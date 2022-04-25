Racing Tips: Andrew Mount’s Monday Picks – April 25th

Leading horse racing advisor Andrew Mount’s is a contributor to the Racing Post, Racing Post Weekender, Racing & Football Outlook, the GG.co.uk website and a regular pundit on William Hill radio. Andrew uses stats and systems to find value bets and shares his latest thoughts below…

Andrew heads to the meetings at Lingfield, Southwell and Thirsk for four horse racing selections on Monday, April 25th. Follow his tips this week and all year round on horse racing betting sites with the lowdown on his latest picks below:

Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More New UK, IE & Malta users only. Min. £10/€10 first deposit only using Debit Card or Trustly. Free bets expire in 90 days. T&Cs apply. Offer Terms New UK, IE & Malta users only. Min. £10/€10 first deposit only using Debit Card or Trustly. Free bets expire in 90 days. T&Cs apply.

LINGFIELD 1.35

GLORIOUS ROMANCE (system – sire Nathaniel, trained by the Gosdens)

John Gosden trained dual Group 1 winner Nathaniel and he has done well with the sire’s offspring, scoring with 35 of the 106 qualifiers for a profit of £22.41 to a £1 level stake at SP. GLORIOUS ROMANCE missed the kick and looked a little green on her debut at Kempton but wasn’t given a hard time and will surely improve for her steady introduction.

LINGFIELD 3.15

GO RAZZMATAZZ (system – Robyn Brisland, new acquisitions, second run for the yard)

Robyn Brisland does very well with horses he takes over from other yards, especially at the second time of asking. Had we backed all 69 qualifiers, we’d have found 13 winners (18.8% strike rate) for a £35.50 profit to £1 level stake at SP. GO RAZZMATAZZ won at Bath on his yard debut and has every chance of following up.

SOUTHWELL 3.40

WANDERING ROCKS (system – sire Ulysses)

Progeny of the sire Ulysses have an excellent record and backing them blindly would have found 23 winners from 142 runners (16.2% strike-rate) for a profit of £22.33 to the usual £1 stake. Newcomers sire by Ulysses have a similar strike rate (15.6%) but improve the level stake profit to £39.25 at SP. WANDERING ROCKS makes his racecourse debut for James Fanshawe and could be worth chancing.

THIRSK 5.35

WHITWELL (system – Mick & David Easterby, turf handicaps in April)

Since the start of 2012 the stable of Mick Easterby (now Mick & David Easterby) has a 37 from 246 record in turf handicaps in April (15% strike-rate) for a profit of £103.25 to a £1 level stake at SP. This system found 11-2 winner Copper Mountain at Wetherby yesterday and WHITWELL can keep the ball rolling.

Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More New UK, IE & Malta users only. Min. £10/€10 first deposit only using Debit Card or Trustly. Free bets expire in 90 days. T&Cs apply. Offer Terms New UK, IE & Malta users only. Min. £10/€10 first deposit only using Debit Card or Trustly. Free bets expire in 90 days. T&Cs apply.

Deposit £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets with SBK

This is how to get £30 in free bets with SBK:

Download SBK and sign up using promo code SBS22 Deposit at least £10 using a Debit Card card or Trustly Receive £30 in free bets that can be used on any SBK market

Full Terms and Conditions

Deposit at least £10 in a single amount to get £30 in free bets. Free bets will appear in your promo balance, have no monetary value and are non-withdrawable. These can be placed on all sports in denominations of £10, £20 or £30.

If your free bet is settled as a win, the winnings will be added to your withdrawal balance. Should a free bet be used on a selection that has been voided, then the stake will be returned. Free bets that haven’t been used expire 90 days after they being credited.

This promotion is only open to new users making their first deposit by Devut card or Trustly. Deposits via Skrill, Neteller, PayPal or a virtual/prepaid card include Monzo won’t qualify.

Offer limited to one per individual, family, household address, email address, same payment account number, IP address or shared computer. The offer can only be redeemed by residents of UK, Ireland and Malta only, who sign up and deposit between 17:45 GMT on 18th March, 2022 and 16:00 BST on 29th April. 2022.

Related