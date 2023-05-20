Betting

Miami Heat Began Postseason As +15000 Underdogs To Win Title

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
rsz nba plain ee1bf682 0419 4742 b6e5 aa3416cce495
rsz nba plain ee1bf682 0419 4742 b6e5 aa3416cce495

The odds have been stacked against the Miami Heat for the entire postseason. They entered the playoffs as the 8th seed in the Eastern Conference, and were fortunate to even sneak in. Before the first round began, some sports books had the Heat at a +15000 designation to win the NBA Championship. They had 12/1 odds just to win the opening series.

Miami Heat Have Defied All Odds Thus Far

But Miami has been on fire ever since. They were able to take down the team that was favored to win the NBA Championship in the first round, and made somewhat quick work of the Knicks in round 2. But despite their run, they were never thought of as legit championship hopefuls. Until now, at least.

The Heat are now up 2-0 against the Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals, a commanding lead before playing the next two games in Miami. As it stands today, Jimmy Butler and company are listed at +375 to win it all, which is still third best of the four teams remaining. But it is certainly a far cry from the +15000 that they began the playoffs with.

Bet on Heat To Win Championship (+375) at BetOnline

It has taken the efforts of the entire roster, but there is no denying that Butler has been the catalyst for Miami’s run. “Playoff Jimmy” is a myth that the player denies is even a “thing”, but it is hard to ignore the uptick in production and dominance when the lights are brightest.

The lights may have been a bit too bright for Grant Williams during Friday’s Game 2. The Celtics forward got into a war of words with Butler during the fourth quarter, when his team was up by 9 points with 6 minutes left. After hitting a big shot, he seemed to antagonize Butler a bit, who responded with a tough bucket himself before going forehead to forehead with Williams before the tussle was broken up.

What followed was vintage Playoff Jimmy. The Heat used the altercation as motivation, as Butler and others hit clutch shots down the stretch in their attempt at a comeback. The Celtics were unable to stop the brigade, and Miami wound up winning 111-105.

Despite now being the favorites to win the series, the Heat are somehow still behind the Celtics in the championship odds listings. The Denver Nuggets are currently the outright favorites, being listed at -110, though the lines are subject to change with each passing game.

NBA Betting Guides You May Like

 

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Twitter Linkedin
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From Betting

Latest news

View all
rsz nick nurse usatsi
Betting

LATEST Nick Nurse Is Favorite To Become Phoenix Suns Head Coach

Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  16h
rsz nikola jokic 050723 1
Betting
Denver Nuggets Are Now Favorites To Win The NBA Championship
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  18h

Despite being the #1 seed in the Western Conference, the Denver Nuggets entered the 2023 Playoffs as an underdog. Not only were there three teams from the East with shorter…

0 GettyImages 1489014416
Betting
Draymond Green Next Team Odds: Kings Are The Favorites
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  May 18 2023

The Golden State Warriors have enjoyed one of the most successful runs in recent NBA memory, and forward Draymond Green has been a big contributor. But as the players age…

rsz cry53ksvrfgahit5lt6njqbr2u
Betting
NBA Odds: JJ Redick Is The Favorite To Land 76ers Head Coaching Job
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  May 17 2023
rsz usa today 199523520
Betting
Kyrie Irving Next Team Odds: Lakers Are Favorite To Land PG
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  May 17 2023
rsz 230425084135 01 nba 042423 jimmy butler1
Betting
Miami Heat Are Heavy Underdogs Once Again In Eastern Finals
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  May 16 2023
rsz doc rivers 051223
Betting
76ers Prop Bets: 80% Chance That Doc Rivers Is Fired
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  May 15 2023
Arrow to top