 2022 Goodwood Cup Tip

Kyprios NEW

The heart says Stradivarius, who is the four-time winner of the Goodwood Cup, but the head says KYPRIOS @ 5/4 with BoyleSports, who had Strady 1 1/4 length behind in third in the Ascot Gold Cup last time out.

Much has been written about the ride that Frankie Dettori gave Stradivarius that day in the Gold Cup, with many feeling he gave the Gosden horse far too much to do. As a result Dettori has been jocked off the horse that’s provided him with 15 wins.

Andrea Atzeni takes over from Frankie Dettori on Stradivarius, and the plus is he’s 3-from-3 on the horse and the last of those wins came in the 2018 running of this race. However, having won only one of his last four races now you just feel the younger legs of the Aidan O’Brien horse will have his measure again.

Trainer Aidan O’Brien’s only two wins in the Goodwood Cup came with Yeats (2006 & 2008), and even though 15 of the last 20 winners were aged 5 or older, I feel this improving stayer can defy that age stat. Stradivarius won this race in 2018 as a 4 year-old.

Kyprios is also versatile in terms of trip – having won over 1m6f before Ascot, while we also know he’s got plenty of stamina. Ryan Moore has ridden him in his last three races to victory too and gets the leg-up again. While those against him might look to this being his first run at Goodwood, but he’s now been successful at five different tracks from just 7 career runs, so has proved he’s okay running at new venues.

BACK KYPRIOS @ 5/4 with BoyleSports

Stradivarius Has A Big Age Trend To Overcome

The probably won’t be a bigger roar over the five days at Glorious Goodwood if Stradivarius @ 9/4 with BoyleSports can win the Goodwood Cup for a fifth time. He already holds the record as the most successful horse in the race, but this year he’s an 8 year-old and since 2004 we’ve only had one winner aged 8 or older (Cavalryman (2014).

While since 1962 we’ve only seen three horses win the Goodwood Cup aged 8 or older.

Can Trueshan Become The Sixth Past Winner To Win Again Since 2003?

The Alan King-trained Trueshan @ 3/1 with BoyleSports is the current champion of the Goodwood Cup and after an unreal weight-carrying win (10-8) in the Northumberland Plate last time out at Newcastle will be a popular choice again – if running!

That’s the key though as connections may pull the plug on his defence of this race as it’s no secret that the horse likes it better with a bit of cut underfoot. If running, however, is the top-rated in the field (124) and that’s 5lbs higher than Kyprios, while he comes here in tip-top form after 5 straight wins.

Coltrane Looks The Value Each-Way Call

Of those at bigger prices, Princess Zoe, who was 6th in the Ascot Gold Cup, could easily bounce back, but the Andrew Balding runner COLTRANE (e/w) @ 10/1 with BoyleSports looks a fast-improving stayer after bolting up at Sandown last time out. More needed here, but looks the e/w play in the race for those looking away from the main players, while he’s been touted for a tilt at the Melbourne Cup (1st Nov) @ 25/1 with Betfred later in the year Down Under.

logo boylesports**BOYLESPORTS Horse Racing Special Offers** – Money back as a FREE BET if 2nd to the SP Fav in all UK/Ire races. Extra Place Races every day and BEST ODDS GUARANTEED prices. (Ts&C’s apply) JOIN BoyleSports TODAY

Goodwood Cup 2022 Latest Betting, Runners and Probability Of Winning

Goodwood Cup Horse Latest Odds Win Probability Bookmaker
KYPRIOS 5/4 44% logo boylesports
STRADIVARIUS 9/4 31% logo boylesports
TRUESHAN 3/1 25% logo boylesports
COLTRANE 10/1 9% logo boylesports
PRINCESS ZOE 14/1 6.7% logo boylesports
AWAY HE GOES 33/1 3% logo boylesports
ENEMY 40/1 2.5% logo boylesports
THUNDEROUS 50/1 2% logo boylesports
NATE THE GREAT 66/1 1.5% logo boylesports

All odds correct as of 13:11 BST on Mon, 25th July and subject to change

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

Claim Offer
Learn More
New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Payment method restrictions. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply

Goodwood Cup Recent Winners

  • 2021 Trueshan (6/5 fav)
  • 2020 Stradivarius (4/7 fav)
  • 2019 Stradivarius (4/5 fav)
  • 2018 Stradivarius (4/5 fav)
  • 2017 Stradivarius (6/1)
  • 2016 Big Orange (11/4 fav)
  • 2015 Big Orange (6/1)

