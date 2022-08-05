Countries
Home News phoenix stakes trends and tips aidan obrien eyes 17th win

Phoenix Stakes Trends and Tips | Aidan O’Brien Eyes 17th Win

Updated

2 hours ago

on

Aidan OBrien

The Phoenix Stakes is the big Group One race at the Curragh this Saturday and with 16 past wins under his belt anything trainer Aidan O’Brien sends to post has to always be respected. However, he’s not won the race since 2017, so is on a four year dry run, but that could easily change in 2022 with another strong hand.

What Time Is The 2022 Keeneland Phoenix Stakes?

🕙Time: 4:15pm (UK time)
📅Date: Saturday 6th August 2022
🏇Racecourse: Curragh Races
💰 Winner: €177,000 (Group One)
📺 TV: ITV / RTE

Aidan O’Brien Has 16 Phoenix Stakes Wins To His Name

Trainer Aidan O’Brien might be on a small drought when it comes to the Keeneland Phoenix Stakes – having not been in the winners’ enclosure since 2017 – but with 16 successes in Saturday’s Group One it would be foolish to ignore his 2022 runners.

Aidan OBrien
Aidan O’Brien

O’Brien’s first Phoenix Stakes win came back in 1998 when the late Walter Swinburn guided home his Lavery. He won the next five renewals, with jockey Michael Kinane riding four of them.

He’s since added wins in the race with big names like George Washington, Mastercraftsman and Caravaggio, while his most recent winner in 2017 was Sioux Nation – Ryan Moore’s sole success in the race to date.

This year O’Brien has Blackbeard and Little Big Bear entered.

Phoenix Stakes Trends and Stats

  • 19/20 – Had won over 6 or 7f before
  • 19/20 – Had run in a Group race before
  • 18/20 – Won by an Irish-based trainer
  • 18/20 – Finished in the top two last time out
  • 17/20 – Previous winners over 6f
  • 15/20 – Had won at least two races before
  • 15/20 – Placed favourites
  • 14/20 – Returned 4/1 or shorter in the betting
  • 14/20 – Had 3 or more previous runs that season
  • 12/20 – Trained by Aidan O’Brien (5 of the last 10)
  • 12/20 – Had won a Group 2 or 3 before
  • 11/20 – Had won at the Curragh before
  • 11/20 – Ran at the Curragh last time out
  • 10/20 – Won by either a March or April foal
  • 7/20 – Winning favourites
  • 7/20 – Won by a March foal
  • 5/20 – Returned a double-figure price in the betting
  • 3/20 – Ran Leopardstown last time out
  • The average winning SP in the last 10 runnings is 4/1

Little Big Bear Is Our 2022 Phoenix Stake Tip

The Aidan O’Brien yard have won 50% of the last 10 runnings of the Phoenix Stakes and they’ve got a strong hand again this year. Yes, their last win came back in 2017, but this four year spell without a win tells us they should be due another success soon.

The run Blackbeard @ 11/2 with BoyleSports here, who is a proven CD winner, and off a mark of 115 is the top-rated in the field. He was touched off by Shartash here in June, but bounced back to winning wasy with an easy success in France last time in the Prix Robert Papin. With 6 career runs (4 wins) he’s also the most experienced in the field.

little big bear
Little Big Bear

However, jockey Ryan Moore is picking the other O’Brien runner – LITTLE BIG BEAR @ 5/2 with BoyleSports. He’s currently rated 4lbs lower than Bradsell and 5lbs inferior to his stablemate, Blackbeard, but is still the choice of Moore.

He landed the Windsor Castle Stakes at Royal Ascot in June and backed that up with a nice victory at the Curragh last month in the G3 Anglesey Stakes. Having now won this last three you feel he’s still on the up and also holds an entry at this stage for the Nunthorpe Stakes at the York Ebor Meeting on 19th Aug. He’s @ 8/1 with BoyleSports for the Nunthorpe Stakes.

Phoenix Stakes – Are There Any UK Runners?

