Home News glorious goodwood lucky 15 tips itv racing best bets tues 26th july

Glorious Goodwood Lucky 15 Tips | ITV Racing Best Bets Tues 26th July

Updated

21 mins ago

on

goodwood

Andy Newton has four Glorious Goodwood Lucky 15 tips today to add to your horse racing bet slips on Tuesday 26th July 2022. Yes, it’s the opening day of the 5-day Glorious Goodwood Festival on Tuesday and we’ve four best bets from across the LIVE ITV horse racing to get stuck into.

RELATED: Goodwood Races – Cards, Tips & Results from Races at Glorious Goodwood

Today’s Lucky 15 Tips and Horse Racing Best Bets

BELL ROCK @ 8/1 with BetUK – 1.50 Goodwood

Third in this race in 2020 off a pound higher mark, while this Andrew Balding runner also has the services of the useful Harry Davies this time to claim 5lbs. Has an overall consistent profile of finishing in the top three in 50% of his 18 career runs and having run fair races at Listed level the last twice will find this drop back into a handicap a plus.

HOLLOWAY BOY @ 7/4 with BetUK – 2.25 Goodwood

Hit the headlines on debut at Royal Ascot when a shock 40/1 winner of the Chesham Stakes so will be out to prove that wasn’t a fluke here. Ran on really well that day and has been given plenty of time by his trainer Karl Burke to get over that effort. Is one of just 3 proven distance winners in the field and looks worth sticking with.

SACRED @ 7/4 with BetUK – 3.00 Goodwood

Beaten just a length into 5th in the Platinum Jubilee Stakes at Royal Ascot last time out. That came off a 308-day break too so can be expected to strip a lot fitter this time, while her last run at this G2 level was a tide win of the Hungerford Stakes at Newbury.

KYPRIOS @ 6/4 with BetUK3.35 Goodwood

Hard to fault his attitude when winning the Ascot Gold Cup last month and on that form is the one to beat again. Had the four-time winner of this race – Stradivarius – back in third that day and can uphold that form despite dropping back to 2m this time. Ryan Moore, who has ridden him to his last four wins, remains in the saddle for this classy Aidan O’Brien cup horse.

Note: Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change

RELATED: Glorious Goodwood Quiz | Test Your Goodwood Horse Racing Knowledge

2022 Glorious Goodwood Race Time and Dates

Glorious Goodwood – Tuesday 26th July 2022
  • 1:50 – Coral Chesterfield Cup Handicap Cl2 (4yo+) 1m2f ITV
  • 2:25 – Japan Racing Association Vintage Stakes (Group 2) (IRE Incentive Race) Cl1 (2yo) 7f ITV
  • 3:00 – World Pool Lennox Stakes (Group 2) Cl1 (3yo+) 7f ITV
  • 3:35 – Al Shaqab Goodwood Cup Stakes (Group 1) (British Champions Series) Cl1 (3yo+) 2m ITV
  • 4:10 – Nicholson Gin Handicap Cl2 (4yo+ 0-105) 5f ITV
  • 4:45 – British Stallion Studs EBF Maiden Stakes (Colts & Geldings) (IRE Incentive Race) Cl2 (2yo) 6f ITV
  • 5:20 – Coral Beaten-By-A-Length Free Bet Fillies’ Handicap Cl3 (3yo+ 0-95) 1m RTV
  • 5:55 – World Pool EBF Fillies’ Handicap Cl3 (3yo+ 0-95) 6f RTV

