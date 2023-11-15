In Week 10 of the 2023 NFL season, we had a number of thrilling matchups that went down to the wire. Rookie QB C.J. Stroud led the Texans on his second straight game-winning drive to beat Cincinnati. He now has the Texans in a position to make the playoffs this season after they only had three wins in 2022. Additionally, the 49ers had a statement win vs. Jacksonville. They won 34-3 and got a much-needed victory after three straight losses. The bye week came at a perfect time for San Francisco and they capitalized on it.

For the 2023 season, our football experts at Sports Lens will make weekly NFL picks and predictions each week. Check out our Week 11 expert picks and predictions below.

Week 11 Anthony Owen Zach Cincinnati Bengals @ Baltimore Ravens Ravens -4 Bengals +4 Bengals +4 Pittsburgh Steelers @ Cleveland Browns Browns -2.5 Steelers +2.5 Steelers +2.5 Arizona Cardinals @ Houston Texans Texans -4 Cardinals +4 Texans -4 Los Angeles Charger @ Green Bay Packers Chargers -3 Chargers -3 Chargers -3 New Yor Giants @ Washington Commanders Giants +10 Commanders -10 Commanders -10 Tennessee Titans @ Jacksonville Jaguars Jaguars -6.5 Jaguars -6.5 Jaguars -6.5 Chicago Bears @ Detriot Lions Lions -9 Lions -9 Lions -9 Las Vegas Raiders @ Miami Dolphins Raiders +13 Dolphins -13 Dolphins -13 Dallas Cowboys @ Carolina Panthers Cowboys -10.5 Cowboys -10.5 Cowboys -10.5 Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ San Francisco 49ers 49ers -11.5 49ers -11.5 49ers -11.5 Seattle Seahawks @ Los Angeles Rams Seahawks -1 Rams +1 Seahawks -1 New York Jets @ Buffalo Bills Bills -7 Jets +7 Jets +7 Minnesota Vikings @ Denver Broncos Broncos -2.5 Broncos -2.5 Vikings +2.5 Philadelphia Eagles @ Kansas City Chiefs Eagles +2.5 Chiefs -2.5 Eagles +2.5 Season Record 79-71 72-78 78-72 NFL Week 11 Consensus Picks All three of our NFL experts picked these teams to cover the spread in Week 11: Chargers (-3)

Anthony: A few weeks ago, making the Broncos the best bet of any weekend would have sounded crazy. But these particular circumstances may make you want to consider riding with Broncos Country and Russell Wilson. Their spirits are high, and they have plenty of momentum after beating the Bills on Monday Night. Sean Payton may be finding his groove as the team has won three in a row.

But this bet isn’t as much about the Broncos being hot as it is the Vikings’ unlikely hot streak needing to come to an end sometime. They’ve made a nice run with Josh Dobbs and could be getting Justin Jefferson back this week, but they could be due for a regression, and a prime-time road game could prove tough for Minnesota to pick up their 6th win in a row.

Zach: Heading into Week 11, the Steelers and Browns are both 6-3 and are fighting for playoff seeding in the AFC. In their first matchup this season, Pittsburgh won 26-22 at home vs. Cleveland. The Browns will host the Steelers this Sunday, but they will be without their starting QB. It was reported that Deshaun Watson suffered a shoulder fracture and is out for the rest of the season.

That means that P.J. Walker will be the starter for the remainder of the season for Cleveland. He’ll be starting this weekend vs. a tough Steelers defense. In his five games played with two starts this season, Walker has thrown for 618 yards, one touchdown, and five interceptions. He’s the type of QB that Pittsburgh’s defense can have a field day on. Walker has limited starting experience and the Steelers will look to take advantage of that in Week 11.

Bet on the Steelers +2.5 (-105)

Owen: The Dallas Cowboys travel to take on the Carolina Panthers after a blowout win against the division-rival New York Giants. The Cowboys have been on a heater offensively with Dak Prescott and Ceedee Lamb being the main factors of this offensive success. Now they face a 1-8 Carolina Panthers team that is still figuring out what to do on offense and defense. Expect the Cowboys to be clicking once again, especially on the ground as they take on one of the NFL’s worst run defenses.

Bryce Young is still playing like a rookie, but he still has promise to be a good QB in the NFL. However, this matchup with the Cowboys will not be the one where Young takes the next step in his development. Even in a big spread like this, it is not the biggest spread of the week, so take the Cowboys to cover with confidence.