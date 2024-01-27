The penultimate week of the season sees the NFC and AFC champions declared on Sunday, and ahead of the NFL Conference Championship games, you can claim a Florida sports betting offer courtesy of BetOnline, worth up to $1,000.

The NFL Conference Championships signals a two-week warning for February’s Super Bowl, and Sunday’s slate sees the very best the league has to offer, all vying for a ticket to Las Vegas.

A fascinating double-header should live up to the billing, and in preparation for the NFL Conference Championship games, we are spotlighting the BetOnline Florida sports betting offer.

As one of the leading offshore sportsbooks for NFL betting, BetOnline allow customers in states like Florida – where sports betting is still under debate – to wager.

With a generous sportsbook promo for new players available, this guide shows you the best ways to use BetOnline as your chosen site for the Conference finals in Florida.

BetOnline Florida Sports Betting Offer

The Florida sports betting offer can be claimed by NFL bettors in Florida, or any states across the USA, by clicking the link. Further down we explain how to redeem it in more detail, as well as how to go about using it.

Make a Betting Account With BetOnline

Are you 18 or over? Do you have a valid email and a password in mind? That’s all you’ll need to begin signing up to BetOnline.

As mentioned, BetOnline are able to accept customers from all over the US, including Florida.

Make an Initial Deposit

To become eligible for BetOnline’s welcome bonus, you will need to make a first deposit.

The offer requires a minimum of $55, with the maximum set at $2,000. The bonus works as a 50% match on your first deposit – for example, a maximum deposit of $2,000 would be rewarded with $1,000 worth of bonuses.

Bet on the NFL Conference Championships

Equipped with your sports betting offer, you can begin flicking through all that BetOnline have to offer.

For the purposes of this guide, you can find the NFL Conference Championship games by clicking on the ‘NFL’ button.

Whether you are wanting to wager on the 49ers vs Lions for the NFC title, or the Ravens vs Chiefs in the AFC decider, there are plenty of avenues to explore – see more below for some of the popular betting options.

Why Choose BetOnline For NFL Betting?

Not only can NFL fans in Florida bet on both games on Sunday, but joining BetOnline comes with a host of unique features that set them apart from other sportsbooks.

In the case of the NFL Conference Championships being some of the biggest events on the sporting calendar, BetOnline have laid on a variety of exclusive markets and game-time specials. This includes ‘player head-to-heads’ which pits player props against each other, as well as Conference Championship-wide props for most touchdowns, passing yards etc.

Along with pre-made parlay betting options at differing odds, and live betting capabilities once the action has got underway, BetOnline make wagering on the NFL a seamless process.