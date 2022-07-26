Horse Racing Tips Today: Tuesday’s Best UK and Ireland Racing Bets

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Today the horse racing action comes on both the flat tracks and over the jumps this afternoon, with four meetings from England, one from up north of the border in Scotland and one from across the Irish Sea in Ireland. Here are our Tuesday horse racing tips and bets across every meeting.

The meetings from Goodwood, Beverley and Yarmouth get underway in the early afternoon. Meanwhile the remaining three meetings from Galway, Perth and Worcester get underway in the late afternoon/early evening and run through the night. The first race of the afternoon sets off at 1.25pm at Beverley, with the last race of the day on getting underway at 9.00pm at Perth.

We have selected a NAP and NEXT BEST bet for you, one from Goodwood and one from Worcester, to add to your bet slip as well as racing bets and tips on the day.

Horse racing bets & tips today: Goodwood, Beverley, Yarmouth, Galway, Perth and Worcester

Have a read to find our most confident picks of the day, as well as race-by-race selections for every race across the six meetings today!

NAP – KYPRIOS @ 2/1 with Bet UK – 3.35 Goodwood



Our NAP of the day comes feature race at Goodwood this afternoon, where we have selected Kyprios for trainer Aidan O’Brien and jockey Ryan Moore in this Class 1, Group 1 Goodwood Cup over the two-mile trip.

This 4-year-old colt boasts some highly impressive form, with three wins on the spin and four wins in his last five starts, Kyprios won impressively last time out in the Gold Cup at Ascot, beating the likes of Stradivarius, who features in today’s race.

Kyprios‘ biggest threat may come from the Alan King trained Trueshan, but if Kyrpios is on song and runs like he did in the Ascot Gold Cup last month, he has every chance of making it four wins on the trot this afternoon.

NEXT BEST – TEXARD @ 3/1 with Bet UK – 6.00 Worcester

Our Next Best bet of the day comes from Worcester Races, where we have sided with Texard for trainer David Pipe to triumph in this Class 3 Handicap Chase over this 2m110y race.

This 7-year-old gelding could well go off as the favourite today, having beaten the likes of Bathiva previously, who is one of his biggest threats in the betting. Texard boasts some impressive form bar his ninth place finish last time out, but that was up in a Class 1, and today is back in Class 3 company, where Texard has won on numerous occassions before.

Texard won by 28 lengths in his last Class 3 Handicap Chase earlier this month, and is up only four pounds from then, so is capable of winning impressively again here this afternoon.

Check out all of our selections across the six meetings in the UK and Ireland on Tuesday

We’ve gone through each of the respective cards at Goodwood, Beverley, Yarmouth, Galway, Perth and Worcester on Tuesday. Here is who we are backing for our racing bets on all 47 races:

Goodwood Horse Racing Tips

1.50 Bell Rock @ 8/1 with Bet UK

2.25 Dornoch Castle @ 13/2 with Bet UK

3.00 Lusail @ 9/2 with Bet UK

3.35 Kyprios (NAP) @ 2/1 with Bet UK

4.10 Indian Creak @ 10/1 with Bet UK

4.45 Chartwell House @ 6/1 with Bet UK

5.20 Breaking Light @ 4/1 with Bet UK

5.55 Crazy Luck @ 9/2 with Bet UK

Beverley Horse Racing Tips

1.25 Bit Of A Quirke @ 5/1 with Bet UK

2.00 Motarajel @ 11/4 with Bet UK

2.35 Benacre @ 5/6 with Bet UK

3.10 Clear To Land @ 8/1 with Bet UK

3.45 Greenroad @ 11/2 with Bet UK

4.20 Murbih @ 14/1 with Bet UK

4.55 Charlie’s Yard @ 9/4 with Bet UK

5.26 Truth In Jest @ 11/2 with Bet UK

Yarmouth Horse Racing Tips

1.40 Split Elevens @ 11/4 with Bet UK

2.10 Wahaaj @ 8/11 with Bet UK

2.45 Appier @ 7/2 with Bet UK

3.20 Moonlit Cloud @ 7/2 with Bet UK

3.55 The Charmer @ 6/1 with Bet UK

4.30 King Crimson @ 4/1 with Bet UK

Galway Horse Racing Tips

5.10 Tax For Max @ 11/8 with Bet UK

5.40 Hannon @ 13/2 with Bet UK

6.10 Remind @ 11/4 with Bet UK

6.40 Dha Leath @ 12/1 with Bet UK

7.15 Butterfly Island @ 5/2 with Bet UK

7.50 Earls @ 17/2 with Bet UK

8.20 Cleveleys @ 15/2 with Bet UK

Perth Horse Racing Tips

5.48 Fenna’s Loss @ 4/1 with Bet UK

6.20 Byzantine Empire @ 5/6 with Bet UK

6.50 Iddergem @ 7/2 with Bet UK

7.25 Hermann Clermont @ 8/13 with Bet UK

8.00 Caius Marcius @ 9/2 with Bet UK

8.30 Raddle And Hum @ 3/1 with Bet UK

9.00 Leopolds Rock @ 10/11 with Bet UK

Worcester Horse Racing Tips

5.30 Gouet Des Bruyeres @ 17/2 with Bet UK

6.00 Texard (NB) @ 3/1 with Bet UK

6.30 Intrepide Sud @ 1/2 with Bet UK

7.05 Accidental Rebel @ 3/1 with Bet UK

7.40 Joyful Kit @ 4/1 with Bet UK

8.10 Greystoke @ 3/1 with Bet UK

8.45 Present Storm @ 5/1 with Bet UK

Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change