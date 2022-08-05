Ascot Racing Tips & Trends | Shergar Cup Bets, Sat 6th Aug 22

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

It’s Ascot Shergar Cup Day this Saturday as four teams – The Girls, Europe, UK/Ire and Rest Of The World – battle it out in this horse racing team event. The ITV horse racng cameras are also heading to Ascot to show the meeing, so to help you find the winners, Andy Newton is on-hand with the key big-race trends and his ITV racing tips for the Ascot Shergar Cup main races this Saturday.



Plus, grab a £30 FREE BET with our friends at 888Sport (bet £10, get £30) to use on the LIVE ITV Racing from Ascot races this Saturday.

RELATED: See the best horse racing betting sites to add new bookmakers to your portfolio

Ascot Horse Racing Best Bets

ITV Racing Tips On Saturday 6th August 2022

Note: Odds are subject to change

RELATED: What Is The Shergar Cup And How Does It Work?

Ascot Horse Racing Trends and ITV Racing Tips | Saturday 6th August 2022

2:10 – Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup Dash (Handicap) Cl2 5f ITV



13/13 – Failed to win their last race

12/13 – Raced at Ascot previously

12/13 – Carried 9-3 or more weight

12/13 – Had 4 or more runs that season

12/13 – Priced 6/1 or shorter in the betting market

11/13 – Aged 4 or 5 years-old

9/13 – Won at least 3 times in their career

9/13 – Favourites placed

8/13 – Had won over 5f previously

6/13 – Raced at Ascot last time out

6/13 – Favourites (1 joint)

3/13 – Trained by Robert Cowell (including 2 of the last 7 runnings)

SPORTSLENS BEST BETS: Trainer Robert Cowell likes to target this race – winning 2 of the last 7. He’s got three engaged this year too – Blue De Vega, Dubai Station and Arecibo. Of that trio, the 5 year-old DUBAI STATION (e/w) @ 14/1 with 888Sport gets the verdict with 11 of the last 13 winners aged 4 or 5.

Yes, he’s only won once on the turf from 18 runs, but has been in the top three 10 times. e also stays a bit further than this 5f, which will help on the stiff track and draw 1 is fine. Of the rest, the Mick Appleby runner – KING OF STARS @ 5/1 with 888Sport – ran well to be second here over 5f last time and can do best of the rest.

2:45 – Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup Stayers (Handicap) Cl2 2m ITV

15/17 – Priced 8/1 or shorter in the betting

15/17 – Carried 8-13 or more

14/17 – Rated between 86-94

14/17 – Had raced at the track before

13/17 – Had raced within the last 2 weeks

13/17 – Aged 4 or 5 years-old

13/17 – Had won between 2-5 times before (flat)

12/17 – Favourites placed in the top 4

11/17 – Ran at either Ascot (5) or Goodwood (6) last time out

10/17 – Came from the top 3 in the betting

6/17 – Winning favourites

2/17 – Won last time out

No winner from stall 1 in the last 15 runnings

4 of the last 12 winners came from stall 9

Horses from stall 9 placed in the top three in 7 of the last 14 runnings

SPORTSLENS BEST BETS: SUPER SUPERJACK @ 9/4 with 888Sport will be a popular choice here having run on well last time at Goodwood to be a close second. In a few more strides he’d have won that day, so even though that race came over 2m4f and this is a drop back to 2m, he’s a versatile type regarding the trip and is a proven CD winner here too.

Of the others, Red Verdon, Rock Eagle and Throne Hall are players. But even though they are both a bit out of form, I feel the Mark Johnston pair of GOLDEN FLAME (e/w) @ 25/1 with 888Sport and CD winner THEMAXWECAN (e/w) @ 33/1 with 888Sport are starting to look well-handicapped and a return to better form might not be far away.

