NFL

Who Is Going To Win NFL MVP? 2023-24 Candidates Explored

Author image
Joe Lyons
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
4 min read
USATSI 22128564 168397130 lowres
USATSI 22128564 168397130 lowres

The NFL regular season has drawn to a close after 18 weeks of non-stop action which means we’re almost ready to crown our award winners – but who is going to win the most prized possession of all, Most Valuable Player (MVP)?

Who Is Going To Win NFL MVP?

Favorite: QB Lamar Jackson (Baltimore Ravens, 13-4)

Lamar Jackson is the MVP frontrunner for good reason and if he isn’t named a two-time winner of this award in Las Vegas after the Super Bowl next month, something will have gone wrong.

The 27-year-old became the highest paid player in the NFL at the time of signing his five-year, $260m contract before the beginning of the season and has gone on to repay every last penny.

He finished the campaign, where he led the team to a league-best record of 13-3 before being rested in the final week, with a 67.2% completion rate, 4,499 total yards and 31 total touchdowns.

Jackson is undoubtedly one of the best dual-threat quarterbacks that the league has seen to date and he deservedly leads the MVP race where he should steamroll to victory.

Who Is Going To Win NFL MVP? 2023-24 Candidates Explored
Lamar Jackson

Strong Candidate: QB Dak Prescott (Dallas Cowboys, 12-5)

Dak Prescott will likely go home empty handed but not disgraced after a phenomenal campaign for the veteran signal caller, becoming the first quarterback in franchise history to lead the NFL in touchdown passes in a single season.

He finished with 4,516 passing yards, 39 total touchdowns and just nine interceptions alongside recording a 105.9 passer rating – completing at a 69.5% clip.

Prescott has been the best deep-ball thrower in the league and earned his place on the MVP ladder following an impressive year, where he’ll aim to deliver a first championship for the Cowboys since 1996.

USATSI 22199489 168397130 lowres
Dak Prescott

Strong Candidate: QB Josh Allen (Buffalo Bills, 11-6)

Josh Allen was named alongside Jackson as the PFF All-Pro quarterbacks this year after steering the ship back in the right direction when it looked like all hope was lost.

Buffalo beat the Miami Dolphins to win the AFC East and claim the No. 2 seed on the final week to claim their fourth straight division title and set up a Wild Card clash with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Entering their Week 13 bye the Bills were 6-6 but after bouncing back with a win over the Kansas City Chiefs next time out, they won five straight games including a win over the Cowboys.

This year, Allen led the league in total yards and touchdowns, scored 86% of Bills touchdowns, had the best record vs playoff teams (5-1), recorded the best PFF grade vs playoff teams, ranked third in PFF passing grade, 4th in PFF QB rushing grade and was the least sacked quarterback.

USATSI 22202248 168397130 lowres
Josh Allen

Strong Candidate: QB Brock Purdy (San Francisco 49ers, 12-5)

Brock Purdy led the San Francisco 49ers to the No. 1 seed in the NFC whilst finishing in top spot for QBR, becoming the first franchise quarterback to be selected to the Pro Bowl in over two decades.

He finished third in passing touchdowns with 31 and recorded the most passing yards in a 49ers season ever (4,280). If it wasn’t for a disastrous collapse against the Ravens on Christmas Day, he’d probably be the favorite.

Purdy tallied the highest passing yards per attempt (9.6) with at least 400 attempts in a single season, beating the likes of Matt Ryan (9.3), Aaron Rodgers (9.25) and Peyton Manning (9.17).

He earned a salary of $870,000 during the year which might make him technically the most valuable player in the league.

Who Is Going To Win NFL MVP? 2023-24 Candidates Explored
Brock Purdy

Weak Candidate: RB Christian McCaffrey (San Francisco 49ers, 12-5)

Whilst not many will argue with the suggestion that Christian McCaffrey is indeed the best player in San Francisco, his likelihood of winning an MVP is diminished simply due to the position he plays in.

In the 21st century there have been just four non-quarterback MVPs, with the last being Adrian Peterson over a decade ago. McCaffrey will feel he deserves to be in the hat after a stunning season.

He won’t be going home empty handed from the NFL Honors show anyways, as he’s the overwhelming favorite to win Offensive Player of the Year.

In 16 games, he tallied a league-best 1,459 rushing yards, a league-best 5.4 yards per carry, a second-best 14 rushing touchdowns as well as 564 receiving yards.

He was the only player with 35+ catches not to drop the ball this year.

USATSI 22173932 168397130 lowres
Christian McCaffrey
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Joe Lyons

Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
View All Posts By Joe Lyons
Author Image

Joe Lyons

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
View All Posts By Joe Lyons

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
USATSI 22127233 168397130 lowres
NFL

LATEST Who Is Going To Win NFL Defensive Player Of The Year? 2023-24 Candidates Explored

Author image Joe Lyons  •  Jan 11 2024
Bill Belichick Patriots pic
NFL
After 24 seasons in New England, Bill Belichick and the Patriots have mutually agreed to part ways
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jan 11 2024

All great things in life must come to an end at some point and that happened in New England today. After 24 legendary seasons with the Patriots, Bill Belichick and…

Wink Martindale Giants pic
NFL
Wink Martindale and the New York Giants have mutually agreed to part ways after two seasons
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jan 11 2024

When the regular season ends in the NFL, the following week is when a lot of coaches are fired. We’ve seen several head coaches let go in the past few…

USATSI 22128564 168397130 lowres
NFL
Who Is Going To Win NFL MVP? 2023-24 Candidates Explored
Author image Joe Lyons  •  Jan 11 2024
rsz dolphins v jets mjo 34
NFL
Tua Tagovailoa Started All 17 Games For The Miami Dolphins In 2023
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jan 10 2024
rsz towx6pa2wqi6thmopzs6zc3g2a
NFL
Chiefs vs. Dolphins Could Be One Of The Coldest Games In NFL History
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jan 10 2024
mike williams los angeles chargers 03 08 1000x6001 1
NFL
Mike Williams Ahead Of Schedule In His ACL Rehab
Author image Owen Jones  •  Jan 10 2024
Arrow to top