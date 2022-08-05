Horse Racing Tips Today: Best UK and Ireland Racing Bets, Sat 6th Aug

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Today the horse racing action comes on both the flat tracks and over the jumps , with six meetings from England and two from across the Irish Sea in Ireland. Here are our Saturday horse racing tips and bets across every meeting.

The meetings from Ascot, Newmarket, Redcar, Haydock and the Curragh (Ire) get underway in the early afternoon, with the ITV horse racing cameras at Ascot, Haydock and Newmarket.

Meanwhile the remaining three meetings from Lingfield, Kilbeggan (Ire) and Ayr get underway in the late afternoon/early evening and run through the night. The first race of the afternoon sets off at 1.00pm at Ascot, on their Shergar Cup Day, with the last race of the day on getting underway at 8.45pm at Ayr.

We have selected a NAP and NEXT BEST bet for you, one from Ascot and one from Haydock, to add to your bet slip as well as racing bets and tips on the day.

Horse racing bets & tips today: Ascot, Newmarket, Curragh (Ire), Redcar, Haydock, Lingfield, Kilbeggan (Ire) and Ayr



Have a read to find our most confident picks of the day, as well as race-by-race selections for every race across the eight meetings today!

NAP – ORBAAN @ 15/8 with Bet UK – 1.35 Ascot



Blew his rivals away last week at Glorious Goodwood, when bolting up by 3 1/4 lengths and spreading out a decent handicap field of 18 runners. Up 8lbs for that here but is actually down in grade. Fair bit of weight to carry as a result, but if in the same mood as last time this David O’Meara runner is the one to beat.

NEXT BEST – GROCER JACK @ 13/8 with Bet UK – 3.00 Haydock



Clear top-rated in the field and comes here off the back of a very comfortable Listed win at Newbury. Up into G3 Class here but won with 9 lengths to spare last time so certainly deserves to take his chance. Tom Marquand rides this William Haggas runner, who has 6lbs in-hand on the official ratings with his nearest rival – Passion And Glory. Of the rest, last year’s winner – Foxes Tales – is respected too.

Check out all of our selections across the eight meetings in the UK and Ireland on Saturday.

We’ve gone through each of the respective cards at Ascot, Newmarket, Curragh (Ire), Redcar, Haydock, Lingfield, Kilbeggan (Ire) and Ayr on Saturday. Here is who we are backing for our racing bets on all the day’s races:

Ascot Horse Racing Tips

1.00 AMANZOE @ SP with Bet UK

1.35 ORBAAN (NAP) @ SP with Bet UK

2.10 KING OF STARS @ SP with Bet UK

2.45 SUPER SUPERJACK @ SP with Bet UK

3.20 THE WHIPMASTER @ SP with Bet UK

3.55 MONTASSIB @ SP with Bet UK

4.30 HAMAKI @ SP with Bet UK

5.05 RAZEYNA @ SP with Bet UK

Newmarket Horse Racing Tips

1.20 ELEGANT CHARM @ SP with Bet UK

1.55 KILLYBEGS WARRIOR @ SP with Bet UK

2.30 MASHKUUR @ SP with Bet UK

3.05 NIGHT OF LUXURY @ SP with Bet UK

3.40 IVORY MADONNA @ SP with Bet UK

4.20 LOVE DE VEGA @ SP with Bet UK

4.51 POINT LYNAS @ SP with Bet UK

Curragh (Ire) Horse Racing Tips

1.30 BOY SCOUT @ SP with Bet UK

2.05 UNLESS @ SP with Bet UK

2.40 BEAUTY CRESCENT @ SP with Bet UK

3.15 GO BEARS GO @ SP with Bet UK

3.45 JANOOBI @ SP with Bet UK

4.15 LITTLE BIG BEAR @ SP with Bet UK

4.55 GORDON BENNETT @ SP with Bet UK

5.25 JBIG GOSSEY @ SP with Bet UK

Redcar Horse Racing Tips

1.42 BARA LACHA @ SP with Bet UK

2.17 ICE SHADOW @ SP with Bet UK

2.52 STAR SHIELD @ SP with Bet UK

3.27 GOLDEN VOICE @ SP with Bet UK

4.02 HARD SOLUTION @ SP with Bet UK

4.35 RAVENGLASS @ SP with Bet UK

5.10 RED DEREK @ SP with Bet UK

Haydock Horse Racing Tips

1.50 LET’S FLY AGAIN @ SP with Bet UK

2.25 LA TRINIDAD @ SP with Bet UK

3.00 GROCER JACK (NB) @ SP with Bet UK

3.35 RISING STAR @ SP with Bet UK

4.10 PLAYDAY @ SP with Bet UK

4.40 WHITEBEAM @ SP with Bet UK

5.15 LIANGEL HOPE @ SP with Bet UK

Lingfield Horse Racing Tips

5.00 ALWAJD @ SP with Bet UK

5.35 RUNNING LION @ SP with Bet UK

6.05 ROYAL MARINER @ SP with Bet UK

6.35 BLUE FLAME @ SP with Bet UK

7.05 MAIN TARGET @ SP with Bet UK

7.35 MAKFOUL @ SP with Bet UK

8.05 LOVE MYSTERY @ SP with Bet UK

Kilbeggan (Ire) Horse Racing Tips

5.20 NIKINI @ SP with Bet UK

5.55 MR MACPHISTO @ SP with Bet UK

6.25 ESPERTI @ SP with Bet UK

6.55 DARVER STAR @ SP with Bet UK

7.25 SECRET CARGO @ SP with Bet UK

7.55 ARRYCAN @ SP with Bet UK

8.25 SIX ACE @ SP with Bet UK

Ayr Horse Racing Tips

5.45 MONHAMMER @ SP with Bet UK

6.15 ELZAAL @ SP with Bet UK

6.45 HIGHWAYGREY @ SP with Bet UK

7.15 [email protected] SP with Bet UK

7.45 WATER OF LEITH @ SP with Bet UK

8.15 MERRICOURT @ SP with Bet UK

8.45 CITY VAULTS @ SP with Bet UK

Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change