3:20 – Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup Challenge (Handicap) Cl3 1m4f ITV

16/17 – Aged 6 or younger

15/17 – Raced within the last 5 weeks

15/17 – Carried 9-2 or more in weight

14/17 – Won over 1m3f (or further) previously

14/17 – Won between 1-4 times previously

14/17 – Officially rated between 87-94

10/17 – Aged 4 years-old

10/17 – Came from outside the top 3 in the betting market

8/17 – Placed in the top 3 last time out

8/17 – Priced 9/1 or bigger in the betting market

6/17 – Had run at Ascot previously

5/17 – Won last time out

2/17 – Favourites that won

One winner from stall 1 in the last 15 runnings

3 of the last 15 winners came from stall 5

10 of the last 15 winners came from stalls 5-8 (inc)

SPORTSLENS BEST BETS: Just one winner from stall 1 in the last 15, so State Of Bliss has this to overcome. 14 of the last 17 winners were rated between 87-94, which is a plus for Faylaq, Celtic Art, Southern Voyage, State Of Bliss, The Whipmaster, Danehill Kodiac, Pretty Sweet and Pride Of Priory.

While with 10 of the last 15 winners hailing between stalls 5-8, then this is another stat to have on your radar. With those in mind, the William Haggas runner – PRIDE OF PRIORY @ 7/2 with 888Sport – gets the call. The winner of his last two and even though he only just got up last time at Newcastle and is up 5lbs more here, he kept on well to suggest there is more in the locker. He’s won 4 of his 8 starts.

The Gary Moore-trained 4 year-old – THE WHIPMASTER @ 9/2 with 888Sport, who is drawn 8, is the cover bet after winning four of his last 5 and was respectable runner-up here at Ascot last time – pulling miles clear of the rest of the field.

983 Codes claimed Bet £10, Get £30 In Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus Copied Copy Visit 888Sport Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms A qualifying bet is your first ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 at odds of 1/2 (1.5) or greater placed on any sports market. Multiple bets qualify with cumulative odds of 1/2 (1.5) or greater. Each way bets count as two bets and must be at least £/€/$10 each way (£/€/$20 in total) to qualify. First qualifying bet must be placed within 30 days of registration. What doesn’t qualify: free Bet stakes and bets placed with Profit Boost tokens; cashed Out, Voided and Permutation Bets; bets placed on Virtual Sports; members making their first deposits with PayPal, Muchbetter, Paysafe Card, Neteller or Skrill; if you play from Northern Ireland, this promotion does not apply to you.

3:55 – Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup Mile (Handicap) Cl2 1m ITV

17/17 – Won over at least a mile before

16/17 – Failed to win last time out

16/17 – Priced 8/1 or shorter in the betting

16/17 – Aged 4 or 5 years-old

16/17 – Rated between 92-100

16/17 – Carried 9-2 or more in weight

15/17 – Raced within the last 5 weeks

15/17 – Came from the top 3 in the betting

13/17 – Won between 2-4 times before

12/17 – Favourites that finished in the top 4

10/17 – Had run at Ascot before

4/17 – Ran at Goodwood last time out

5/17 – Winning favourites

4 of the last 6 winners came from stall 12

13 or the last 16 winners returned 6/1 or shorter in the betting

SPORTSLENS BEST BETS: 4 and 5 year-olds have a good record in this race so the older horses in the race – Bopedro, Redarna, Via Serendipity and reserve, Power Of Darkness, have this to overcome.

It’s a race the William Haggas yard won in 2013, and I think they’ve got a fair chance of adding to that with MONTASSIB @ 5/2 with 888Sport. This 4 year-old has only had 5 career runs but won three of them and last time at HQ wasn’t disgraced when a close 4th in the Bunbury Cup. Gets in off the same mark here and having stayed on well over 7f that day looks well worth a crack over a mile.

The other of interest is ISLA KAI (e/w) @ 5/1 with 888Sport. He was 6th in the Royal Hunt Cup at the Royal Meeting here in June and despite being a beaten jolly at York last time still ran a fair race to be 4th. He’s dropped a pound here and shouldn’t be far away.

4:30 – Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup Classic (Handicap) (Bobis Race) Cl3 1m4f – ITV

12/12 – Raced 3 or more times that season

10/12 – Carried 9-2 or more in weight

10/12 – Returned 8/1 or shorter in the betting

9/12 – Won over 1m2f or further previously

9/12 – Officially rated between 84-90

6/12 – Favourites placed

4/12 – Raced at Ascot last time out

4/12 – Trained by Mark Johnston

3/12 – Favourites that won

8 of the last 12 winners came from stalls 5, 7 or 8

SPORTSLENS BEST BETS: With 8 of the last 12 winners coming from stalls 5, 7 ot 8, then SHARP COMBO (e/w) @ 12/1 with 888Sport, HAMAKI @ 7/2 with 888Sport and Charles St are all interesting – especially the first two named.