Hollie Doyle
Hollie Doyle

Leading lady rider – Hollie Doyle – makes a rare trip to the Curragh this Saturday and rides the Archie Watson-trained Bradsell @ 13/8 with BoyleSports in this Group One. He’s a big player too after taking the Coventry Stakes at Royal Ascot last time out and comes here 2-from-2 after that win. Looks a high-class horse in the making and the fact Doyle is coming over to ride is a big plus. He can certainly mix it with the best of the home-trained runners and looks set to go off the 2022 Phoenix Stakes favourite.

Bradsell beat Persian Force @ 5/1 with BoyleSports that day in the Coventry Stakes and this Richard Hannon runner franked that form by coming out and landing the July Stakes at Newmarket last month by 1 1/2 lengths. There shouldn’t be much between the pair again here and give the UK challenge a real chance this year.

Shartash and Apache Outlaw Make Up The Six Runners

The other two Irish runners are Shartash, from the Johnny Murtagh yard, and Apache Outlaw, who represents the Joseph O’Brien camp looking for their first win in this race.

Shartash @ 8/1 with BoyleSports comes here having won his last two and is a proven CD winner too and actually beat the Aidan O’Brien-trained Blackbeard last time out. He’s since had 42 days off to freshen up and despite being now rated 9lbs lower than Blackbeard is certainly not out of this.

Apache Outlaw @ 40/1 with BoyleSports was third in that Curragh race won by Shartash (beaten 1 1/4 lengths), so you feel he’s got a bit to find with that horse and also Blackbeard.

Phoenix Stakes 2022 Latest Betting, Runners and Probability Of Winning

Phoenix Stakes Horse Latest Odds Win Probability Bookmaker
BRADSELL 13/8 38% logo boylesports
LITTLE BIG BEAR 5/2 28.6% logo boylesports
PERSIAN FORCE 5/1 16.7% logo boylesports
BLACKBEARD 11/2 15.4% logo boylesports
SHARTASH 8/1 11% logo boylesports
APACHE OUTLAW 40/1 2.5% logo boylesports

Recent Phoenix Stakes Winners

ebro river
Ebro River Winning Phoenix Stakes In 2021
  • 2021 – Ebro River (12/1)
  • 2020 – Lucky Vega (4/1)
  • 2019 – Siskin (10/11 fav)
  • 2018 – Advertise (11/10 fav)
  • 2017 – Sioux Nation (2/1)
  • 2016 – Caravaggio (1/8 fav)
  • 2015 – Air Force Blue (9/4)
  • 2014 – Dick Whittington (6/1)
  • 2013 – Sudirman (4/1)
  • 2012 – Pedro The Great (10/1)

Aidan O’Brien’s 16 Phoenix Stakes Winners Named

Aidan OBrien
Aidan OBrien

Lavery (1998), Fasliyev (1999), Minardi (2000), Johannesburg (2001), Spartacus (2002), One Cool Cat (2003), George Washington (2005), Holy Roman Emperor (2006), Mastercraftsman (2008), Alfred Nobel (2009), Zoffany (2010), Pedro the Great (2012), Dick Whittington (2014), Air Force Blue (2015), Caravaggio (2016), Sioux Nation (2017)

Watch Ebro River Winning The 2021 Phoenix Stakes Again

Curragh Race Times and Names | Saturday 6th August 2022

  • 1:30 – John Ormonde Wexford Sand Irish EBF Maiden (2yo) 7f RTV
  • 2:05 – Loder Irish EBF Fillies Race (2yo) 7f RTV
  • 2:40 – John Ormonde Gallop & Arena Construction Irish EBF Maiden (2yo) 6f RTV
  • 3:15 – Rathasker Stud Phoenix Sprint Stakes (Group 3) (3yo+) 6f RTV
  • 3:45 – Sheehy Motors Volkswagen Handicap (3yo+) 1m RTV
  • 4:15 – Keeneland Phoenix Stakes (Group 1) (2yo) 6f ITV
  • 4:55 – Donohue Marquees Handicap (3yo+) 6f RTV
  • 5:25 – AK Bets ‘Higher Limits, Better Prices’ Handicap (3yo+) 5f RTV

