2022 Goodwood Cup Betting Tips and Big Race Trends

The 2022 Goodwood Cup is the main attraction on the opening day of the Glorious Goodwood Festival this Tuesday as horse racing fans will keen to see if four-time Goodwood Cup winner, Stradivarius, can win the race again. But, with Ascot Gold Cup winner, Kyprios, also heading to post and last year’s winner, Trueshan, we are set for a fascinating renewal.

To help you find the winner, Andy Newton takes a look at the latest betting, each horses probability of winning and the main 2022 Goodwood Cup trends.

What Time Is The 2022 Goodwood Cup?



🕙Time: 3:35pm (UK time)

📅Date: Tuesday 26th July 2022

🏇Racecourse: Goodwood

💰 Winner: £283,550

📺 TV: Racing TV /ITV

DID YOU KNOW? 18 of the last 19 Goodwood Cup winners were aged 7 or younger

2022 Goodwood Cup Trends and Stats

Help find the winner of Tuesday’s Goodwood Cup at the Goodwood racecourse using our key trends and stats

17/20 – Placed last time out

16/20 – Had 2 or more runs already that season

16/20 – Had won a Group 1 or 2 race before

15/20 – Aged 5 or older

14/20 – Had won over at least 2m before

13/20 – Returned 7/2 or shorter in the betting

12/20 – Ran at Ascot last time out

12/20 – Had run at Goodwood before

12/20 – Winning favourites

11/20 – Won their previous race

4/20 – Trained by John Gosden (5 wins in total)

2/20 – Trained by Aidan O’Brien

Just one winner aged 8 or older in the last 18 runnings

All of the last 18 winners had run in the last 45 days

Stradivarius won the race in 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020

Trainer John Gosden has trained 4 of the last 5 winners

8 of the last 26 runnings were won by a previous winner of the race

14 of the last 15 winners came from stall 10 or lower

2021 Winner: Trueshan (6/5 fav)

Kyprios Is Our 2022 Goodwood Cup Tip



The heart says Stradivarius, who is the four-time winner of the Goodwood Cup, but the head says KYPRIOS @ 5/4 with BoyleSports, who had Strady 1 1/4 length behind in third in the Ascot Gold Cup last time out.

Much has been written about the ride that Frankie Dettori gave Stradivarius that day in the Gold Cup, with many feeling he gave the Gosden horse far too much to do. As a result Dettori has been jocked off the horse that’s provided him with 15 wins.

Andrea Atzeni takes over from Frankie Dettori on Stradivarius, and the plus is he’s 3-from-3 on the horse and the last of those wins came in the 2018 running of this race. However, having won only one of his last four races now you just feel the younger legs of the Aidan O’Brien horse will have his measure again.

Trainer Aidan O’Brien’s only two wins in the Goodwood Cup came with Yeats (2006 & 2008), and even though 15 of the last 20 winners were aged 5 or older, I feel this improving stayer can defy that age stat. Stradivarius won this race in 2018 as a 4 year-old.

Kyprios is also versatile in terms of trip – having won over 1m6f before Ascot, while we also know he’s got plenty of stamina. Ryan Moore has ridden him in his last three races to victory too and gets the leg-up again. While those against him might look to this being his first run at Goodwood, but he’s now been successful at five different tracks from just 7 career runs, so has proved he’s okay running at new venues.

BACK KYPRIOS @ 5/4 with BoyleSports

Stradivarius Has A Big Age Trend To Overcome



The probably won’t be a bigger roar over the five days at Glorious Goodwood if Stradivarius @ 9/4 with BoyleSports can win the Goodwood Cup for a fifth time. He already holds the record as the most successful horse in the race, but this year he’s an 8 year-old and since 2004 we’ve only had one winner aged 8 or older (Cavalryman (2014).

While since 1962 we’ve only seen three horses win the Goodwood Cup aged 8 or older.

Can Trueshan Become The Sixth Past Winner To Win Again Since 2003?

The Alan King-trained Trueshan @ 3/1 with BoyleSports is the current champion of the Goodwood Cup and after an unreal weight-carrying win (10-8) in the Northumberland Plate last time out at Newcastle will be a popular choice again – if running!

That’s the key though as connections may pull the plug on his defence of this race as it’s no secret that the horse likes it better with a bit of cut underfoot. If running, however, is the top-rated in the field (124) and that’s 5lbs higher than Kyprios, while he comes here in tip-top form after 5 straight wins.

Coltrane Looks The Value Each-Way Call

Of those at bigger prices, Princess Zoe, who was 6th in the Ascot Gold Cup, could easily bounce back, but the Andrew Balding runner COLTRANE (e/w) @ 10/1 with BoyleSports looks a fast-improving stayer after bolting up at Sandown last time out. More needed here, but looks the e/w play in the race for those looking away from the main players, while he’s been touted for a tilt at the Melbourne Cup (1st Nov) @ 25/1 with Betfred later in the year Down Under.

Goodwood Cup 2022 Latest Betting, Runners and Probability Of Winning

Goodwood Cup Horse Latest Odds Win Probability Bookmaker KYPRIOS 5/4 44% STRADIVARIUS 9/4 31% TRUESHAN 3/1 25% COLTRANE 10/1 9% PRINCESS ZOE 14/1 6.7% AWAY HE GOES 33/1 3% ENEMY 40/1 2.5% THUNDEROUS 50/1 2% NATE THE GREAT 66/1 1.5%

All odds correct as of 13:11 BST on Mon, 25th July and subject to change

Goodwood Cup Recent Winners

2021 Trueshan (6/5 fav)

2020 Stradivarius (4/7 fav)

2019 Stradivarius (4/5 fav)

2018 Stradivarius (4/5 fav)

2017 Stradivarius (6/1)

2016 Big Orange (11/4 fav)

2015 Big Orange (6/1)

Watch Trueshan Winning The 2021 Goodwood Cup

2022 Glorious Goodwood Race Time and Dates

Glorious Goodwood – Tuesday 26th July 2022

1:50 – Coral Chesterfield Cup Handicap Cl2 (4yo+) 1m2f ITV

2:25 – Japan Racing Association Vintage Stakes (Group 2) (IRE Incentive Race) Cl1 (2yo) 7f ITV

3:00 – World Pool Lennox Stakes (Group 2) Cl1 (3yo+) 7f ITV

3:35 – Al Shaqab Goodwood Cup Stakes (Group 1) (British Champions Series) Cl1 (3yo+) 2m ITV

4:10 – Nicholson Gin Handicap Cl2 (4yo+ 0-105) 5f ITV

4:45 – British Stallion Studs EBF Maiden Stakes (Colts & Geldings) (IRE Incentive Race) Cl2 (2yo) 6f ITV

5:20 – Coral Beaten-By-A-Length Free Bet Fillies’ Handicap Cl3 (3yo+ 0-95) 1m RTV

5:55 – World Pool EBF Fillies’ Handicap Cl3 (3yo+ 0-95) 6f RTV