Sharp Combo represents Mark Johnston too, who has won this race 4 times in the last 12 years (also has Approachability). This 3 year-old is still hunting his first win on the grass but the step up to 1m4f looks a good move having stayed on well over 1m3f last time.

Hamaki was a good winner over 1m2f last time at Haydock and has now won 3 of his 7 starts for the William Haggas team. Up in trip to 1m4f for the first time here should also suit based on the way he ran on last time in softer ground.

Of the rest, the likes of Supagirl, Pub Crawl, Berkshire Breee, Franz Strauss and Sheer Rocks all have consistent recent profiles to give their backers hope.

5:05 – Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup Sprint (Handicap) (Bobis Race) Cl2 6f ITV

17/17 – Carried 8-12 or more in weight

15/17 – Ran within the last 4-5 weeks

15/17 – Won over 6f previously

14/17 – Carried 9-1 or more in weight

14/17 – Priced 8/1 or shorter in the betting market

13/17 – Won between 2-3 times previously

11/17 – Officially rated between 86-95

11/17 – Came from the top three in the betting market

11/17 – Priced 6/1 or shorter in the betting market

11/17 – Favourites placed

7/17 – Had run at Ascot previously

4/17 – Won last time out

4/17 – Winning Favourites

6 of the last 14 winners came from stalls 5-8 (inc)

SPORTSLENS BEST BETS: The eye will be drawn to prolific winners – Spangled Mac and Adaay In Asia – with both having won six races between them recently. STERLING KNIGHT (e/w) @ 14/1 with 888Sport looks interesting though being the only CD winner in the field. He was down the field in the Palace Of Holyroodhouse Stakes at Royal Ascot in June, but that came over 5f and has since run better when upped back up in trip.

The William Haggas yard also have a nice chance with RAZEYNA @ 3/1 with 888Sport. Last seen winning at Carlisle over this 6f trip in July and a 4lb rise for that looks fair. She should have more to come with only four career runs and the Haggas yard won this in 2019 too.

335 Codes claimed Bet £10, Get £30 In Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus Copied Copy Visit 888Sport Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms A qualifying bet is your first ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 at odds of 1/2 (1.5) or greater placed on any sports market. Multiple bets qualify with cumulative odds of 1/2 (1.5) or greater. Each way bets count as two bets and must be at least £/€/$10 each way (£/€/$20 in total) to qualify. First qualifying bet must be placed within 30 days of registration. What doesn’t qualify: free Bet stakes and bets placed with Profit Boost tokens; cashed Out, Voided and Permutation Bets; bets placed on Virtual Sports; members making their first deposits with PayPal, Muchbetter, Paysafe Card, Neteller or Skrill; if you play from Northern Ireland, this promotion does not apply to you.

Note: Odds are subject to change

Shergar Cup 2022 Race Names, Times and Schedule (Ascot Racecourse): Saturday 6th Aug 2022

1:00 – Dubai Duty Free Shergar Curtain Raiser Classified Stakes (Gbb Race) Cl3 (3yo+ 0-90) 1m2f SKY

1:35 – Dubai Duty Free Full Of Surprises Classified Stakes (Gbb Race) Cl3 (3yo+ 0-90) 7f ITV

2:10 – Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup Dash Cl2 (3yo+ 0-105) 5f ITV

2:45 – Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup Stayers Cl2 (4yo+ 0-100) 2m ITV

3:20 – Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup Challenge Cl2 (4yo+ 0-100) 1m4f ITV

3:55 – Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup Mile Cl2 (4yo+ 0-105) 1m ITV

4:30 – Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup Classic Cl3 (3yo 0-95) 1m4f ITV

5:05 – Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup Sprint Cl2 (3yo 0-100) 6f ITV

Already Have Accounts With Our Featured Bookies? Here Are 10 Up-and-Coming Bookmakers With Cracking Free Bets

See below our select list of some of the best horse racing betting sites – but totally trusted bookmakers, that will also have prices ahead of today’s horse racing from Ascot and York. Plus, best of all, they ALL also have ‘must-see’ free bet sign-up offers to take advantage of and by joining this will give you a wider range of bookmakers so you can get the best value when placing your horse racing bets.