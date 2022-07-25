Racing Tips: Andrew Mount’s Tuesday Picks – July 26th

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Leading racing advisor Andrew Mount’s is a contributor to the Racing Post, Racing Post Weekender, Racing & Football Outlook, the GG.co.uk website and a regular pundit on William Hill radio. Andrew uses stats and systems to find value bets and shares his latest thoughts below…

Andrew found well backed Ayr winner SIGNORA CAMACHO and also had a 12-1 place on Monday, He has four selections on Tuesday, July 26th. Follow his tips this week and all year round on horse racing betting sites with the lowdown on his latest picks below:

BEVERLEY 3.45

HE’S AN ANGEL (system – Tim Easterby, first-time tongue-tie)

Since the beginning of 2017, Tim Easterby’s runners in a first-time tongue-tie are showing a profit of £31.00 to a £1 stake. HE’S AN ANGEL showed promise when fourth on his debut at Carlisle and though not building on that over course and distance last time, perhaps the tongue-tie can bring about improvement.

BEVERLEY 4.55

FORESHADOW (system – John Quinn, visored first time, 3yo+ in turf handicaps)

In-form John Quinn has a good record when using a first-time visor on one of his older (3yo+) turf handicappers, scoring with 11 of the 71 qualifiers for a profit of £60.50. Those running in Class 5 or 6 handicaps only were nine from 40 for a profit of £72.50. FORESHADOW is an 11-race maiden but the change of headgear could help and he’s worth chancing in a weak contest.

GOODWOOD 5.55

ADAAY IN ASIA (system – raced freely when winning last time out)

There are plenty that can be fancied in this 6f fillies’ handicap, including 16-1 shot ADAAY IN ASIA, who raced with the choke out when scoring narrowly at Chepstow last time. Since May 2016, horse that won last time out when described as having ‘raced freely’ followed up 31 times from 100 starts for a profit of £37.60. Harry Dunlop’s filly also goes especially well in high summer, recording form figures in June, July or August of 1711331 (4-7) for a profit of £8.85. In 6f races only, her record improves to 11131 (4-5).

WORCESTER 8.10

CARN A CHLAMAIN (system – Tom Lacey, first-time blinkers)

Tom Lacey is five from 18 with his first-time blinkered runners for a profit of £25.50 to a £1 level stake at SP. Four of the beaten horses finished second (25-1, 25-1, 9-1 and 13-2) and CARN A CHLAMAIN could be worth chancing to small each-way stakes (he was a best-priced 10-1 at the time of writing).