Watch Trueshan Winning The 2021 Goodwood Cup

2022 Glorious Goodwood Race Time and Dates

Glorious Goodwood – Tuesday 26th July 2022
  • 1:50 – Coral Chesterfield Cup Handicap Cl2 (4yo+) 1m2f ITV
  • 2:25 – Japan Racing Association Vintage Stakes (Group 2) (IRE Incentive Race) Cl1 (2yo) 7f ITV
  • 3:00 – World Pool Lennox Stakes (Group 2) Cl1 (3yo+) 7f ITV
  • 3:35 – Al Shaqab Goodwood Cup Stakes (Group 1) (British Champions Series) Cl1 (3yo+) 2m ITV
  • 4:10 – Nicholson Gin Handicap Cl2 (4yo+ 0-105) 5f ITV
  • 4:45 – British Stallion Studs EBF Maiden Stakes (Colts & Geldings) (IRE Incentive Race) Cl2 (2yo) 6f ITV
  • 5:20 – Coral Beaten-By-A-Length Free Bet Fillies’ Handicap Cl3 (3yo+ 0-95) 1m RTV
  • 5:55 – World Pool EBF Fillies’ Handicap Cl3 (3yo+ 0-95) 6f RTV

Already Have Accounts With Our Featured Bookies? Here Are 10 Up-and-Coming Bookmakers With Cracking Free Bets

See below our select list of some of the best horse racing betting sites – but totally trusted bookmakers, that will also have prices ahead of today’s horse racing from Glorious Goodwood. Plus, best of all, they ALL also have ‘must-see’ free bet sign-up offers to take advantage of and by joining this will give you a wider range of bookmakers so you can get the best value when placing your horse racing bets.

Best New Horse Racing Betting Sites

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Payment method restrictions. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply 		Claim Offer
Bet £10 Get £50 In Free Bets
Full T&Cs Apply. New customers only between 13/06/22 - 19/06/22. Stake min. £10 at odds of 1.5 or greater within 7 days. Max 3 x £10 and 4 x £5 Free Bets credited on qualifying bet settlement on selected events. 1x claim per customer. Void, cashed out, partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Free bets are non-withdrawable & not returned with winnings. 3 day expiry. 		Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet

This offer is for new customers only and is available once per household. Max. FreeBet amount: £10 Minimum Deposit and wagering on sport to activate the Free Bet is: £10 Void/cancelled or cashed out bets do not count towards wagering to activate the free bet. Offer valid only to customers making a first deposit of £10 or more. 		Claim Offer

Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet

Register a new account with Fitzdares and place your first bet at odds of Evens (2.0) or greater and get a matched Free Bet, up to £30. This offer applies to accounts who have joined from 08/02/22 only. This offer is only valid for new UK and Irish customers referred by selected affiliate marketing partners and triggered through the unique tracking URL in this page. 		Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet

New customer offer only. A qualifying bet is a real money sports bet of at least £10 win or £0 each way at minimum fractional odds of evens (2.0 in decimal odds). We'll credit your account with 1 x 10 free bet upon settlement of qualifying bet. Promotion runs from 25/02/2022 until 31/06/2022. If this promotion is withdrawn it will not impact any qualifying bet you have placed during promotional period 		Claim Offer

Bet £15 Get a £10 Free Bet

18+, Welcome Bonus: New Players only, 1st Deposit, Min Deposit,: £10, max £10 free bet valid for 14 days, bets must be placed at odds of 1/1 or greater and be settled within 14 days of placement. System bets not eligible. Neteller,Skrill and Paypal not eligible. T&Cs apply 		Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets

18+, UK only. Deposit and place a minimum £10 cash bet at single or accumulated odds of 1/1 or greater and you can qualify for up to £30 in free bets. Applies to first cash bet only. Free bets credited as 1 x £5 bet to use on Virtual Sports, the remaining Free bets shall be credited as 3 x £5 bets and a £10 Casino Bonus the next day. Cashed Out, Void or Draw No Bet wagers do not qualify for this promotion. Free Bets are credited upon qualifying first bet settlement. 7-day free bet expiry applies to all Free Bet awards. Available once per new customer. This offer cannot be combined with any other welcome or site promotion. Full T&C's apply. 		Claim Offer

50% Up To £50 Welcome Bonus

18+ begambleaware.org; New bettors get 50% of deposit up to £50; Once per household; Min deposit £15 (no Skrill/Neteller); Wager a total of 8 times deposit + bonus, with max qualifying bet stake equal to your initial bonus amount; Bonus expires after 60 days; Min odds of 4/5 on singles, or 2/5 per leg for acca; Some bet types excluded; See full terms; See full terms; Terms apply; 18+ 		Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets

New UK, IE & Malta users only. Min. £10/€10 first deposit only using Debit Card or Trustly. Free bets expire in 90 days. T&Cs apply. 		Claim Offer

Bet £15 Get £15

18+, Welcome Bonus: New Players only, 1st Deposit, Min Deposit,: £10, max £15 free bet valid for 14 days, bets must be placed at odds of 1/1 or greater and be settled within 14 days of placement. System bets not eligible. Neteller,Skrill and Paypal not eligible. T&Cs apply 		Claim Offer

More Horse Racing Free Bets

More Filter Close Filter
Sort By
15
417 Codes claimed

Bet £10, Get £30 In Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus

Copied
Copy
Claim Bonus
Learn More
Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply.

