Glorious Goodwood Lucky 15 Tips | ITV Racing Best Bets Tues 26th July

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Andy Newton has four Glorious Goodwood Lucky 15 tips today to add to your horse racing bet slips on Tuesday 26th July 2022. Yes, it’s the opening day of the 5-day Glorious Goodwood Festival on Tuesday and we’ve four best bets from across the LIVE ITV horse racing to get stuck into.





Already claimed these betting offers? You can check out the best horse racing betting sites and add more top bookmakers to your portfolio.

RELATED: Goodwood Races – Cards, Tips & Results from Races at Glorious Goodwood

Back today’s Lucky 15 Glorious Goodwood selections in an acca @ 160/1 with BetUK (click the betslip below). Plus, Why not work out what today’s picks could win by using our Lucky 15 bet calculator for free?



Here are our four best horse racing tips to include in your Lucky 15 bet slip, plus join the BetUK ‘Acca Club’ and get 5 profit boosts to use on accas with different numbers of selections (Ts&C’s apply), plus Bet £10 and Get a £30 FREE BET (new customers).

Today’s Lucky 15 Tips and Horse Racing Best Bets

Third in this race in 2020 off a pound higher mark, while this Andrew Balding runner also has the services of the useful Harry Davies this time to claim 5lbs. Has an overall consistent profile of finishing in the top three in 50% of his 18 career runs and having run fair races at Listed level the last twice will find this drop back into a handicap a plus.

Hit the headlines on debut at Royal Ascot when a shock 40/1 winner of the Chesham Stakes so will be out to prove that wasn’t a fluke here. Ran on really well that day and has been given plenty of time by his trainer Karl Burke to get over that effort. Is one of just 3 proven distance winners in the field and looks worth sticking with.

Beaten just a length into 5th in the Platinum Jubilee Stakes at Royal Ascot last time out. That came off a 308-day break too so can be expected to strip a lot fitter this time, while her last run at this G2 level was a tide win of the Hungerford Stakes at Newbury.

Hard to fault his attitude when winning the Ascot Gold Cup last month and on that form is the one to beat again. Had the four-time winner of this race – Stradivarius – back in third that day and can uphold that form despite dropping back to 2m this time. Ryan Moore, who has ridden him to his last four wins, remains in the saddle for this classy Aidan O’Brien cup horse.

Back today’s Lucky 15 selections in an acca @ 160/1 with BetUK (click the betslip below)

Note: Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change

RELATED: Glorious Goodwood Quiz | Test Your Goodwood Horse Racing Knowledge

Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More 18+ BeGambleAware.org T&Cs apply . New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Open only to new BetUK.com players. Aged 18 or over. Opt-in required by depositing via the “My Offers” page and placing a qualifying bet. Offer is available on mobile browser and desktop only. Offer must be activated and qualifying bet must be made within 7 days of registration. Only bets with minimum odds of 1.5 qualify for this promotion. Qualifying bet must be a bet of at least £10. Void, cashed out, or partially cashed out bets do not qualify for this promotion. Once the qualifying bet settles 3x £10 free bets will be awarded. Free bets must be used on bets with 4 or more selections. Each selection must be at odds of 1.3 or greater. 7 day expiry.

2022 Glorious Goodwood Race Time and Dates

Glorious Goodwood – Tuesday 26th July 2022

1:50 – Coral Chesterfield Cup Handicap Cl2 (4yo+) 1m2f ITV

2:25 – Japan Racing Association Vintage Stakes (Group 2) (IRE Incentive Race) Cl1 (2yo) 7f ITV

3:00 – World Pool Lennox Stakes (Group 2) Cl1 (3yo+) 7f ITV

3:35 – Al Shaqab Goodwood Cup Stakes (Group 1) (British Champions Series) Cl1 (3yo+) 2m ITV

4:10 – Nicholson Gin Handicap Cl2 (4yo+ 0-105) 5f ITV

4:45 – British Stallion Studs EBF Maiden Stakes (Colts & Geldings) (IRE Incentive Race) Cl2 (2yo) 6f ITV

5:20 – Coral Beaten-By-A-Length Free Bet Fillies’ Handicap Cl3 (3yo+ 0-95) 1m RTV

5:55 – World Pool EBF Fillies’ Handicap Cl3 (3yo+ 0-95) 6f RTV

Already Have Accounts With Our Featured Bookies? Here Are 10 Up-and-Coming Bookmakers With Cracking Free Bets

See below our select list of some of the best horse racing betting sites – but totally trusted bookmakers, that will also have prices ahead of today’s horse racing. Plus, best of all, they ALL also have ‘must-see’ free bet sign-up offers to take advantage of and by joining this will give you a wider range of bookmakers so you can get the best value when placing your horse racing bets.