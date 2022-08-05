Countries
kevin blake racing tips 45 1 ascot double on saturday 6th aug

Kevin Blake Racing Tips | 45/1 Ascot Double On Saturday 6th Aug

Updated

2 hours ago

on

Kevin Blake

Kevin Blake’s racing tips come from the LIVE ITV horse racing from Ascot this Saturday. He has two tips and both are in the LIVE ITV horse races. See Kevin Blake’s best horse racing tips for Saturday 6th August below and put them in a 45/1 double.

Kevin Blake Horse Racing Tips – Saturday 6th Aug 2022

Ascot Racing Tips and Trends – Shergar Cup, Sat 6th Aug 

Kevin Blake (Betfair) Horse Racing Best Bets

Won 2 of her last three races but failed to land the three-timer last time at Goodwood. But this Rod Millman runner didn’t get the best of runs that day – denied a clear run at a crucial stage and over that quick 6f trip was never able to recover. Up to 7f here looks interesting too and Hayley Turner, who loves the Shergar Cup Meeting, gets the ride.

Another good-looking ride for Hayley Turner here on this John Ryan entry. A fair second at Chester last time out. Gets in here off the same mark but looks a sprinter with more to oofer with just 8 career runs. A repeat of that last run will make him hard to keep out of things after staying on well last time to suggest the stiffer Ascot track will be right up his street.

Note: Odds are subject to change

Ascot Races Today – Runners, riders, plus tips for Ascot races

Bet Kevin Blake’s Saturday Tips – Bet Slip

Click the slip below to back Kevin Blake’s best bets in a double @ 45/1 with BetUK

blake
blake

 

How Does The Shergar Cup Work – Learn More About The Ascot Card

betuk

