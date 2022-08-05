Lucky 15 Ascot Tips: Shergar Cup ITV Racing Best Bets

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

More Lucky 15 tips today to add to your horse racing bet slips on Saturday 6th August, as Andy Newton gives you his four best bets from across ITV horse racing from Ascot on their Shergar Cup Day.





RELATED: How Does The Shergar Cup Work? More About Saturday’s Ascot Fixture

Today’s Lucky 15 Tips and Horse Racing Best Bets

In top form after wins at Hamilton and Sandown. Up another 8lbs this time but this William Haggas runner got the job done well last time (3 3/4 lengths) – therefore, no shock to see more improvement in this better race.

Bolted up at Glorious Goodwood last week and looks worth sticking with. This David O’Meara runner is down to 7f (from a mile) here and has a fair chunk of weight (10-3) but could not have been more impressive last time and is also eased a tad in grade.

SUPER SUPERJACK @ 15/8 with BetUK – 2.45 Ascot



Finished well last time at Goodwood over 2m4f and probably would have won in a few more strides. The drop back to 2m is fine as this Milton Harris horse is versatile in terms of trip and is a proven CD winner at the course. Nicola Currie rides, whe rode the winner of this race in 2021.

This Haggas horse has won 3 of his 5 starts and wasn’t disgraced last time at Newmarket when beaten just 1 3/4 lengths in the Bunbury Cup. Same mark here today and looks the sort from this powerful yard to benefit from the step up to a mile and could easily progress out of handicap company soon.

Note: Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change

RELATED: Ascot Races Today 2022 – Cards, Tips & Results of Races at Ascot Today

Shergar Cup 2022 Race Names, Times and Schedule (Ascot Racecourse): Saturday 6th Aug 2022

1:00 – Dubai Duty Free Shergar Curtain Raiser Classified Stakes (Gbb Race) Cl3 (3yo+ 0-90) 1m2f SKY

1:35 – Dubai Duty Free Full Of Surprises Classified Stakes (Gbb Race) Cl3 (3yo+ 0-90) 7f ITV

2:10 – Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup Dash Cl2 (3yo+ 0-105) 5f ITV

2:45 – Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup Stayers Cl2 (4yo+ 0-100) 2m ITV

3:20 – Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup Challenge Cl2 (4yo+ 0-100) 1m4f ITV

3:55 – Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup Mile Cl2 (4yo+ 0-105) 1m ITV

4:30 – Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup Classic Cl3 (3yo 0-95) 1m4f ITV

5:05 – Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup Sprint Cl2 (3yo 0-100) 6f ITV

