NFL Draft: Will Anderson Jr. Is Now The Favorite To Be 2nd Overall Pick

Anthony R. Cardenas
We are now just a few hours away from the start of the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft, and there has been some serious movement this morning regarding projected draft position.

It is almost a foregone conclusion that the Carolina Panthers will be selecting quarterback Bryce Young with the first overall pick. He is currently listed as the heavy -5000 favorite, with Will Levis trailing as next-most likely at +900.

NFL Draft: Could The Texans Pass On A QB With The 2nd Pick?

But it is at pick number two where things have gotten interesting. Throughout much of the draft process, it was between Young and CJ Stroud as the projection for the number 1 pick, with both spending time as the favorite. But during the first few weeks of April, there has been some shake up.

First, it was Will Levis. The Kentucky QB’s draft stock rose wildly over the past week, with social media rumors flying and causing the sports books to adjust his odds. But it seems like that Reddit story was a dud, as Levis is no longer favored to even be the second overall pick. In fact, three other players have passed him in that distinction too, including the new favorite to be picked immediately after Young.

Anderson Jr. Could Be The Second Player Selected

The Houston Texans hold the rights to the second overall pick, and it has long been thought that they will be looking for their quarterback of the future in this draft that is heavy on QB talent. But the oddsmakers have a new favorite to be the second selection, and that is Alabama linebacker Will Anderson Jr.

Anderson Jr. is widely regarded as the best defensive player in this particular NFL Draft class, though Tyree Wilson has given him a run on certain draft boards late in the process. But Anderson Jr. was so dominant during his collegiate career, that his talent could be too hard to pass up for a team with a top pick.

2nd Overall Pick Odds Play
Will Anderson Jr. -300 BetOnline logo
CJ Stroud +500 BetOnline logo
Tyree Wilson +600 BetOnline logo

Perhaps the sports books are in the know about a trade that might go down. There is still the legit possibility of an 11th hour trade for a top-5 pick, and the Texans could use some extra draft capital as they continue their rebuild with a new regime.

The first round of the 2023 NFL Draft begins tonight at 8PM Eastern.

