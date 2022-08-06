We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Back on track with yesterday’s NAP as the William Haggas-trained Pink Crystal got he job done for us down at Brigton. We’ll be hoping to follow-up today on a normal busy Saturday. With that in mind, the horse racing NAP of the Day with SportsLens tipsters on Saturday, 6 August, is GROCER JACK. Another from the in-form Haggas camp and looks to have a leading chance in the Group Three Rose Of Lancaster Stakes at 3pm.



Grocer Jack’s horse racing career so far has seen him win three of his 17 starts, which is only a fair return, but last time out he caught the eye when winning with ease at Newbury at Listed level. He is thus our horse racing NAP of the Day today. Here are more reasons to back him…

Why will horse racing NAP of the Day Grocer Jack win?

Today’s 3:00 at Haydock is a race the William Haggas yard won in 2019 with their classy Addeybb and even though Grocer Jack is not quite at that level it was hard to fault his recent Listed romp at Newbury. Fresh off the back of that win it’s no shock the top betting sites in the UK have him as the clear favourite for Saturday’s big race at Haydock, especially with the Haggas yard also coming here in tip-top form.

The stable fired in a winning NAP for us on Friday and the horse racing result of Grocer Jack’s easy 9 length win last month suggests he’s ready to make the step back up to Group Three level.

Haggas Boasts An Impressive 25% Strike-Rate At Haydock

Add in that the Haggas camp also boast a useful overall 25% record with their Haydock runners, plus top-class jockey Tom Marquand is making the trip up to the Lancashire track to take the ride.

He’s also the top-rated in the field at a mark of 118 and based on these ratings has 6lbs in-hand on his nearest rival – Passion And Glory.

So, if repeating that last win then everything points to a huge run from this William Haggas 5 year-old. Grocer Jack is thus our horse racing NAP of the Day this Saturday. A £10 wager with 888Sport at his current price returns £23.75 should he record career win number four. New customers who sign up and place a bet to that value qualify for £40 in bonuses with more info below…

