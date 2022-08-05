Frankie Dettori Has Five Ascot Shergar Cup Rides On Saturday

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Frankie Dettori is back in action at this favourite track – Ascot – this Saturday as the Berkshire venue stages their Shergar Cup fixture. A team horse racing event that sees jockeys battle it out for the most points for their sides (Learn more about it below). Frankie Dettori is captaining the ‘Rest Of The World’ team and has five rides on the afternoon – you can see them below – why not put them in an acca at a stonking 148,000/1?



Frankie Dettori’s 2022 Shergar Cup Rides At Ascot | Sat 6th Aug

1:00 – Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup Curtain Raiser Classified Stakes (GBB Race): CIVIL LAW @ 22/1 with 888Sport



Roger Teal runner that needs to bounce back from two average runs but prior to those would have a squeak. On a plus the ‘Frankie Factor’ could eke out a return to form, but in this Classified Stakes race does look to be up against it at the weights.

2:10 – Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup Dash (Handicap): JUDICIAL @ 10/1 with 888Sport



10 year-old sprinter that’s had a top career. Not quite the force of old but still enjoying his racing. Will be better for a return run at Newcastle and won a Listed race at this time last year so the ease into a handicap will help. Only past run at Ascot saw him finish last though, but that was in the G1 2019 King’s Stand Stakes at Royal Ascot.

3:20 – Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup Challenge (Handicap): STATE OF BLISS @ 12/1 with 888Sport



Won on this card 12 months ago so we know the track and this meeting suits. Also from the Mark Johnston yard that won this race in 2013. Needs a return to form after three poor runs, but is only rated 2lbs higher than last year’s win so not without a squeak.

3:55 – Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup Mile (Handicap): ISLA KAI @ 4/1 with 888Sport



Looks Frankie’s best chance on the afternoon. CD winner at the track and was only beaten 4 lengths in the Royal Hunt Cup here in June. Has since run well at York (4th) and has won 4 of his 11 career starts on the turf. Expected to go well for the Nigel Tinkler yard.

4:30 – Ascot Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup Classic (Handicap): SHEER ROCKS @ 8/1 with 888Sport

Another with a fair chance. 4th last time out at Goodwood behind an improving handicapper so lost nothing in defeat there. Won well at Chester the time before and is still lightly-raced with only seven career outings. Looks decent e/w material in a very open affair.

Back Frankie Dettori’s Five Ascot Rides In A 148,000/1 Acca

Frankie’s Record At The Shergar Cup As Captain

2001 – Winning Captain (Rest Of The World)

2003 – Winning Captain (Rest Of The World)

2004 – Winning Captain (Rest Of The World)

2014 – Winning Captain (Europe)

Shergar Cup 2022 Race Names, Times and Schedule (Ascot Racecourse): Saturday 6th Aug 2022

1:00 – Dubai Duty Free Shergar Curtain Raiser Classified Stakes (Gbb Race) Cl3 (3yo+ 0-90) 1m2f SKY

1:35 – Dubai Duty Free Full Of Surprises Classified Stakes (Gbb Race) Cl3 (3yo+ 0-90) 7f ITV

2:10 – Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup Dash Cl2 (3yo+ 0-105) 5f ITV

2:45 – Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup Stayers Cl2 (4yo+ 0-100) 2m ITV

3:20 – Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup Challenge Cl2 (4yo+ 0-100) 1m4f ITV

3:55 – Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup Mile Cl2 (4yo+ 0-105) 1m ITV

4:30 – Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup Classic Cl3 (3yo 0-95) 1m4f ITV

5:05 – Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup Sprint Cl2 (3yo 0-100) 6f ITV

