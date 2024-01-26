Ahead of this Sunday’s NFC Championship game against the Detroit Lions, we’ve done some research on San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy’s net worth and career earnings.

The former Iowa State Cyclones player was the 49ers’ final pick in the 2022 draft, but has become a key man for his team.

After starting his rookie season as the third-string QB, he stepped up to the starting jersey following injuries to Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo. Purdy won all five of his regular season starts, and retained his spot into this season.

Having led the 49ers to back-to-back division titles, he’s now one game away from a Super Bowl. And with current NFL betting odds putting the 49ers as favorites, there’s a strong chance he’ll make it there.

Ahead of the biggest game of his career, we’ve taken a look at Brock Purdy’s net worth and career earnings so far.

Brock Purdy Net Worth

San Francisco 49ers QB Brock Purdy grew up in Arizona before heading to the Cyclones for college. Again a third-string player at first, he took his opportunities with others injured, and was the starter by his sophomore season.

As the 262nd overall and final pick of the draft in 2022, he was crowned that year’s Mr Irrelevant. Thanks to him being such a late pick, his salary and earnings are well below the other quarterbacks left in the playoffs.

As of January 2024, Purdy’s net worth is estimated at $6 million.

Brock Purdy Career Earnings

In his first season, Purdy’s base salary with the 49ers was $705,000. He received a fully guaranteed signing bonus of $70,000 over four years when he signed his first contract.

By the end of this deal, Purdy will have earned about $3.7 million. His next deal should be far more lucrative, though.

If he can take the 49ers to the Super Bowl, Purdy can expect to be offered huge money. Any new deal would likely be comparable with the other leading quarterbacks in the NFL.

To some, Purdy’s success may come as a surprise. It’s not often the final draft pick makes it one game away from the Super Bowl in his second season.

For those who knew Purdy growing up, it’s less shocking. Coming from a true sports family, he was always destined for greatness.

Purdy’s sister played Softball at Southeastern University, while his brother is also a quarterback. At just 24, he’s a young man who has already faced significant challenges, and overcome them.

In the NFL, nothing is given and everything is earned, and Purdy has earned his shot the hard way.