Bet £10 Get £50 Free Bets

Claim Bonus
Learn More
Full T&Cs Apply. New customers only between 13/06/22 - 19/06/22. Stake min. £10 at odds of 1.5 or greater within 7 days. Max 3 x £10 and 4 x £5 Free Bets credited on qualifying bet settlement on selected events. 1x claim per customer. Void, cashed out, partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Free bets are non-withdrawable & not returned with winnings. 3 day expiry.

Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet

Claim Bonus
Learn More
This offer is for new customers only and is available once per household. Max. FreeBet amount: £10 Minimum Deposit and wagering on sport to activate the Free Bet is: £10 Void/cancelled or cashed out bets do not count towards wagering to activate the free bet. Offer valid only to customers making a first deposit of £10 or more.

Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet

Claim Bonus
Learn More
New customer offer only. A qualifying bet is a real money sports bet of at least £10 win or £0 each way at minimum fractional odds of evens (2.0 in decimal odds). We'll credit your account with 1 x 10 free bet upon settlement of qualifying bet. Promotion runs from 25/02/2022 until 31/06/2022. If this promotion is withdrawn it will not impact any qualifying bet you have placed during promotional period

50% Up To £50 Welcome Bonus

9.4
Claim Bonus
Learn More
18+ begambleaware.org; New bettors get 50% of deposit up to £50; Once per household; Min deposit £15 (no Skrill/Neteller); Wager a total of 8 times deposit + bonus, with max qualifying bet stake equal to your initial bonus amount; Bonus expires after 60 days; Min odds of 4/5 on singles, or 2/5 per leg for acca; Some bet types excluded; See full terms; See full terms; Terms apply; 18+

Bet £15 Get a £10 Free Bet

Claim Bonus
Learn More
18+, Welcome Bonus: New Players only, 1st Deposit, Min Deposit,: £10, max £10 free bet valid for 14 days, bets must be placed at odds of 1/1 or greater and be settled within 14 days of placement. System bets not eligible. Neteller,Skrill and Paypal not eligible. T&Cs apply

Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets

Copied
Copy
Claim Bonus
Learn More
New UK, IE & Malta users only. Min. £10/€10 first deposit only using Debit Card or Trustly. Free bets expire in 90 days. T&Cs apply.

Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets

Claim Bonus
Learn More
18+, UK only. Deposit and place a minimum £10 cash bet at single or accumulated odds of 1/1 or greater and you can qualify for up to £30 in free bets. Applies to first cash bet only. Free bets credited as 1 x £5 bet to use on Virtual Sports, the remaining Free bets shall be credited as 3 x £5 bets and a £10 Casino Bonus the next day. Cashed Out, Void or Draw No Bet wagers do not qualify for this promotion. Free Bets are credited upon qualifying first bet settlement. 7-day free bet expiry applies to all Free Bet awards. Available once per new customer. This offer cannot be combined with any other welcome or site promotion. Full T&C's apply.

Get a Free Bet Up to £25 + 10 Free Spins

Claim Bonus
Learn More
If your account has Sportsbook losses at the end of your first day's betting, QuinnBet will refund 50% of your losses as a Free Bet up to £25 (min 3 bets) Plus 10 Free Spins on Asgard Warriors. Even if your account is up, you're guaranteed a £5 Free Bet Plus 20 Free Spins provided you place at least 1 bet of £10 or greater at the minimum odds. T&Cs apply | 18+ New UK Customers Only | BeGambleAware.org

Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet

Claim Bonus
Learn More
Valid until further notice. New players after 31.03.2021. Valid on first Sports bet. Min. dep. £10. Min. £10 wag. on first bet with min. total odds of 1/1 to qualify. Bet must be settled. Bonus Wag. req.1x on min. 2-fold combi bets (min. 1/4 odds each selection) with min. final odds of 1/1. Virtual bets and cashed out bets do not qualify. One-time offer. Bonuses credited following working day..

Bet £10 Get A £10 Free Bet

Claim Bonus
Learn More
New players only. Free bet is a one-time stake of £10, minimum odds of 1.5, stake is not returned. 10x wagering the winnings. Wagering occurs from real balance first. Wagering requirement is calculated on bonus bets only, wagering starts from real funds. Max conversion £20. Valid for 7 days from issue. Excluded Skrill deposits. Full T&Cs apply.

Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bets

Claim Bonus
Learn More
Valid until further notice | New players after 31.03.2021 | Valid on first Sports bet | Min. dep. £10 req. | Min. £10 wag. on the first bet with min. total odds of 1/1 to qualify | Bet must be settled | Bonus Wag. req.1x on min. 2-fold Acca bets (min. 1/4 odds each selection) with min. final odds of 1/ 1| Virtual and cashed out bets do not qualify | One-time offer | Bonuses credited following working day | T&Cs apply | 18+ | BeGambleAware.org

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

Claim Bonus
Learn More
Simply open an account, deposit, place a £10+ Fixed Odds individual bet on any sports market at odds of 2.00 (1/1) or greater and once the bet settles, you’ll be issued the first £10 Free Bet, with the second £10 Free Bet issued 24 hours later.
© 2006-2022. All Rights Reserved | Sportslens