Kevin Blake Racing Tips | 45/1 Ascot Double On Saturday 6th Aug

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Kevin Blake’s racing tips come from the LIVE ITV horse racing from Ascot this Saturday. He has two tips and both are in the LIVE ITV horse races. See Kevin Blake’s best horse racing tips for Saturday 6th August below and put them in a 45/1 double.

Kevin Blake Horse Racing Tips – Saturday 6th Aug 2022

Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More 18+ BeGambleAware.org T&Cs apply . New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Open only to new BetUK.com players. Aged 18 or over. Opt-in required by depositing via the “My Offers” page and placing a qualifying bet. Offer is available on mobile browser and desktop only. Offer must be activated and qualifying bet must be made within 7 days of registration. Only bets with minimum odds of 1.5 qualify for this promotion. Qualifying bet must be a bet of at least £10. Void, cashed out, or partially cashed out bets do not qualify for this promotion. Once the qualifying bet settles 3x £10 free bets will be awarded. Free bets must be used on bets with 4 or more selections. Each selection must be at odds of 1.3 or greater. 7 day expiry.

RELATED: Ascot Racing Tips and Trends – Shergar Cup, Sat 6th Aug

Kevin Blake (Betfair) Horse Racing Best Bets

Won 2 of her last three races but failed to land the three-timer last time at Goodwood. But this Rod Millman runner didn’t get the best of runs that day – denied a clear run at a crucial stage and over that quick 6f trip was never able to recover. Up to 7f here looks interesting too and Hayley Turner, who loves the Shergar Cup Meeting, gets the ride.

Another good-looking ride for Hayley Turner here on this John Ryan entry. A fair second at Chester last time out. Gets in here off the same mark but looks a sprinter with more to oofer with just 8 career runs. A repeat of that last run will make him hard to keep out of things after staying on well last time to suggest the stiffer Ascot track will be right up his street.

Note: Odds are subject to change

Already claimed these betting offers? Check out all the latest best betting sites.

RELATED: Ascot Races Today – Runners, riders, plus tips for Ascot races

Bet Kevin Blake’s Saturday Tips – Bet Slip

Click the slip below to back Kevin Blake’s best bets in a double @ 45/1 with BetUK

RELATED: How Does The Shergar Cup Work – Learn More About The Ascot Card

Already Have Accounts With Our Featured Bookies? Here Are 10 Up-and-Coming Bookmakers With Cracking Free Bets

See below our select list of some of the best horse racing betting sites – but totally trusted bookmakers, that will also have prices ahead of today’s horse racing. Plus, best of all, they ALL also have ‘must-see’ free bet sign-up offers to take advantage of and by joining this will give you a wider range of bookmakers so you can get the best value when placing your horse racing bets.